Bravo Announces Filing of Pre-Feasibility Study Technical Report for its 100% Owned Luanga Project

Bravo Mining Corp. (TSXV: BRVO) (OTCQX: BRVMF), ("Bravo" or the "Company") announces that it has filed an independent technical report (the "Technical Report") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") in respect of the Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") for the Company's 100% owned Luanga palladium + platinum + rhodium + gold + nickel deposit ("Luanga deposit" or "Luanga PGM+Au+Ni deposit"), located in the Carajás Mineral Province, state of Pará, Brazil.
The Technical Report, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Pre-Feasibility Study on the Luanga Project – Pará State, Brazil", with an effective date of September 16, 2026, and an issue date of November 4, 2026, was prepared for the Company by Porfírio Cabaleiro Rodriguez, BSc Mine Eng., FAIG, FAusIMM, Bernardo Viana, BSc Geology, FAIG, Paulo Roberto Bergmann Moreira, B.Sc Mine Eng. FAusIMM, of GE21 Consultoria Mineral, and Branca Horta de Almeida Abrantes, MAIG, and Rodney Trevor Jones, M.Sc Eng., PrEng, FSAIMM (each of whom is an independent qualified person within the meaning of such term under NI 43-101).
The Technical Report can be found under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and also on its website (www.bravomining.com).
About Bravo Mining Corp.
Bravo is a Canadian and Brazil-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its PGM+Au+Ni and Cu-Au Luanga Project, as well as its broader Cu-Au exploration strategy across the Carajás Mineral Province, all in Pará State, Brazil. Bravo is one of the most active explorers in Carajás region.
The team, comprising of local and international geologists, has a proven track record of PGM, nickel, and copper discoveries in the region. They have successfully taken a past IOCG greenfield project from discovery to development and production in the Carajás.
The Luanga Project is situated on mature freehold farming land and benefits from being located close to operating mines and a mining-experienced workforce, with excellent access and proximity to existing infrastructure, including road, rail, and hydroelectric grid power. Bravo's current Environmental, Social and Governance activities include planting more than 56,000 high-value trees in and around the project area and hiring and contracting locally..
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE Bravo Mining Corp.
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