BlackRock® Canada Announces July Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the July 2026 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada which pay on a monthly basis. Unitholders of record of the applicable iShares ETF on July 28, 2026 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that iShares ETF on July 31, 2026.

Details regarding the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Per Unit
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH $0.052
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO $0.054
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ $0.114
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW $0.066
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF $0.035
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG $0.039
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD $0.059
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD $0.096
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD $0.076
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH $0.076
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE $0.040
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG $0.119
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1) XAGG.U $0.085
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH $0.120
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB $0.081
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB $0.070
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG $0.127
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU $0.124
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XCBU.U $0.088
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG $0.075
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U $0.053
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH $0.059
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV $0.120
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU $0.150
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U $0.107
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH $0.055
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV $0.124
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB $0.059
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI $0.114
iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF XFLB $0.116
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF XFLI $0.189
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF(1) XFLI.U $0.134
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFLX $0.174
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN $0.153
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR $0.045
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB $0.051
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB $0.043
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB $0.076
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD $0.074
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU $0.072
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY $0.082
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG $0.073
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS $0.128
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB $0.062
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF $0.066
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB $0.055
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE $0.057
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB $0.050
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB $0.068
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC $0.052
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE $0.053
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH $0.063
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG $0.124
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU $0.154
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XSHU.U $0.109
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI $0.057
iShares Core Canadian 1-10 Year Bond Index ETF XSMB $0.103
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB $0.046
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH $0.346
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP $0.404
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1) XSTP.U $0.287
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XTLH $0.122
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF XTLT $0.135
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1) XTLT.U $0.096
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR $0.040
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT $0.091

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XFLI.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U and XTLT.U.

Estimated July Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The July cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit
iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR $0.105


BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about July 27, 2026, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.BlackRock.com/ca.

About BlackRock
BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate.

About iShares ETFs
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of more than 1,700 exchange traded funds (ETFs) and approximately $6.2 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2026, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Canada.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. ("TSX"). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors ("BFA"), which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as "S&P Dow Jones Indices") or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.
MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. ("MSCI"). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.

Contact for Media:
Sydney Punchard
Email: Sydney.Punchard@blackrock.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

BlackRockBLKnyse:blkfintech investing
BLK
The Conversation (0)
Avant Brands Reports Q2 2026 Results Highlighted by 34% Growth in Recreational Revenue

Avant Brands Reports Q2 2026 Results Highlighted by 34% Growth in Recreational Revenue

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / Avant Brands Inc. (TSX:AVNT)(OTCQX:AVTBF)(FRA:1BU0) ("Avant" or the "Company"), a leading producer of innovative and award-winning cannabis products, today released its financial results for the second quarter ended May 31, 2026 ("Q2 2026").With an... Keep Reading...
Avant Brands Announces Voting Results from Its 2026 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Avant Brands Announces Voting Results from Its 2026 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2026 / Avant Brands Inc. (TSX:AVNT)(OTCQX:AVTBF)(FRA:1BU) ("Avant" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") held on May... Keep Reading...
Avant Brands Announces its Annual General and Special Meeting

Avant Brands Announces its Annual General and Special Meeting

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / Avant Brands Inc. (TSX:AVNT)(OTCQX:AVTBF)(FRA:1BU) ("Avant" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce its upcoming annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") to be held on May 4,... Keep Reading...
Avant Brands Announces Strategic Realignment of European Operations and Reclaims BLK MKT Brand Rights in Germany and Switzerland

Avant Brands Announces Strategic Realignment of European Operations and Reclaims BLK MKT Brand Rights in Germany and Switzerland

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 17, 2026 / Avant Brands Inc. (TSX:AVNT)(OTCQX:AVTBF)(FRA:1BU0) ("Avant" or the "Company"), a leading producer of ultra-premium cannabis products, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, GreenTec Holdings Ltd. ("GreenTec"), has issued a formal... Keep Reading...
Avant Brands Continues to Strengthen Balance Sheet with $1.77 Million Debt Retirement at $0.935 Per Unit

Avant Brands Continues to Strengthen Balance Sheet with $1.77 Million Debt Retirement at $0.935 Per Unit

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 9, 2026 / Avant Brands Inc. (TSX:AVNT)(OTCQX:AVTBF)(FRA:1BU0) ("Avant" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement (the "Agreement") with an institutional investor (the "Creditor") to retire a significant... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

Military AutoSource, the only Department of Defense (DoD) and Exchange-authorized vehicle-buying program serving the overseas U.S. military community, will add AmeriTrust's new- and used-vehicle lease platform to its automotive offerings. AmeriTrust Financial (hereinafter "AmeriTrust"), an... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

Strategic partnership brings lease solutions to AutoSavvy customers while expanding AmeriTrust's automotive finance platformAmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance and specializing in used vehicle lease originations for the automotive industry, is pleased to announce the results of voting at... Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMT

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMT

Trading resumes in: Company: AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc.TSX-Venture Symbol: AMTAll Issues: YesResumption (ET): 8:15 AMCIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces it is Unaware of Any Material Change

AmeriTrust Announces it is Unaware of Any Material Change

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), at the request of CIRO, wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, announces that it has filed its interim Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Blackrock Silver Engages Global Frontier Advisors to Advance U.S. Critical Minerals Strategy at Tonopah West

Star Copper Completes First Four Drill Holes Advancing District-Scale Discovery Strategy

U92 Announces Filing of Corrective Disclosure and Provides Corporate Update

Trading Halt

Related News

precious metals investing

Blackrock Silver Engages Global Frontier Advisors to Advance U.S. Critical Minerals Strategy at Tonopah West

base metals investing

Star Copper Completes First Four Drill Holes Advancing District-Scale Discovery Strategy

energy investing

U92 Announces Filing of Corrective Disclosure and Provides Corporate Update

precious metals investing

Trading Halt

base metals investing

Quarterly Cashflow Report

gold investing

Lynette Zang: Gold, Silver Prices Nowhere Near True Value, This is Why

gold investing

Matthew Piepenburg: Gold Price Action is a Distraction, This is What's Real