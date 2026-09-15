BLUENERGIES ANNOUNCES ADVISORY AGREEMENTS

BluEnergies Ltd. (TSXV: BLU) (OTCQX: BLUGF) (F: 66E) ("BLU" or the "Company") announces the extension of the Financial Advisory Agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. ("Canaccord") and an amendment to the Financial Advisory Agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. ("Haywood").
Extension of Financial Advisory Agreement with Canaccord
Further to its news release dated April 16, 2026, the Company has mutually agreed with Canaccord to extend the term of their strategic advisory services agreement (the "Canaccord Advisory Agreement") by an additional three (3) months, expiring December 14, 2026. Subject to the acceptance of the TSXV, the Company will issue to Canaccord 125,000 Common Shares at a deemed price of C$2.30 per share and 125,000 common share purchase warrants, each exercisable into one Common Share at a price of C$2.30 for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of the Canaccord Advisory Agreement, expiring April 15, 2028. The Company will also settle the C$60,000 consulting fee payable for the initial three (3) month term of the Canaccord Advisory Agreement through the issuance of 26,087 Common Shares at a deemed price of C$2.30 per share, and as of today's date to December 14, 2026 will continue to pay Canaccord a monthly consulting fee of C$20,000, plus applicable taxes, payable in arrears and settled in Common Shares at the closing price on the date immediately prior to issuance. Canaccord is at arm's length to the Company. All securities issued will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.
Amendment to Haywood Financial Advisory Agreement
The Company further announces that it has entered into an amendment (the "Amended Agreement") to its advisory agreement (the "Haywood Advisory Agreement") with Haywood Securities Inc. ("Haywood") previously announced on April 16, 2026 pursuant to which the Company has agreed to issue to Haywood 150,000 common shares of the Company (the "Rendered Services Shares") at a deemed price of $2.30 per share, and 150,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Rendered Services Warrants") in recognition of certain corporate finance advisory services (the "Rendered Services") provided by Haywood to the Company outside the scope of the Haywood Advisory Agreement. Each Advisory Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $3.00 per share for a period of thirty-six (36) months from the date of the Amended Agreement. The issuance of the Advisory Shares and Advisory Warrants remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, and all securities issued will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. Haywood is at arm's length to the Company.
About BluEnergies Ltd.
BluEnergies Ltd. is a Canadian based oil and gas exploration and development company focused on offshore West Africa. The Company has recently partnered with TotalEnergies to explore its basin floor fan plays in Blocks LB-26, LB-30, and LB-31 covering an area of approximately 8,924 square kilometers (~2.2 million acres) located in the Harper Basin, in the deep-water offshore Liberia. Additionally, the Company recently acquired a previously discovered and tested sand channel play offshore Louisiana in the shallow water Gulf of America. For additional information on BluEnergies Ltd., please refer to the Company's website, www.blu-energies.com.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements made and information contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation ("forward-looking information"). Generally, this forward-looking information can, but not always, be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotations thereof.
All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.
There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as the Company's actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's most recent MD&A available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on information available to the Company as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. All of the forward-looking information contained in this news release is qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information due to the inherent uncertainty thereof. Except as required under applicable securities legislation and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information.
SOURCE BluEnergies Ltd.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2026/14/c0285.html