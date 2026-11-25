Highlights also include 3.0m at 17.9 g/t Au intersected in the Luanga Footwall
Bravo Mining Corp. (TSXV: BRVO) (OTCQX: BRVMF), ("Bravo" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from twenty-two infill and step-out drill holes, ten from the Central Sector, five from the North Sector, and seven from the Southwest Sector at its 100% owned Luanga palladium + platinum + rhodium + gold + nickel deposit ("Luanga deposit" or "Luanga PGM+Au+Ni deposit"), located in the Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil.
These results from infill and extensional drilling in the Central, Southwest and North Sectors continue to show the potential to expand and upgrade Luanga's mineral resource. Results continue to show consistency in grades and/or thicknesses intersected in earlier drilling and extend the mineralization in some areas to twice that previously intercepted. Furthermore, drilling reported herein shows evidence of high-grade gold mineralization, which indicates remobilized mineralization within Luanga, similar to the massive sulphide Ni mineralization recently reported in DDH16LU373," said Luis Azevedo, Chairman and CEO. "Concurrently, our Copper-Gold Team has commenced their maiden drill program at the Luanga property, targeting iron oxide copper gold and massive sulphide style copper-gold dominated mineralization".
Highlights Include:
- The 2026 infill and extensional drill program continues to successfully define mineralization at depth and increasing drill density, supporting the next Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE").
- Results reported herein continue to demonstrate similar or better mineralized thicknesses and/or PGM+Au grades, commonly associated with increased Ni sulphide grades, in the main sulphide zone ("MSZ").
- DDH26LU350 (Figure 3) shows further evidence of a potentially new style of remobilized mineralization, remobilized within the greater Luanga intrusion.
- The interval of 3m @ 18 g/t PGM+Au, including 17.9 g/t Au, contains minor PGM+Ni+Cu, suggesting a Luanga-related source and potentially opening new exploration opportunities within, and proximal to Luanga .
|
HOLE-ID
|
From
|
To
(m)
|
Thickness
|
PGM+Au
|
Pd
|
Pt
|
Rh
|
Au
|
Ni (%)
|
Cu (%)
|
Type
|
DDH26LU328
|
138.05
|
143.05
|
5.00
|
6.14
|
3.28
|
1.18
|
0.134
|
1.55
|
0.63
|
0.04
|
FR
|
And
|
345.25
|
365.45
|
20.20
|
3.62
|
2.49
|
0.93
|
0.166
|
0.04
|
0.21
|
0.01
|
FR
|
DDH26LU331
|
408.82
|
428.80
|
19.98
|
2.21
|
1.46
|
0.56
|
0.083
|
0.12
|
0.25
|
0.07
|
FR
|
DDH26LU333
|
279.50
|
290.90
|
11.40
|
2.57
|
1.85
|
0.59
|
0.106
|
0.02
|
0.27
|
0.01
|
FR
|
DDH26LU337
|
196.94
|
234.95
|
38.01
|
2.61
|
1.83
|
0.64
|
0.118
|
0.02
|
0.29
|
0.02
|
FR
|
DDH26LU348
|
0.00
|
46.30
|
46.30
|
2.36
|
1.36
|
0.77
|
0.117
|
0.11
|
NA
|
NA
|
OX/FR
|
including
|
0.00
|
19.15
|
19.15
|
2.72
|
1.46
|
0.92
|
0.127
|
0.22
|
NA
|
NA
|
OX
|
including
|
19.15
|
46.30
|
27.15
|
2.10
|
1.29
|
0.66
|
0.110
|
0.04
|
0.17
|
0.01
|
FR
|
DDH26LU350
|
80.93
|
83.95
|
3.02
|
18.01
|
0.11
|
0.03
|
0.001
|
17.87
|
0.09
|
0.14
|
FR
|
DDH26LU356
|
79.05
|
108.05
|
29.00
|
3.21
|
1.55
|
1.37
|
0.253
|
0.03
|
0.21
|
0.02
|
FR
|
And
|
120.05
|
125.05
|
5.00
|
6.48
|
3.04
|
2.80
|
0.560
|
0.08
|
0.13
|
0.01
|
FR
|
DDH26LU357
|
0.00
|
28.55
|
28.55
|
2.68
|
1.64
|
0.73
|
0.097
|
0.21
|
NA
|
NA
|
OX
|
Notes:
|
All 'From', 'To' depths, and 'Thicknesses' are downhole. 'NA' Not applicable for Oxide material.
|
Given the orientation of drilling and mineralization, intercepts are intercepts are estimated at 120 to 130% in the Central and Southwest Sectors, and 110 to 120% in the North Sector.
|
Type: Ox = Oxide. FR = Fresh Rock. Recovery methods and results will differ based on the type of mineralization and mining activities.
|
* Bravo's nickel grades are sulphide nickel, and do not include non-recoverable silicate nickel.
Luanga Drilling Update
Drilling results have been received from twenty-two infill and step-out drill holes at the Luanga PGM+Au+Ni deposit, comprising ten holes from the Central Sector, five from the North Sector, and seven from the Southwest Sector. All drill holes reported herein are angled holes (-60°~), towards azimuth of 090°, 330° or 360° depending on which Sector (see schedule 1 for details). Together, this set of drill holes comprises a total of 5,107 metres of diamond drilling.
Section 1 (Figure 1) in the Central Sector illustrates extensional drilling, with three new drill holes (DDH26LU331, DDH26LU337 and DDH26LU340) progressively stepping below previously reported 2024 Bravo drill hole DDH24LU286. The 2026 drilling has extended the MSZ mineralization from previously defined depths of less than 200m to approximately 400m below surface, with grades and mineralized thicknesses remaining consistent with those observed up-dip.
Mineralization remains open at depth, highlighting the potential to define additional Inferred mineral resources at relatively shallow depths.
Section 2 (Figure 2) in the Central Sector is also an extensional drill section, with DDH26LU350 intersecting the MSZ approximately 100m below previously reported 2023 Bravo drill hole DDH23LU183. Drilling on this section aims to support the potential definition of new Inferred mineral resources at depths that are still relatively shallow. This hole confirms that the MSZ mineralization continues at depth, with similar grades and mineralized thicknesses to those previously intersected up dip.
The 2026 drilling (DDH26LU350) extends the MSZ definition from a previously defined depth of approximately 175m to approximately 250m below surface in this area. Mineralization remains open at depth and is still considered potentially amenable open-pit mining, with potential to continue to extend resources in the future.
Within hole DDH26LU350 there is also a narrow zone of high-grade gold mineralization within the ultramafic footwall at Luanga, relatively close to surface (~60m). Macroscopically, this interval was logged as an ultramafic rock (clinopyroxenite) with 1-2% disseminated sulphides, mostly pyrrhotite.
Throughout Central and Southwest Sectors, the stratigraphy or igneous layering at in the Luanga complex has been overturned, bringing the ultramafic footwall to surface as shown in Section 1 and 2. Higher grade mineralization is believed to be related to remobilization of mineralization from within the greater Luanga intrusion. The interval of 3m @ 18g/t PGM+Au is dominated by 3m @ 17.9g/t Au, while the presence of minor amounts of PGM+Ni+Cu would clearly point to Luanga PGM+Au mineralization as a source. This further supports other observations regarding remobilization of mineralization at Luanga, such as some of the massive sulphide Ni mineralization in DDH26LU373 (reported November 16, 2026) which graded 23.6m @ 0.85% Ni, 0.49% Cu and 1.07 g/t PGM+Au, including 8.4m @ 1.59% Ni, 0.95% Cu and 1.94 g/t PGM+Au.
Section 3 (Figure 3) in Southwest Sector shows an infill section, where drilling on this section aims to support upgrading the Inferred mineral resources to the Indicated category. Drilling on this section shows that the MSZ mineralization continues at depth, in the fresh rock, with similar grades and mineralized thicknesses from hole to hole.
Near-surface mineralization defined by DDH26LU348 successfully supports the continuity of mineralization and the potential to upgrade Inferred mineral resources closer to surface, while showing significantly greater mineralized thicknesses. 2023 drill hole 22LU184 also demonstrates high grade remobilized mineralization in the stratigraphic footwall, physically above the overturned main Luanga PGM+Au mineralization.
The fresh rock component of the mineralized intersection compares favourably with previously reported fresh rock intersections, while the oxidized portion is likely influenced by dispersion and supergene effects, resulting in a much broader mineralized intersection.
Drill Results Status Update
In total, 476 drill holes have been completed by Bravo to date, for 106,782 metres, including 8 metallurgical holes (not subject to routine assaying). Results have been reported for 419 Bravo drill holes to date. Assay results for 49 holes are currently outstanding (excluding the metallurgical holes), which mostly relate to exploration drilling outside the Luanga PGM+Au+Ni resource area. In total, 58 trenches have been completed to date (for 10,901 metres), with all results reported.
Complete Table of Recent Intercepts.
|
HOLE-ID
|
From
|
To
|
Thickness
|
PGM+Au
|
Pd
|
Pt
|
Rh
|
Au
|
Ni (%)
|
Cu (%)
|
TYPE
|
DDH26LU324
|
84.60
|
91.60
|
7.00
|
1.28
|
0.79
|
0.31
|
0.001
|
0.18
|
0.22
|
0.12
|
FR
|
And
|
97.75
|
101.85
|
4.10
|
0.48
|
0.27
|
0.07
|
0.112
|
0.02
|
0.45
|
0.15
|
FR
|
And
|
217.55
|
226.05
|
8.50
|
1.49
|
1.05
|
0.35
|
0.044
|
0.04
|
0.17
|
0.01
|
FR
|
DDH26LU328
|
138.05
|
143.05
|
5.00
|
6.14
|
3.28
|
1.18
|
0.134
|
1.55
|
0.63
|
0.04
|
FR
|
And
|
220.05
|
230.50
|
10.45
|
0.88
|
0.57
|
0.12
|
0.003
|
0.12
|
0.17
|
0.01
|
FR
|
And
|
260.80
|
272.39
|
11.59
|
0.99
|
0.66
|
0.21
|
0.007
|
0.10
|
0.19
|
0.05
|
FR
|
And
|
276.40
|
278.27
|
1.87
|
0.95
|
0.51
|
0.13
|
0.291
|
0.02
|
1.10
|
0.23
|
FR
|
And
|
326.10
|
327.95
|
1.85
|
0.63
|
0.31
|
0.07
|
0.239
|
0.01
|
0.60
|
0.44
|
FR
|
And
|
345.25
|
365.45
|
20.20
|
3.62
|
2.49
|
0.93
|
0.166
|
0.04
|
0.21
|
0.01
|
FR
|
DDH26LU331
|
157.85
|
160.85
|
3.00
|
0.80
|
0.49
|
0.01
|
0.004
|
0.14
|
0.09
|
0.01
|
FR
|
And
|
254.50
|
258.50
|
4.00
|
1.45
|
0.92
|
0.38
|
0.003
|
0.15
|
0.18
|
0.03
|
FR
|
And
|
269.50
|
278.50
|
9.00
|
0.85
|
0.53
|
0.21
|
0.003
|
0.12
|
0.15
|
0.01
|
FR
|
And
|
408.82
|
428.80
|
19.98
|
2.21
|
1.46
|
0.56
|
0.083
|
0.12
|
0.25
|
0.07
|
FR
|
And
|
472.80
|
504.80
|
32.00
|
0.65
|
0.33
|
0.30
|
0.008
|
0.01
|
0.02
|
0.01
|
FR
|
DDH26LU332
|
11.00
|
14.00
|
3.00
|
0.69
|
0.44
|
0.21
|
0.020
|
0.03
|
NA
|
NA
|
OX
|
DDH26LU333
|
57.89
|
63.80
|
5.91
|
1.13
|
0.71
|
0.24
|
0.009
|
0.17
|
0.12
|
0.04
|
FR
|
And
|
169.20
|
173.80
|
4.60
|
0.39
|
0.17
|
0.05
|
0.013
|
0.16
|
0.26
|
0.33
|
FR
|
And
|
212.44
|
218.30
|
5.86
|
0.92
|
0.55
|
0.21
|
0.079
|
0.09
|
0.31
|
0.15
|
FR
|
And
|
279.50
|
290.90
|
11.40
|
2.57
|
1.85
|
0.59
|
0.106
|
0.02
|
0.27
|
0.01
|
FR
|
DDH26LU334
|
114.55
|
115.55
|
1.00
|
7.92
|
0.74
|
4.21
|
2.940
|
0.02
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
FR
|
And
|
166.55
|
169.55
|
3.00
|
0.76
|
0.17
|
0.41
|
0.172
|
0.00
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
FR
|
DDH26LU337
|
196.94
|
234.95
|
38.01
|
2.61
|
1.83
|
0.64
|
0.118
|
0.02
|
0.29
|
0.02
|
FR
|
And
|
247.95
|
263.95
|
16.00
|
0.60
|
0.25
|
0.33
|
0.006
|
0.01
|
0.03
|
0.01
|
FR
|
And
|
268.95
|
282.95
|
14.00
|
0.61
|
0.23
|
0.21
|
0.003
|
0.17
|
0.03
|
0.01
|
FR
|
DDH26LU338
|
153.75
|
156.75
|
3.00
|
0.83
|
0.53
|
0.29
|
0.002
|
0.01
|
0.26
|
0.19
|
FR
|
And
|
168.75
|
170.80
|
2.05
|
0.93
|
0.74
|
0.14
|
0.005
|
0.04
|
0.64
|
0.28
|
FR
|
And
|
174.46
|
178.95
|
4.49
|
2.22
|
1.45
|
0.62
|
0.057
|
0.09
|
0.20
|
0.09
|
FR
|
DDH26LU339
|
4.00
|
17.25
|
13.25
|
0.73
|
0.49
|
0.20
|
0.006
|
0.04
|
NA
|
NA
|
OX
|
And
|
62.25
|
72.25
|
10.00
|
1.22
|
0.75
|
0.39
|
0.057
|
0.01
|
0.06
|
0.02
|
FR
|
DDH26LU340
|
31.00
|
38.00
|
7.00
|
0.52
|
0.31
|
0.11
|
0.012
|
0.08
|
NA
|
NA
|
OX
|
And
|
179.15
|
182.15
|
3.00
|
0.99
|
0.67
|
0.29
|
0.001
|
0.03
|
0.17
|
0.01
|
FR
|
And
|
276.35
|
289.35
|
13.00
|
0.68
|
0.48
|
0.13
|
0.027
|
0.04
|
0.16
|
0.02
|
FR
|
And
|
310.53
|
335.55
|
25.02
|
1.78
|
1.22
|
0.47
|
0.078
|
0.01
|
0.20
|
0.01
|
FR
|
And
|
367.55
|
387.55
|
20.00
|
0.55
|
0.27
|
0.26
|
0.004
|
0.01
|
0.02
|
0.01
|
FR
|
And
|
392.55
|
408.55
|
16.00
|
0.70
|
0.39
|
0.29
|
0.003
|
0.02
|
0.02
|
0.01
|
FR
|
DDH26LU343
|
50.46
|
59.45
|
8.99
|
0.81
|
0.50
|
0.20
|
0.042
|
0.07
|
0.10
|
0.02
|
FR
|
DDH26LU344
|
67.30
|
69.30
|
2.00
|
0.88
|
0.52
|
0.26
|
0.033
|
0.07
|
0.17
|
0.01
|
FR
|
DDH26LU345
|
0.00
|
4.20
|
4.20
|
0.88
|
0.47
|
0.22
|
0.039
|
0.15
|
NA
|
NA
|
OX
|
And
|
17.05
|
25.40
|
8.35
|
0.50
|
0.23
|
0.12
|
0.022
|
0.14
|
NA
|
NA
|
OX
|
And
|
37.40
|
40.17
|
2.77
|
1.09
|
0.72
|
0.30
|
0.058
|
0.01
|
NA
|
NA
|
OX
|
And
|
55.45
|
65.55
|
10.10
|
1.67
|
1.10
|
0.45
|
0.103
|
0.02
|
0.07
|
0.01
|
FR
|
DDH26LU346
|
30.35
|
34.35
|
4.00
|
0.80
|
0.10
|
0.04
|
0.001
|
0.66
|
0.02
|
0.04
|
FR
|
And
|
182.90
|
185.90
|
3.00
|
0.72
|
0.47
|
0.18
|
0.002
|
0.07
|
0.03
|
0.04
|
FR
|
And
|
201.92
|
204.80
|
2.88
|
1.00
|
0.35
|
0.16
|
0.479
|
0.01
|
0.04
|
0.01
|
FR
|
And
|
233.35
|
236.35
|
3.00
|
1.25
|
0.78
|
0.36
|
0.017
|
0.09
|
0.09
|
0.02
|
FR
|
And
|
277.40
|
293.40
|
16.00
|
1.71
|
0.80
|
0.74
|
0.159
|
0.01
|
0.05
|
0.01
|
FR
|
DDH26LU348
|
0.00
|
46.30
|
46.30
|
2.36
|
1.36
|
0.77
|
0.117
|
0.11
|
NA
|
NA
|
OX/FR
|
including
|
0.00
|
19.15
|
19.15
|
2.72
|
1.46
|
0.92
|
0.127
|
0.22
|
NA
|
NA
|
OX
|
including
|
19.15
|
46.30
|
27.15
|
2.10
|
1.29
|
0.66
|
0.110
|
0.04
|
0.17
|
0.01
|
FR
|
DDH26LU349
|
91.65
|
96.65
|
5.00
|
0.67
|
0.45
|
0.17
|
0.010
|
0.04
|
0.06
|
0.02
|
FR
|
And
|
100.07
|
118.05
|
17.98
|
0.67
|
0.44
|
0.16
|
0.053
|
0.01
|
0.26
|
0.02
|
FR
|
And
|
121.05
|
142.90
|
21.85
|
1.52
|
1.05
|
0.37
|
0.073
|
0.04
|
0.19
|
0.02
|
FR
|
DDH26LU350
|
80.93
|
83.95
|
3.02
|
18.01
|
0.11
|
0.03
|
0.001
|
17.87
|
0.09
|
0.14
|
FR
|
And
|
89.15
|
95.45
|
6.30
|
1.03
|
0.39
|
0.13
|
0.004
|
0.50
|
0.13
|
0.10
|
FR
|
And
|
105.45
|
109.45
|
4.00
|
0.49
|
0.34
|
0.12
|
0.004
|
0.02
|
0.10
|
0.01
|
FR
|
And
|
216.90
|
220.90
|
4.00
|
0.93
|
0.56
|
0.24
|
0.093
|
0.03
|
0.11
|
0.03
|
FR
|
And
|
239.20
|
246.20
|
7.00
|
0.59
|
0.36
|
0.16
|
0.029
|
0.03
|
0.12
|
0.02
|
FR
|
And
|
259.90
|
294.65
|
34.75
|
1.73
|
0.96
|
0.53
|
0.109
|
0.14
|
0.17
|
0.05
|
FR
|
DDH26LU351
|
0.00
|
8.55
|
8.55
|
1.31
|
0.80
|
0.39
|
0.066
|
0.05
|
NA
|
NA
|
OX
|
And
|
11.55
|
27.55
|
16.00
|
0.92
|
0.60
|
0.26
|
0.042
|
0.02
|
NA
|
NA
|
OX
|
And
|
54.20
|
58.20
|
4.00
|
0.63
|
0.41
|
0.19
|
0.011
|
0.01
|
0.02
|
0.00
|
FR
|
And
|
72.80
|
75.80
|
3.00
|
0.65
|
0.17
|
0.39
|
0.078
|
0.00
|
0.02
|
0.01
|
FR
|
And
|
82.80
|
85.90
|
3.10
|
0.86
|
0.19
|
0.57
|
0.093
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
FR
|
DDH26LU353
|
174.80
|
178.80
|
4.00
|
0.55
|
0.32
|
0.06
|
0.030
|
0.14
|
0.07
|
0.01
|
FR
|
And
|
195.40
|
214.40
|
19.00
|
1.76
|
1.24
|
0.43
|
0.089
|
0.01
|
0.23
|
0.01
|
FR
|
DDH26LU354
|
47.75
|
51.75
|
4.00
|
0.48
|
0.80
|
0.28
|
0.007
|
0.00
|
0.02
|
0.01
|
FR
|
DDH26LU356
|
79.05
|
108.05
|
29.00
|
3.21
|
1.55
|
1.37
|
0.253
|
0.03
|
0.21
|
0.02
|
FR
|
And
|
120.05
|
125.05
|
5.00
|
6.48
|
3.04
|
2.80
|
0.560
|
0.08
|
0.13
|
0.01
|
FR
|
And
|
185.05
|
189.05
|
4.00
|
0.58
|
0.21
|
0.28
|
0.088
|
0.00
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
FR
|
DDH26LU357
|
0.00
|
28.55
|
28.55
|
2.68
|
1.64
|
0.73
|
0.097
|
0.21
|
NA
|
NA
|
OX
|
And
|
32.55
|
42.73
|
10.18
|
1.69
|
1.01
|
0.55
|
0.052
|
0.09
|
NA
|
NA
|
OX
|
And
|
46.35
|
81.40
|
35.05
|
1.64
|
0.98
|
0.53
|
0.071
|
0.06
|
0.13
|
0.04
|
FR
|
And
|
104.10
|
129.70
|
25.60
|
0.68
|
0.36
|
0.30
|
0.004
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
FR
|
Notes:
|
All 'From', 'To' depths, and 'Thicknesses' are downhole. 'NA' Not applicable for Oxide material.
|
Given the orientation of drilling and mineralization, intercepts are intercepts are estimated at 120 to 130% in the Central and Southwest Sectors, and 110 to 120% in the North Sector. Type: Ox = Oxide. FR = Fresh Rock.
|
Recovery methods and results will differ based on the type of mineralization and mining activities.
|
* Bravo's nickel grades are sulphide nickel, and do not include non-recoverable silicate nickel.
About Bravo Mining Corp.
Bravo is a Canadian and Brazil-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its PGM, nickel and copper-gold Luanga Project in the Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil. Bravo is one of the most active explorers in Carajás.
The team, comprising of local and international geologists, has a proven track record of PGM, nickel, and copper discoveries in the region. They have successfully taken a past IOCG greenfield project from discovery to development and production in the Carajás.
The Luanga Project is situated on mature freehold farming land and benefits from being located close to operating mines and a mining-experienced workforce, with excellent access and proximity to existing infrastructure, including road, rail, and hydroelectric grid power. Bravo's current Environmental, Social and Governance activities include planting more than 56,000 high-value trees in and around the project area and hiring and contracting locally.
Technical Disclosure
Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Simon Mottram, F.AusIMM (Fellow Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy), President of Bravo Mining Corp. who serves as the Company's "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Mottram has verified the technical data and opinions contained in this news release.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "aim", "expand", "upgrade", "expected", "targeted", "continue", "exceed", "potential", "better", "increase", "advance", "most active", "benefit", "consistent", "comparable", "prospective", "remains open", "objective", "define", "similar", "trend", "commonly", "plan", "demonstrate", "expectation", "well", "support", "confirm", "reflect", "opportunity", "extensional", "infill", "suggest", "suggesting", "likely", "likelihood", "estimated", "interpreted", "believed", "remobilization", "continuity", variants of these words and other similar words, phrases, or statements that certain events or conditions "could", "may" or "will" occur. This news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the Company's 2026 infill and extensional drill program and the results thereof; comparisons to historical and/or prior Bravo drilling; the potential for extensions to mineralization at depth and whether such will become mineral resources in future updates of estimates; the potential for comparable or better PGM+Au and/or Ni grades and/or mineralized thicknesses at depth; the continuity of mineralization within the main sulphide zone ("MSZ"); the existence of zones of remobilized mineralization and their potential impact on future mineral resource estimates or economic analyses; the interpretation of the high-grade gold mineralization intersected in DDH26LU350, including whether it represents a potentially new style of remobilized mineralization originating from elsewhere within the greater Luanga intrusion; the potential relationship between this mineralization and previously reported magmatic Ni/Cu sulphide mineralization in other drill holes; the potential for additional exploration targets within and proximal to the Luanga intrusion; whether or not infill drilling will confirm the continuity of mineralization in the current Mineral Resource Estimate; whether or not infill drilling and other factors will support upgrading mineral resources from the Inferred category to the Indicated category; the potential to define additional Inferred mineral resources and the impact of current and future drilling on future Mineral Resource Estimates, after taking into account other modifying factors; the timing and completion of an updated Mineral Resource Estimate; whether or not mineralization at depth is amenable to open-pit mining and, if so, to what extent; the commencement, progress and potential results of the Company's maiden Copper-Gold drill program in Carajás, including at Luanga; and the Company's plans in respect thereof. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, unexpected results from exploration programs, including the possibility that further drilling may not confirm the continuity, extent, grade, thickness or interpreted origin of mineralization, or identify additional mineral resources or exploration targets; changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage; and other risks and uncertainties involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including, but not limited to, the assumptions that assay results will continue to support management's interpretation of the mineralization; that mineralization remains open at depth; that PGM+Au and/or Ni grades and mineralized thicknesses may remain consistent with or improve upon those previously reported at depth; that infill drilling will support the continuity of mineralization and potential upgrading of Inferred mineral resources to the Indicated category; that extensional drilling may support the definition of additional Inferred mineral resources; that the high-grade gold mineralization intersected in DDH26LU350 may be related to remobilization from elsewhere within the greater Luanga intrusion and that further exploration may identify additional zones of similar mineralization; that final drill and assay results will be in line with management's expectations; that the current drill program will support an updated Mineral Resource Estimate; that the Company's maiden Copper-Gold drill program in Carajás will progress as planned; that activities will not be adversely disrupted or impeded by regulatory, political, community, economic, environmental and/or health and safety risks; that the Luanga Project will not be materially affected by potential supply chain disruptions; and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.
Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.
Schedule 1: Drill Hole Collar Details
|
HOLE-ID
|
Company
|
East (m)
|
North (m)
|
RL (m)
|
Datum
|
Depth (m)
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
Sector
|
DDH26LU324
|
Bravo
|
658618.71
|
9340714.80
|
263.820
|
SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S
|
340.15
|
330.00
|
-60.00
|
Central
|
DDH26LU328
|
Bravo
|
658749.99
|
9340592.35
|
268.580
|
SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S
|
420.05
|
330.00
|
-60.00
|
Central
|
DDH26LU331
|
Bravo
|
658581.38
|
9340385.32
|
271.110
|
SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S
|
550.85
|
330.00
|
-60.00
|
Central
|
DDH26LU332
|
Bravo
|
660022.26
|
9342075.00
|
287.550
|
SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S
|
107.10
|
90.00
|
-60.00
|
North
|
DDH26LU333
|
Bravo
|
658621.05
|
9340616.04
|
273.720
|
SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S
|
312.50
|
330.00
|
-60.00
|
Central
|
DDH26LU334
|
Bravo
|
659924.41
|
9342076.21
|
257.160
|
SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S
|
235.20
|
90.00
|
-60.00
|
North
|
DDH26LU337
|
Bravo
|
658481.31
|
9340557.64
|
287.570
|
SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S
|
331.40
|
330.00
|
-60.00
|
Central
|
DDH26LU338
|
Bravo
|
660057.48
|
9342125.02
|
292.780
|
SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S
|
203.10
|
90.00
|
-60.00
|
North
|
DDH26LU339
|
Bravo
|
657700.01
|
9340079.47
|
265.250
|
SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S
|
89.95
|
360.00
|
-60.00
|
Southwest
|
DDH26LU340
|
Bravo
|
658531.29
|
9340471.59
|
272.460
|
SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S
|
430.30
|
330.00
|
-60.00
|
Central
|
DDH26LU343
|
Bravo
|
657800.02
|
9340104.93
|
265.037
|
SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S
|
85.20
|
360.00
|
-60.00
|
Southwest
|
DDH26LU344
|
Bravo
|
657849.95
|
9340051.57
|
247.101
|
SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S
|
79.00
|
360.00
|
-60.00
|
Southwest
|
DDH26LU345
|
Bravo
|
657450.01
|
9339931.10
|
261.580
|
SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S
|
95.45
|
360.00
|
-60.00
|
Southwest
|
DDH26LU346
|
Bravo
|
659469.75
|
9341048.36
|
205.990
|
SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S
|
375.45
|
330.00
|
-60.00
|
Central
|
DDH26LU348
|
Bravo
|
657300.02
|
9339866.36
|
273.780
|
SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S
|
90.35
|
360.00
|
-60.00
|
Southwest
|
DDH26LU349
|
Bravo
|
658225.82
|
9340401.89
|
256.801
|
SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S
|
160.20
|
330.00
|
-60.00
|
Central
|
DDH26LU350
|
Bravo
|
659297.65
|
9340943.09
|
223.592
|
SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S
|
351.05
|
330.00
|
-60.00
|
Central
|
DDH26LU351
|
Bravo
|
657249.98
|
9339850.10
|
279.592
|
SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S
|
90.10
|
360.00
|
-60.00
|
Southwest
|
DDH26LU353
|
Bravo
|
658302.06
|
9340366.68
|
260.623
|
SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S
|
221.55
|
330.00
|
-60.00
|
Central
|
DDH26LU354
|
Bravo
|
659826.63
|
9341925.12
|
245.067
|
SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S
|
192.45
|
90.00
|
-60.00
|
North
|
DDH26LU356
|
Bravo
|
659938.52
|
9342224.98
|
258.960
|
SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S
|
215.50
|
90.00
|
-60.00
|
North
|
DDH26LU357
|
Bravo
|
657200.09
|
9339755.32
|
269.043
|
SIRGAS2000_UTM_22S
|
130.55
|
360.00
|
-60.00
|
Southwest
Schedule 2: Assay Methodologies and QAQC
Samples follow a chain of custody between collection, processing, and delivery to the SGS Geosol laboratory in Parauapebas, state of Pará, Brazil. The drill core is delivered to the core shack at Bravo's Luanga site facilities and processed by geologists who insert certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates into the sampling sequence. Drill core is half cut and placed in secured polyurethane bags, then in security-sealed sacks before being delivered directly from the Luanga site facilities to the Parauapebas SGS Geosol laboratory by Bravo staff. Additional information about the methodology can be found on the SGS Geosol website (SGS) in their analytical guides. Information regarding preparation and analysis of historic drill core is also presented in the table below, where the information is known.
Quality Assurance and Quality Control ("QAQC") is maintained internally at the lab through rigorous use of internal certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates. An additional QAQC program is administered by Bravo using certified reference materials, duplicate samples and blank samples that are blindly inserted into the sample batch. If a QAQC sample returns an unacceptable value an investigation into the results is triggered and when deemed necessary, the samples that were tested in the batch with the failed QAQC sample are re-tested.
Bravo SGS Geosol
|
Preparation
|
Method
|
Method
|
Method
|
Method
|
For All Elements
|
Pt, Pd, Au
|
Rh
|
Sulphide Ni, Cu
|
Trace Elements
|
PRPCLI (85% at 200#)
|
FAI515
|
FAI30V
|
AA04B
|
ICP40B
SOURCE Bravo Mining Corp.
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