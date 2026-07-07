BlackRock Expands Investor Access to Innovative Companies with iShares Nasdaq 100 ETF

Broadens the Global $41-billion iShares Nasdaq-100 Suite

BlackRock today announced plans to launch the iShares Nasdaq 100 ETF ( Nasdaq:IQQ ) , designed to provide investors with cost-efficient access to the companies driving innovation and long-term economic growth across sectors including technology, healthcare, consumer discretionary, and communication services.

The ETF has a gross expense ratio of 0.12%, with a waiver reducing the expense ratio to 0.10% through July 31, 2027. The ETF's initial NAV will be $24 per share 1 and is expected to begin trading on Nasdaq as early as Thursday, July 9.

IQQ builds on an established lineup of iShares Nasdaq‑100 strategies, with over $41 billion in assets globally. 2 The suite offers investors a flexible toolkit for portfolio construction, allowing them to adjust concentration through the iShares Nasdaq Top 30 Stocks ETF ( QTOP ) and the iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF ( QNXT ), or seek income while maintaining participation in potential long‑term growth through the iShares Nasdaq Premium Income Active ETF ( BALQ ).

"IQQ enhances our ability to offer investors access to the Nasdaq-100 with iShares ETFs — providing complementary strategies that allow them to align their portfolios with their objectives," said Elise Terry, U.S. Head of iShares at BlackRock . "Supported by the liquidity, market quality, and scale of the iShares platform, this expanded suite gives investors the flexibility to customize their exposures and evolve portfolios over time."

As AI, digitalization, and other structural trends reshape the economy, accessing the companies driving this innovation has become an increasingly important component of growth-oriented portfolios. In fact, U.S. large-cap and technology exposure has seen record demand this year, attracting over $270 billion in net inflows year-to-date. 3

BlackRock has a long and established track record of managing Nasdaq-100 investment products globally for two decades. IQQ extends that expertise to the U.S. market, adding to iShares' global platform of more than $6 trillion in assets. 4

About BlackRock

BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRock | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock

About iShares

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of more than 1,700 exchange traded funds (ETFs) and approximately $5.5 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

A registration statement has been filed for the iShares Nasdaq 100 ETF (the "Fund") and the registration statement has become effective. However, shares of the Fund are not yet available for purchase or sale. Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses before investing. This information can be found in the Fund's prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting www.sec.gov/edgar . Please read the prospectuses carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

Funds that concentrate investments in specific industries, sectors, markets or asset classes may underperform or be more volatile than other industries, sectors, markets or asset classes and the general securities market.

Buying and selling shares of ETFs may result in brokerage commissions. There can be no assurance that an active trading market for shares of an ETF will develop or be maintained. Diversification and asset allocation may not protect against market risk or loss of principal.

This information should not be relied upon as research, investment advice, or a recommendation regarding any products, strategies, or any security in particular. This material is strictly for illustrative, educational, or informational purposes and is subject to change.

The Funds are distributed by BlackRock Investments, LLC (together with its affiliates, "BlackRock").

© 2026 BlackRock, Inc. or its affiliates. All Rights Reserved. BlackRock and iSHARES are trademarks of BlackRock, Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

1 Shares are bought at market price, which fluctuates daily, may differ from NAV and is subject to market conditions.
2 BlackRock, as of June 18, 2026.
3 Morningstar, as of May 31, 2026.
4 BlackRock, as of June 19, 2026.

Media:

Paige Hofman
Paige.hofman@blackrock.com
212-810-3368

Joanna Yau
Joanna.yau@blackrock.com
646-856-7274

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