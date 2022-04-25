BELLUS Health Inc. a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough and other cough hypersensitivity indications, today announced that the Company’s management team will participate in multiple upcoming investor conferences. Presentation Details: Event: 2022 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference DateTime: Monday, May 2 nd 2022 at ...

BLU:CA,BLU