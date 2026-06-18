BlackRock® Canada Announces June Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the June 2026 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada which pay on a monthly, quarterly, or semi-annual basis. Unitholders of record of the applicable iShares ETF on June 25, 2026 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that iShares ETF on June 30, 2026.

Details regarding the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution
Per Unit
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH $0.051
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO $0.053
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ $0.115
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW $0.066
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR $0.280
iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE $0.476
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF $0.439
iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CJP $0.264
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF $0.033
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG $0.037
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU $0.209
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C $0.279
iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF COW $0.405
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD $0.061
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ $0.183
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD $0.089
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD $0.076
iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO $0.694
iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW $0.292
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH $0.072
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE $0.040
iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio GBAL $0.331
iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio GCNS $0.361
iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio GEQT $0.440
iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio GGRO $0.391
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index ETF XAD $0.097
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG $0.122
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1) XAGG.U $0.089
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH $0.105
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF XAW $0.388
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1) XAW.U $0.278
iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL $0.279
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB $0.081
iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM $0.142
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB $0.070
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG $0.127
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU $0.127
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XCBU.U $0.092
iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XCD $0.214
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG $0.122
iShares China Index ETF XCH $0.142
iShares Semiconductor Index ETF XCHP $0.069
iShares Global Clean Energy Index ETF XCLN $0.156
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS $0.210
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS $0.228
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF XCSR $0.534
iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV $0.391
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG $0.076
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U $0.055
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH $0.063
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV $0.117
iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare Index ETF XDNA $0.116
iShares Global Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Index ETF XDRV $0.317
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF XDSR $0.997
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU $0.067
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U $0.049
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH $0.058
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV $0.191
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB $0.058
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF XEC $0.343
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1) XEC.U $0.245
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF XEF $0.790
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1) XEF.U $0.565
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG $0.150
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEH $0.772
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI $0.117
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XEM $0.229
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF XEMC $0.402
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN $0.223
iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT $0.322
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG $0.207
iShares S&P/TSX Energy Transition Materials Index ETF XETM $0.206
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF XEU $0.770
iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETF XEXP $0.292
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFH $0.642
iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF XFLB $0.116
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF XFLI $0.182
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF(1) XFLI.U $0.130
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFLX $0.173
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN $0.167
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR $0.042
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB $0.050
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD $0.244
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB $0.042
iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGI $0.277
iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO $0.287
iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETF XHAK $0.011
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB $0.076
iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHC $0.431
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD $0.080
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU $0.077
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY $0.083
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC $0.291
iShares India Index ETF XID $0.127
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG $0.070
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS $0.128
iShares MSCI EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIN $0.591
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC $0.183
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF XIT $0.000
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB $0.062
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA $0.100
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF XMC $0.131
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1) XMC.U $0.094
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD $0.217
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMH $0.098
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF XMI $0.721
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XML $0.502
iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF XMM $0.255
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS $0.112
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF XMTM $0.062
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU $0.265
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1) XMU.U $0.190
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV $0.327
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF XMW $0.375
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMY $0.212
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF $0.068
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB $0.054
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF XQLT $0.056
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XQQ $0.072
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF XQQU $0.098
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF(1) XQQU.U $0.070
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE $0.057
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB $0.050
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB $0.069
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC $0.053
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE $0.055
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETF XSEA $0.530
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XSEM $0.243
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH $0.063
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG $0.124
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU $0.160
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XSHU.U $0.116
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI $0.057
iShares Core Canadian Short-Mid Term Universe Bond Index ETF XSMB $0.103
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF XSMC $0.127
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSMH $0.119
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSP $0.302
iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSPC $0.349
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST $0.129
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB $0.047
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH $0.403
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP $0.469
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1) XSTP.U $0.335
iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSU $0.178
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS $0.099
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XTLH $0.118
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF XTLT $0.187
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1) XTLT.U $0.136
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XTOH $0.106
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF XTOT $0.109
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF(1) XTOT.U $0.078
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR $0.040
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH $0.127
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF XUS $0.250
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1) XUS.U $0.179
iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF XUSC $0.275
iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF(1) XUSC.U $0.197
iShares S&P U.S. Financials Index ETF XUSF $0.206
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF XUSR $0.183
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT $0.087
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU $0.160
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1) XUU.U $0.114
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF XVLU $0.146
iShares MSCI World Index ETF XWD $0.622

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XAW.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U. XFLI.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XQQU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U, XTOT.U, XUS.U, XUSC.U and XUU.U


Estimated June Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The June cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Estimated Cash
Distribution Per Unit
iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR $0.112


BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about June 24, 2026, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.BlackRock.com/ca.

About BlackRock

BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate.

About iShares ETFs
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of more than 1,700 exchange traded funds (ETFs) and approximately $5.5 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.   

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Canada.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. ("TSX"). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors ("BFA"),  which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as "S&P Dow Jones Indices") or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.
MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. ("MSCI"). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.

Contact for Media:                
Sydney Punchard                                                        
Email: Sydney.Punchard@blackrock.com  


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