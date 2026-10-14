Bio-Rad to Report Third-Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Bio-Rad to Report Third-Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 4, 2026

BIO-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIO.B), a global leader in life science research and clinical diagnostics products, will report its financial results for the third quarter of 2026 on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, following the close of the market. Management will discuss these results in a conference call scheduled for 2:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 PM Eastern Time) that day.

To participate, dial (800) 715-9871 within the U.S. or (646) 307-1963 outside the U.S., access code: 9562470. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the company's website under "Events & Presentations" at investors.bio-rad.com . A replay of the webcast will be available for up to a year.

About Bio-Rad

BIO-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIO.B) is a leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of products for the life science research and clinical diagnostics markets. Based in Hercules, California, BIO-Rad operates a global network of research, development, manufacturing, and sales operations with approximately 7,400 employees and $2.6 billion in revenues in 2025. Our customers include universities, research institutions, hospitals, and biopharmaceutical companies, as well as clinical, food safety, and environmental quality laboratories. Together, we develop innovative, high-quality products that advance science and save lives. To learn more, visit BIO-rad.com.

Investor Contact:
Ruben Argueta, Investor Relations
510-741-6577
ir@bio-rad.com

Media Contact:
Anna Gralinska, Corporate Communications
510-741-6643
cc@bio-rad.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

BIOnyse:bio:us
BIO
The Conversation (0)
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Class A

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Class A

Keep Reading...
GLP-1 Weight-Loss/Diabetes Industries Continue Transition to Oral Medications

GLP-1 Weight-Loss/Diabetes Industries Continue Transition to Oral Medications

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is providing this strategic update.Lexaria's DehydraTECH™ technology is currently being evaluated both by Lexaria and... Keep Reading...
Heliostar Provides Progress Update on Ana Paula Feasibility Study

Heliostar Provides Progress Update on Ana Paula Feasibility Study

Highlights: Feasibility Study remains on track for completion in Q2 2027 Targeting a mid-2027 construction decision, with first gold planned before the end of 2028 Updated Mineral Resource estimate in final stages of completion Process flowsheet finalized with metallurgical test work... Keep Reading...
Lexaria Updates Financial Position

Lexaria Updates Financial Position

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms is providing the following update.Lexaria is in a strong cash position following both its recently announced Australian tax... Keep Reading...
Cespira, the Joint Venture between Westport and Volvo Group, reveals how HPDI 3.0 advances fuel economy and expands OEM options

Cespira, the Joint Venture between Westport and Volvo Group, reveals how HPDI 3.0 advances fuel economy and expands OEM options

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT), today announced Cespira, its joint venture with Volvo Group, released new technical details of HPDI™ 3.0, the next generation of its proven High Pressure Direct Injection fuel system. HPDI 3.0 retains proven HPDI combustion... Keep Reading...
Lexaria Announces Closing of Exercise of Warrants for Approximately $5.9 Million in Gross Proceeds

Lexaria Announces Closing of Exercise of Warrants for Approximately $5.9 Million in Gross Proceeds

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, today closed its previously announced exercise of certain outstanding warrants to purchase an aggregate of 453,969 shares of the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Lahontan Gold Announces Updated Santa Fe Preliminary Economic Assessment Featuring an Eleven-Year Mine Life and Post-Tax NPV5 of US$820 Million

QIMC Completes Expanded 63.7 km Seismic Program Targeting Hydrogen, Helium and Natural Gas Hot Zones in Nova Scotia

Pan Global Expands Near-Surface High-Grade Gold Discovery at Cármenes Project, Spain: Drillholes Return 7.29g/t Au Over 9 Meters and 1.53g/t Au Over 38 Meters

One Bullion Receives Final Maitengwe Airborne Geophysical Dataset and Provides Vumba Drilling Update

Related News

uranium investing

Myriad Acquires Los Altares Uranium Project in Argentina

precious metals investing

Lahontan Gold Announces Updated Santa Fe Preliminary Economic Assessment Featuring an Eleven-Year Mine Life and Post-Tax NPV5 of US$820 Million

QIMC Completes Expanded 63.7 km Seismic Program Targeting Hydrogen, Helium and Natural Gas Hot Zones in Nova Scotia

base metals investing

Pan Global Expands Near-Surface High-Grade Gold Discovery at Cármenes Project, Spain: Drillholes Return 7.29g/t Au Over 9 Meters and 1.53g/t Au Over 38 Meters

precious metals investing

One Bullion Receives Final Maitengwe Airborne Geophysical Dataset and Provides Vumba Drilling Update

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Reports Final Titanium, Vanadium and Iron Assays from MRE Drilling-Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate Imminent

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Samples New Vein Grading 195 g/t Gold, 4.11% Copper and 147 g/t Silver At Its Thorn Project