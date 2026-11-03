BeOne Medicines to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

BeOne Medicines Ltd. (NASDAQ: ONC; HKEX: 06160; SSE: 688235), a global oncology company, today announced it will participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, with a fireside chat at 9:30 a.m. GMT.

The live webcast of this event can be accessed from the investors section of the Company's website at https://ir.beonemedicines.com . An archived webcast will be available on the Company's website.

About BeOne Medicines

BeOne Medicines is a global oncology company that is discovering and developing innovative treatments for cancer patients worldwide. With a portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations. The Company has a growing global team spanning six continents who are driven by scientific excellence and exceptional speed to reach more patients than ever before.

To learn more about BeOne, please visit www.beonemedicines.com and follow us on LinkedIn , X , Facebook and Instagram .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including statements regarding BeOne's plans, commitments, aspirations and goals related to BeOne's medicines and drug candidates. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors which are discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in BeOne's most recent periodic report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in BeOne's subsequent filings with the SEC. All information in this press release is as of the date hereof, and BeOne undertakes no duty to update such information unless required by law.

Investor Contact:
Liza Heapes
Tel:+1 857-302-5663
ir@beonemed.com

Media Contact:
Meredith Ferguson
Tel:+1 216-338-3797
media@beonemed.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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