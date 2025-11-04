BridgeBio to Participate in November Investor Conferences

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) ("BridgeBio" or the "Company"), a new type of biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases, today announced that members of its management team will host fireside chats at the following healthcare investor conferences:

  • UBS Global Healthcare Conference, Palm Beach Gardens, FL: Fireside Chat on Monday, November 10 at 1:15 pm EST
  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, London, UK: Fireside Chat on Tuesday, November 18 at 11:00 am EST

To access the live webcast of BridgeBio's presentations, please visit the "Events and Presentations" page within the Investors section of the BridgeBio website at https://investor.bridgebio.com . A replay of the webcasts will be available on the BridgeBio website for 90 days following the event.

About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BridgeBio; Nasdaq: BBIO) is a new type of biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test, and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases. BridgeBio's pipeline of development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .

BridgeBio Media Contact:
Bubba Murarka, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development
contact@bridgebio.com
(650)-789-8220

BridgeBio Investor Contact:
Chinmay Shukla, Senior Vice President, Strategic Finance
ir@bridgebio.com


