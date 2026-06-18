BlackRock® Canada Announces June Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the June 2026 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada which pay on a monthly, quarterly, or semi-annual basis. Unitholders of record of the applicable iShares ETF on June 25, 2026 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that iShares ETF on June 30, 2026.
Details regarding the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:
|Fund Name
|Fund Ticker
|Cash Distribution
Per Unit
|iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF
|CBH
|$0.051
|iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF
|CBO
|$0.053
|iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF
|CDZ
|$0.115
|iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF
|CEW
|$0.066
|iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF
|CGR
|$0.280
|iShares International Fundamental Index ETF
|CIE
|$0.476
|iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF
|CIF
|$0.439
|iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|CJP
|$0.264
|iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF
|CLF
|$0.033
|iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF
|CLG
|$0.037
|iShares US Fundamental Index ETF
|CLU
|$0.209
|iShares US Fundamental Index ETF
|CLU.C
|$0.279
|iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF
|COW
|$0.405
|iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF
|CPD
|$0.061
|iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF
|CRQ
|$0.183
|iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|CUD
|$0.089
|iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF
|CVD
|$0.076
|iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF
|CWO
|$0.694
|iShares Global Water Index ETF
|CWW
|$0.292
|iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|CYH
|$0.072
|iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF
|FIE
|$0.040
|iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio
|GBAL
|$0.331
|iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio
|GCNS
|$0.361
|iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio
|GEQT
|$0.440
|iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio
|GGRO
|$0.391
|iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index ETF
|XAD
|$0.097
|iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|XAGG
|$0.122
|iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1)
|XAGG.U
|$0.089
|iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XAGH
|$0.105
|iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF
|XAW
|$0.388
|iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1)
|XAW.U
|$0.278
|iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio
|XBAL
|$0.279
|iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF
|XBB
|$0.081
|iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF
|XBM
|$0.142
|iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
|XCB
|$0.070
|iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
|XCBG
|$0.127
|iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
|XCBU
|$0.127
|iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)
|XCBU.U
|$0.092
|iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XCD
|$0.214
|iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF
|XCG
|$0.122
|iShares China Index ETF
|XCH
|$0.142
|iShares Semiconductor Index ETF
|XCHP
|$0.069
|iShares Global Clean Energy Index ETF
|XCLN
|$0.156
|iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio
|XCNS
|$0.210
|iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF
|XCS
|$0.228
|iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF
|XCSR
|$0.534
|iShares Canadian Value Index ETF
|XCV
|$0.391
|iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF
|XDG
|$0.076
|iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)
|XDG.U
|$0.055
|iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XDGH
|$0.063
|iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF
|XDIV
|$0.117
|iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare Index ETF
|XDNA
|$0.116
|iShares Global Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Index ETF
|XDRV
|$0.317
|iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF
|XDSR
|$0.997
|iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF
|XDU
|$0.067
|iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)
|XDU.U
|$0.049
|iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XDUH
|$0.058
|iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF
|XDV
|$0.191
|iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XEB
|$0.058
|iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF
|XEC
|$0.343
|iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1)
|XEC.U
|$0.245
|iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF
|XEF
|$0.790
|iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1)
|XEF.U
|$0.565
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF
|XEG
|$0.150
|iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XEH
|$0.772
|iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF
|XEI
|$0.117
|iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF
|XEM
|$0.229
|iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF
|XEMC
|$0.402
|iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF
|XEN
|$0.223
|iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio
|XEQT
|$0.322
|iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF
|XESG
|$0.207
|iShares S&P/TSX Energy Transition Materials Index ETF
|XETM
|$0.206
|iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF
|XEU
|$0.770
|iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETF
|XEXP
|$0.292
|iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XFH
|$0.642
|iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF
|XFLB
|$0.116
|iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF
|XFLI
|$0.182
|iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF(1)
|XFLI.U
|$0.130
|iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XFLX
|$0.173
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF
|XFN
|$0.167
|iShares Floating Rate Index ETF
|XFR
|$0.042
|iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF
|XGB
|$0.050
|iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF
|XGD
|$0.244
|iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XGGB
|$0.042
|iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XGI
|$0.277
|iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio
|XGRO
|$0.287
|iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETF
|XHAK
|$0.011
|iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF
|XHB
|$0.076
|iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XHC
|$0.431
|iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XHD
|$0.080
|iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF
|XHU
|$0.077
|iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XHY
|$0.083
|iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF
|XIC
|$0.291
|iShares India Index ETF
|XID
|$0.127
|iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XIG
|$0.070
|iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XIGS
|$0.128
|iShares MSCI EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XIN
|$0.591
|iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio
|XINC
|$0.183
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF
|XIT
|$0.000
|iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF
|XLB
|$0.062
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF
|XMA
|$0.100
|iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF
|XMC
|$0.131
|iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1)
|XMC.U
|$0.094
|iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF
|XMD
|$0.217
|iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XMH
|$0.098
|iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF
|XMI
|$0.721
|iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XML
|$0.502
|iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF
|XMM
|$0.255
|iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XMS
|$0.112
|iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF
|XMTM
|$0.062
|iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF
|XMU
|$0.265
|iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1)
|XMU.U
|$0.190
|iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF
|XMV
|$0.327
|iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF
|XMW
|$0.375
|iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XMY
|$0.212
|iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XPF
|$0.068
|iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF
|XQB
|$0.054
|iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF
|XQLT
|$0.056
|iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XQQ
|$0.072
|iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF
|XQQU
|$0.098
|iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF(1)
|XQQU.U
|$0.070
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF
|XRE
|$0.057
|iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|XSAB
|$0.050
|iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
|XSB
|$0.069
|iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF
|XSC
|$0.053
|iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF
|XSE
|$0.055
|iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETF
|XSEA
|$0.530
|iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF
|XSEM
|$0.243
|iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF
|XSH
|$0.063
|iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
|XSHG
|$0.124
|iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
|XSHU
|$0.160
|iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)
|XSHU.U
|$0.116
|iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF
|XSI
|$0.057
|iShares Core Canadian Short-Mid Term Universe Bond Index ETF
|XSMB
|$0.103
|iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF
|XSMC
|$0.127
|iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XSMH
|$0.119
|iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XSP
|$0.302
|iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XSPC
|$0.349
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF
|XST
|$0.129
|iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
|XSTB
|$0.047
|iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XSTH
|$0.403
|iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF
|XSTP
|$0.469
|iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1)
|XSTP.U
|$0.335
|iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XSU
|$0.178
|iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF
|XSUS
|$0.099
|iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XTLH
|$0.118
|iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF
|XTLT
|$0.187
|iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1)
|XTLT.U
|$0.136
|iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XTOH
|$0.106
|iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF
|XTOT
|$0.109
|iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF(1)
|XTOT.U
|$0.078
|iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF
|XTR
|$0.040
|iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XUH
|$0.127
|iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF
|XUS
|$0.250
|iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1)
|XUS.U
|$0.179
|iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF
|XUSC
|$0.275
|iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF(1)
|XUSC.U
|$0.197
|iShares S&P U.S. Financials Index ETF
|XUSF
|$0.206
|iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF
|XUSR
|$0.183
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF
|XUT
|$0.087
|iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF
|XUU
|$0.160
|iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1)
|XUU.U
|$0.114
|iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF
|XVLU
|$0.146
|iShares MSCI World Index ETF
|XWD
|$0.622
(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XAW.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U. XFLI.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XQQU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U, XTOT.U, XUS.U, XUSC.U and XUU.U
Estimated June Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF
The June cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:
|Fund Name
|Fund Ticker
|Estimated Cash
Distribution Per Unit
|iShares Premium Money Market ETF
|CMR
|$0.112
BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about June 24, 2026, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.
Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.BlackRock.com/ca.
About BlackRock
BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate.
About iShares ETFs
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of more than 1,700 exchange traded funds (ETFs) and approximately $5.5 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.
iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Canada.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.
Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. ("TSX"). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors ("BFA"), which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as "S&P Dow Jones Indices") or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.
MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. ("MSCI"). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.
Contact for Media:
Sydney Punchard
Email: Sydney.Punchard@blackrock.com