Big Board Names Near Highs While Smaller Shares Lag the Broad Tape

https://stockpreachers.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Stock Preachers News Commentary - Large caps closed out last week within sight of fresh records while the broader market showed cracks beneath the surface. The S&P 500 gained 1.15% on the week to 7,811.54, just shy of its 52-week high of 7,844.52, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.64% to 27,366.17. The Russell 2000 told a different story, falling 0.91% to 2,806.98. Corporate activity stayed brisk, with deals, defense contracts and legal notices crossing the wire even as investors weighed whether small caps can catch up to the leaders. Active Companies from around the markets with current developments this week include: Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSX: ATD), RTX (NYSE: RTX), Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), SAP SE (NYSE: SAP), and Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF).
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.93% for the week to 51,654.95, trading between a weekly low of 50,862.85 and a high of 51,765.11, just above the early June 2026 high of 51,660.40 that now acts as near-term resistance. The S&P 500 pushed to a weekly high of 7,844.52, matching its 52-week high, while holding support near 7,793.68. The Nasdaq Composite's weekly high of 27,722.75 also marks its 52-week high, with support seen at 27,288.79.
The Russell 2000 lagged the large caps, closing at 2,806.98 with an RSI14 of 38.2, well below the S&P's 59.9 and the Nasdaq's 60.3, underscoring the divergence between big caps and smaller names. The small-cap index also sits below its 10-day SMA of 2,813.40 and its mid-September 2026 low of 2,832.37, both now overhead resistance.
Volatility stayed subdued, with the VIX at 15.47, down slightly for the week, and the VXN easing 0.65 points to 20.55. In commodities, gold slipped 0.40% on the day but rose 1.02% for the week to $4,199.30 an ounce, while WTI crude jumped 3.90% for the week to $92.92 a barrel. The 10-year Treasury yield eased 4 basis points for the week to 5.24%.
The full report also breaks down the week's key support and resistance ladders, sector players and sentiment gauges shaping the week ahead.
CONTINUED... Read this and more news for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSX: ATD), RTX (NYSE: RTX), Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), SAP SE (NYSE: SAP), and Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) at: https://stockpreachers.com/articles/big-caps-push-toward-highs-while-small-caps-fight-the-tape/
In other industry developments and happenings in the market this week include:
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSX: ATD) Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. has entered a definitive agreement with Irving Oil to acquire certain retail assets in Quebec and Ontario, including 50 retail sites already operated by Couche-Tard under the Quebec Alliance, two additional sites in Pembroke and Cornwall, Ontario, and fuel supply to 71 retail sites in Quebec.
The deal also covers 18 cardlock sites across the two provinces, with existing Irving Oil fleet customers continuing to be served under a long-term agreement between the two companies. The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, including under the Competition Act.
"This agreement builds on our longstanding relationship with Irving Oil and our experience operating these locations," said Stephane Trudel, Senior Vice President of Operations at Alimentation Couche-Tard. "These are markets and customers we know well." Read the release.
RTX (NYSE: RTX) Raytheon, an RTX business, has secured a five-year contract with two additional option years valued up to $6.3 billion for production and sustainment of Standard Missile-3 Block IB interceptors, part of recent agreements between Raytheon and the Department of War.
Production will be primarily completed at Raytheon facilities in Tucson, Arizona and Huntsville, Alabama. SM-3 IB is a ship- and land-based interceptor designed to defeat short- to intermediate-range ballistic missiles during the midcourse phase of flight, first used in combat in 2024.
"This award underscores Raytheon's commitment to increasing production of critical munitions, ensuring our customers have the defensive capabilities they need, when they need them," said Phil Jasper, Raytheon President. Read the release.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) Lockheed Martin debuted its new PAC-3 Edge interceptor as part of the U.S. Army's Future Interceptor program, currently in competition. The company will advance development and begin testing in 2027 to prepare for rapid deployment by 2031.
PAC-3 Edge features a Lockheed Martin-built seeker from its Strigo Product Center, a multi-pulse solid rocket motor designed by Northrop Grumman, and control system upgrades for increased performance at range and altitude. Lockheed Martin invested $250 million into the Strigo Product Center to fuel the new seeker technology.
"Lockheed Martin's PAC-3 Edge interceptor leverages the combat-proven PAC-3 MSE, delivering even greater maneuverability, power and velocity to ensure the Army's layered defensive architecture remains the most advanced in the world," said Tim Cahill, Lockheed Martin, Missiles and Fire Control president. Read the release.
SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) SAP SE and TechWolf have entered an agreement for SAP to acquire TechWolf, provider of an AI work intelligence platform built around a proprietary context graph for work. The deal is expected to close in Q4 2026, subject to regulatory approval, with terms not disclosed.
TechWolf is expected to become an intelligent core of the SAP SuccessFactors portfolio, powering workforce and talent strategies with skills mapping, workforce planning and organizational redesign. TechWolf will remain an independent entity under CEO Andreas De Neve in Ghent, with its platform available to both SAP and non-SAP customers.
"TechWolf's proprietary context graph for skills and work provides an excellent grounding layer for agent queries regarding work and skills planning and talent management," said Manoj Swaminathan, president and chief product officer for SAP Autonomous Suite. Read the release.
Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) Sun Life Financial Inc. has been notified that Ocehan LLC has made an unsolicited mini-tender offer to purchase up to 100,000 common shares of Sun Life at a price significantly below recent market prices. Sun Life is not associated with Ocehan and does not recommend or endorse acceptance of the offer.
The offer represents a discount of 24.97% and 24.93% to the closing prices of Sun Life's common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange, respectively, on August 27, 2026, the last trading day before the mini-tender offer was commenced.
The company noted that shareholders who have already tendered their shares can withdraw them within 21 days in accordance with the procedures set forth in Ocehan's offer documents. Read the release.
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