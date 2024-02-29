Bitcoin Well Launches Customer Loyalty Program Alongside the Bitcoin Jackpot Contest and Partnership With Simply Bitcoin

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Lithium Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Lithium in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

John Hathaway: Gold Stocks "Ridiculously Cheap," What Will Make Them Move?

Trending Press Releases

Definitive Feasibility Study Confirms Strong Financial Returns, Rapid Payback for Waroona Renewable Energy Project

Blue Sky Uranium Announces a Positive New Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Deposit, Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Nuclear Fuels Intersects .233% U3O8 in initial drilling at Spur zone Kaycee Project, Wyoming

World Copper Arranges $4.0 Million Financing

North Shore Uranium Provides Falcon Property Drill Program Update

Freegold Intersects 1.4 m grading 34.4 g/t Au and 2.3 metres grading 20 g/t Au in Saddle Zone Drilling and Completes Acquisition of the Tolovana Claims

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Energy Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Bitcoin Well Launches Customer Loyalty Program Alongside the Bitcoin Jackpot Contest and Partnership With Simply Bitcoin

Bitcoin Well Launches Customer Loyalty Program Alongside the Bitcoin Jackpot Contest and Partnership With Simply Bitcoin

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces the commencement of Operation Toro, a strategic partnership with Simply Bitcoin, a prominent daily bitcoin focused show, and the release of a customer loyalty program.

Key highlights

  • Flagship partnership with "Simply Bitcoin" effective February 1, 2024 to build brand awareness.
    • Simply Bitcoin boasts over 1,000,000 views per month across their various media networks.
  • The Loyalty Program is live with customers actively earning points.
  • Bitcoin Jackpot Contest is live with each entrant to the contest adding bitcoin to the Bitcoin Jackpot.
    • Jackpot is over 1,500,000 sats (0.01500000 btc) with over 600 entries so far.
  • Operation Toro has commenced - an aggressive working regime aimed at taking advantage of the current market conditions.
    • The Company has issued 9,650,000 stock options under its Stock Option Plan to support Operation Toro.

Bitcoin Well Customer Loyalty Program
The Company has designed and released a customer loyalty program to incentivize certain customer behaviours and provide additional value to customers who use the Bitcoin Portal on a regular basis. Customers using the Bitcoin Portal at bitcoinwell.com/app will now earn Bitcoin Well Points ("points") for the following activities:

- 3 points per $10 transacted
- 5 points per $10 transacted with Recurring Buy
- 1,000 points per active referral
- 1,850 points after onboarding and their first transaction

"This Loyalty Program is mission centric and community focused," said Adam O'Brien, Founder and CEO of Bitcoin Well. "We deliberately made the decision to use points because of the flexibility it is going to give customers for redemptions. This will include quality bitcoin products, exclusive bitcoin products, contest entries or, of course, bitcoin. We are kicking things off with the Bitcoin Jackpot Contest and very pleased with how the community has already responded."

Bitcoin Jackpot Contest
Bitcoin Well customers can now redeem points to enter to win a growing jackpot of bitcoin! The current Bitcoin Jackpot is over 1,500,000 sats (0.01500000 btc).

This contest is designed to create interest in the Company's platform and new Loyalty Program. Customers can choose to redeem their points for contest entries. Each entry will add bitcoin to the Jackpot.

At the end of the contest (in line with the bitcoin halving, on or around April 19, 2024) an entrant will be randomly selected, and they will win 69% of the Bitcoin Jackpot. A different entrant will also be randomly selected to receive 21% of the jackpot.

The remaining 10% of the Bitcoin Jackpot will be given to a Bitcoin project through Geyser, a leading decentralized funding platform focused on Bitcoin projects.

"Geyser wouldn't be possible without the incredible creators that are pushing bitcoin forward," said Mick, founder and CEO of Geyser. "But even more importantly, it wouldn't be possible without contributors like Bitcoin Well that are donating sats [bitcoin] towards these projects, without which Bitcoin could not succeed."

"This contest is just the beginning," said Adam. "We are coupling a giveaway with a community focus and using our new Simply Bitcoin partnership to put a megaphone behind it. The Bitcoin Jackpot Contest exemplifies the versatility and unique structure of our Loyalty Program. This Loyalty Program will give us the opportunity to incentivize certain customer behaviours and provide significant value to our customers and partners. It will be a massive difference maker for our platform."

Simply Bitcoin
The Company has signed a flagship sponsorship agreement (the " Sponsorship Agreement ") dated effective as of February 1, 2024 with Simply Bitcoin, a leading bitcoin news and talk show with the majority of their viewership in Canada and the USA. The agreement has an initial term of 7 months (" Term 1 ") and will automatically renew for an additional 6 month term (" Term 2 ") unless Bitcoin Well provides 30 days' written notice to Simply Bitcoin prior to the expiry of Term 1. Either party may terminate the Sponsorship Agreement on 14 days' prior written notice.

Pursuant to the Sponsorship Agreement, the Company will pay Simply Bitcoin $60,000 for the first month of Term 1, payable by the issuance of 571,428 common shares of the Company (" Common Shares ") at a price of $0.105 per share. For the remaining 6 months of Term 1, the Company will pay Simply Bitcoin $10,000 per month in cash, and $15,000 per month will accrue and become payable following the end of Term 1 by the issuance of Common Shares at a price per share equal to the Company's market price at the time of issuance. During Term 2, the Company will pay Simply Bitcoin $15,000 per month payable in cash.

The intent of this partnership is to accelerate the Bitcoin Well brand awareness, especially in the USA, as well as give the Company an avenue to lean into our community driven platform.

"The Simply Bitcoin partnership couldn't have come at a better time in the market or our development," said Adam O'Brien, founder & CEO of Bitcoin Well. "Having Nico and Opti, two trusted sources in the bitcoin community, as brand ambassadors will give us the opportunity to tell our story and share our mission with hundreds of thousands of individuals passionate about Bitcoin."

"Simply Bitcoin is thrilled to announce our partnership with Bitcoin Well," said Nico Moran, host of Simply Bitcoin. "Their mission, bringing Self-Custody by default in Canada and all 50 US states, perfectly aligns with Simply's ethos. Together, we will not only enable millions of individuals to reclaim their financial sovereignty through Bitcoin but also help educate the masses on the benefits of living on a sound money standard."

The Company plans to lean into the community that Simply Bitcoin has created to help drive community referrals, promotions, contests and other fun and interactive ways to use Bitcoin Well.

Operation Toro
The company has granted 9,650,000 options of the Company (the " Options ") to certain directors, officers and employees of the Company pursuant to option agreements (the " Option Agreements ") and the terms and conditions of the stock option plan of the Company. Each Option is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.14 per Common Share until December 31, 2025. Dubbed Operation Toro, this ambitious performance-based options issuance is designed to take advantage of the cyclical market conditions and reward high levels of productivity.

"I feel strongly about the current market trends and our company's ability to execute our vision at an accelerated pace," said Adam, founder and CEO. "Our team has committed to an all hands on deck approach to take advantage of this market cycle. The options granted to the team will vest appropriately based on our ability to produce."

The Options will vest pursuant to a 4 tier system with productivity metrics as the benchmarks for vesting.

Certain of the Option Agreements are considered related party transactions under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 ") because of the participation of certain directors and officers of Bitcoin Well. These transactions are exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the securities issued nor the consideration provided therefor exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About Bitcoin Well
Bitcoin Well is on a mission to enable independence. We do this by making bitcoin useful to everyday people to give them the convenience of modern banking and the benefits of bitcoin. We like to think of it as future-proofing money. Our existing Bitcoin ATM and Online Bitcoin Portal business units drive cash flow to help fund this mission.

Join our investor community and follow us on Nostr , LinkedIn , Twitter and YouTube to keep up to date with our business.

Bitcoin Well contact information
To book a virtual meeting with our Founder & CEO Adam O'Brien please use the following link: https://bitcoinwell.com/meet-adam

For additional investor & media information, please contact:
Tel: 1 888 711 3866
ir@bitcoinwell.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Forward-looking information
Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", or the negative thereof and similar expressions. All statements herein other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to statements in respect of: benefits to customers, partners and the Company from the Company's loyalty program; vesting of the Options; exercise of the Options; achievement of performance metrics and productivity goals; Simply Bitcoin's views per month; results from the Simply Bitcoin partnership; acceleration of Bitcoin Well brand awareness; expectations regarding the Bitcoin Jackpot contest and future contests; market trends, cycles and outlook; and Bitcoin Well's business plans, strategy, productivity and outlook. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Bitcoin Well's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which Bitcoin Well operates, prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Bitcoin Well.

Bitcoin Well believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents Bitcoin Well expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. Bitcoin Well disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation. For more information, see the Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information found in the Bitcoin Well quarterly Management Discussion and Analysis.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Bitcoin WellBTCW:CCTSXV:BTCWTech Investing
BTCW:CC
Bitcoin Well
Sign up to get your FREE

Bitcoin Well Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Bitcoin Well (TSXV:BTCW)

Bitcoin Well


Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Provides Preliminary Year End Update and Bitcoin Super Company Vision

Bitcoin Well Provides Preliminary Year End Update and Bitcoin Super Company Vision

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces a preliminary, unaudited year end update and the "bitcoin super company" vision.

Key highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Reports 2023 Q3 Financial Results

Bitcoin Well Reports 2023 Q3 Financial Results

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial fintech business which future-proofs money by making bitcoin useful to everyday people, today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Key highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Announces Closing of $1.4 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Bitcoin Well Announces Closing of $1.4 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV:BTCW; OTCQB:BCNWF ), the non-custodial fintech business which future-proofs money by making bitcoin useful to everyday people, is pleased to announce it has closed a non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") of 23,291,985 units of Bitcoin Well (the " Units ") at a price of $0.06 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,397,519.24. Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the Company (each, a " Common Share " and collectively " Common Shares ") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant " and collectively " Warrants ") exercisable into one Common Share at a price of $0.18 per share for a period of three years from closing.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Reports 2023 Q2 Financial Results

Bitcoin Well Reports 2023 Q2 Financial Results

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV:BTCW; OTCQB:BCNWF ), the non-custodial fintech business which future-proofs money by making bitcoin useful to everyday people, today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Key highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Announces $2.5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Bitcoin Well Announces $2.5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV:BTCW; OTCQB:BCNWF ), the non-custodial fintech business which future-proofs money by making bitcoin useful to everyday people, announces its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") of up to 41,666,667 units of Bitcoin Well (the " Units ") at a price of $0.06 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,500,000. The minimum Offering size is $1,000,000, being 16,666,667 Units. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the Company (each, a " Common Share " and collectively " Common Shares ") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant " and collectively " Warrants ") being exercisable into one Common Share at a price of $0.18 per share for a period of three (3) years from closing.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming Builds upon its Industry-Leading Content Vertical with Launch of "Sports Insights 2.0"

NorthStar Gaming Builds upon its Industry-Leading Content Vertical with Launch of "Sports Insights 2.0"

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced that it is enhancing its industry-leading Sports Insights content throughout 2024 with new features, design, stats and a smoother user experience.

NorthStar's Sports Insights product is a key differentiating feature that supports the Company's position as a premium brand and industry leader at the intersection of betting and sports media. The content includes analysis of upcoming events, betting strategies and helpful tips. Since Sports Insights is integrated directly within NorthStar's sportsbook, users can wager directly from the content without leaving the betting environment.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Presenting at the Bell Potter Unearthed Natural Resources Conference

Lake Resources NL Presenting at the Bell Potter Unearthed Natural Resources Conference

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF), the responsible lithium developer, announces that management will present at the Bell Potter Unearthed Natural Resources Conference, a virtual event which began on 12 February and will continue through 15 February, from 9:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. AEDT.

Lake CEO, David Dickson will present to investors on 14 February at 9:50 a.m. AEDT.

Dickson will discuss challenges and opportunities within the lithium sector as well as provide an update on the strategic delivery of Lake's Flagship Kachi project located in the heart of Argentina's Lithium Triangle.

The presentation will be available on the Lake Resources website.

Lake also wishes to congratulate its technology and Kachi project partner, Lilac Solutions, for its successful Series C capital raise to support the continued scaling up of proven technology.

Lilac raised US$145m with support from Mercuria, Lowercarbon Capital, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Engine Ventures, T. Rowe Price, Sumitomo, Emerson Collective, Mitsubishi and The Nature Conservatory.

For more information or to register to attend the virtual conference, visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/160Q17E0

To view the Presentation, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/F7HDJ8UZ



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Klimat X Announces Joint Venture Agreement Terms with Imperative Global Projects for Yucatan Mangrove Project

Klimat X Announces Joint Venture Agreement Terms with Imperative Global Projects for Yucatan Mangrove Project

KLIMAT X Developments Inc. Logo (CNW Group/KLIMAT X Developments Inc.)

Klimat X Developments Inc. ("Klimat X" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C) is a leading provider of high-quality technology-enabled carbon credits sourced exclusively from conservation and reforestation carbon projects developed and owned by the Company and its stakeholders, is pleased to announce it has signed a binding Heads of Agreement with Imperative Global Projects Pte Ltd ( Imperative ) to jointly develop the large-scale mangrove restoration project in the State of Yucatan, Mexico secured and previously announced by Klimat X.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL JORC Update

Lake Resources NL JORC Update

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources N.L. (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) reports that drilling completed at the Kachi Lithium Brine Project ("Kachi" or the "Project") in Catamarca Province, Argentina continues to intercept lithium bearing brine in sand units favourable to extraction over thick intervals in the southern portion of central resource area.

The K25D44 drillhole (Figure 1* and Figure 2*) was not completed in time to be incorporated into the Project's Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for Phase One, released in December 2023. However, the results from the drillhole confirm the presence of higher-grade lithium brine south of the central resource area to a depth of more than 600 m. The results further support the positive hydrogeological modelling results that were the basis for the Project Ore Reserve and Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) submitted in December 2023. The DFS highlights include:

- Total resource is estimated at 10.6 Mt LCE, a globally significant resource.

- 25-year life of mine (LoM) supported by maiden Ore Reserve statement.

- Phase One targets a production of 25,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) over the LoM to meet the growing demand and specifications of the battery market.

- The 25,000 tpa operation recovers only a small fraction of the Measured and Indicated Resource, which allows Lake to study further expansions.

- DLE process tailored to mitigate impact on the local community with minimal disruption to land, freshwater table, and water usage.

- The Project targets production of consistent battery grade lithium carbonate (>99.5% purity) at site without the need for further refining or processing.

- Kachi is targeting first lithium in 2027 with ramp-up to full capacity by the end of 2028, which is forecast to coincide with the start of a prolonged period of structural deficit for battery grade lithium chemicals.

Drillhole results prove the continuity of higher-grade lithium brines, south of the Phase One DFS extraction wellfield design and across a northwest-southeast trending fault that is interpreted to create the escarpment south of the field. The relatively high lithium and favourable geologic materials grades beyond the planned DFS wellfield highlight continued favourable results for a higher capacity wellfield.

"The latest drilling intercept further demonstrates the vertical continuity of the lithium bearing brine to more than 600 metres in clean, fine and medium grained sands conducive to high productive extraction wells." commented Michael Gabora, Director of Geology and Hydrogeology of Lake Resources. He continued, "With an average of 257 mg/L through the production zones, the K25D44 hole continues the trend of intercepting lithium grades that are significantly higher than the 205 mg/L design basis of the DFS".

Continuation of Higher-Grade Lithium Resource Intercepts to the South

The principal objectives of the K25D44 (K25 Platform) drillhole were to:

1) Test the continuity of the lithium resource to the south, outside of the footprint of the salar;

2) Expand the Measured Resource to the south and potentially connect the Measured Resource to previous positive lithium intercepts at K21 (Figure 1*);

3) Complete additional sampling and analysis of the deeper portion of the unconsolidated deposits from about 400 m to more than 600 m depth; and,

4) Validate lithium concentrations used in the area of K25 in the Ore Reserve analysis completed with the calibrated hydrogeologic model.

K25D44 was drilled about 2.25 kilometres southwest of K16D28 (K16 Platform; Figure 1*) and has an average lithium grade of 219 mg/L from 19 samples collected between 40 and 622 m below ground surface (bgs) (Table 1*). All but two samples were collected with single packer configurations generally with a test interval of about 10 to 15 m, although this varied depending on hole conditions. Standard operating procedures are followed with significant development of the test interval, at least 3 borehole volumes (measured from surface to hole bottom), and sampling only occurs once brine is clear and field chemistry parameters are stable and indicative of reservoir fluids.

A standpipe piezometer was installed and screened between 418 to 430 m below ground surface and was developed and sampled via airlifting. Results for the airlift sample are consistent with the packer testing within the same interval, with 275 mg/L measured by SGS and 248 mg/L measured by Alex Stewart laboratory, for an average of 261 mg/L compared to 263.5 mg/L for a packer collected sample from 424 to 430 m below ground surface (see Table 1*).

The fine to medium-grained sand (Figure 3* and Figure 4*) and low frequency of fine-grained layers within the planned production horizons (i.e., approximately 200 m to 600 m) are consistent with drillholes in the central resource area and both stratigraphy and general chemistry support the continuity of the lithium brine resource throughout the southern portion of the field.

As has been observed in the other greater than 600 m deep drillholes completed to-date, the lithium brine continues to a depth of more than 600 m. Lithium concentrations deeper than 400 m averaged more than 250 mg/L, far exceeding the design basis for the DFS (205 mg/L).

The modelled lithium concentration in the Project Ore Reserve8 at K25 was 268 mg/L (200 m to 600 m) within the production horizon. The weighted average of the laboratory results through the same interval (215 m to 622 m) is 271.7 mg/L. This indicates that the modelled values are representative, if not slightly conservative, relative to the measured data in the field at this location. The results of the comparison further build confidence in the lithium resource model used as the basis for lithium distributions within the hydrogeological model and Ore Reserve modelling.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/UOL27931



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blockmate Investor Briefing Replay

Blockmate Investor Briefing Replay

Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH1) (" Blockmate " or the " Company ") has published a recording of the investor briefing held on 5 February 2024 on its website.

The briefing included presentations from CEO Justin Rosenberg and Chairman Domenic Carosa, outlining plans for Hivello after it successfully closed a USD $2.5 million fundraising round.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Announces Zarko Meseldzija resigns from the Board of Directors

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Announces Zarko Meseldzija resigns from the Board of Directors

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or the " Company "), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, hereby announces that Mr. Zarko Meseldzija has resigned from his position on the Board of Directors as of January 21, 2024. As previously communicated, Mr. Meseldzija will continue his association with the Company until March 1, ensuring a smooth transition.

About RecycLiCo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well
Sign up to get your FREE

Bitcoin Well Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Global Business Reports Magazine Profiles Grid Battery Metals in the Western USA Mining 2024 Issue

ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Company To Present at the Emerging Growth Conference March 7

Charbone Hydrogene Fournit Une Mise a Jour De L'entreprise Sur Les Priorites Strategiques

Charbone Hydrogen Provides Corporate Update on Strategic Priorities

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Global Business Reports Magazine Profiles Grid Battery Metals in the Western USA Mining 2024 Issue

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone Hydrogene Fournit Une Mise a Jour De L'entreprise Sur Les Priorites Strategiques

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone Hydrogen Provides Corporate Update on Strategic Priorities

Battery Metals Investing

GMV Minerals Defines Initial Drill Program to Test for Uranium and Lithium at the Daisy Creek Project in North Central Nevada

Cleantech Investing

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Cleantech Investing

Carbonxt Group Limited – HY24 Results

×