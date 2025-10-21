Beyond Meat® to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 4, 2025

Beyond Meat® to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 4, 2025

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) ("Beyond Meat" or "the Company"), a leader in plant-based meat, announced today it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 27, 2025 on Tuesday, November 4, 2025 after market close.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern, 2:00 p.m. Pacific. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 412-902-4255.

There will be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investors section of the Company's website at www.beyondmeat.com . The webcast will also be archived.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is a leading plant-based meat company offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats made from simple ingredients without GMOs, no added hormones or antibiotics, and 0 mg of cholesterol per serving. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat's brand promise, Eat What You Love®, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Media:

Shira Zackai

shira.zackai@beyondmeat.com

Investors:

Raphael Gross

beyondmeat@icrinc.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

