Life Science NewsInvesting News

BELLUS Health Inc. a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough and other cough hypersensitivity indications, today announced that the Company’s management team will participate in multiple upcoming investor conferences. Presentation Details: Event: 2022 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference DateTime: Monday, May 2 nd 2022 at ...

BELLUS Health Inc. (Nasdaq:BLU; TSX:BLU) ("BELLUS Health" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough ("RCC") and other cough hypersensitivity indications, today announced that the Company's management team will participate in multiple upcoming investor conferences.

Presentation Details:

Event: 2022 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference
Date/Time: Monday, May 2 nd , 2022 at 10:30 a.m. ET
Format : In person corporate presentation
Location: Toronto, Canada

Event: I&I Event hosted by LifeSci Capital
Date/Time: Tuesday, May 10 th , 2022 at 2:30 p.m. ET
Format: Virtual fireside chat

Event: RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference
Date/Time: Wednesday, May 18 th , 2022 at 2:35 p.m. ET
Format : In person fireside chat
Location: New York, NY

Event: H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
Date/Time: Wednesday, May 25 th , 2022 at 12:30 p.m. ET
Format: In person corporate presentation
Location: Miami Beach, FL

Webcasts from the presentations may be accessed on the Events & Presentations page under the Investors & Media section of BELLUS Health's website at www.bellushealth.com . Following the events, archived webcasts will be available on the Company's website.

About BELLUS Health ( www.bellushealth.com )

BELLUS Health is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of RCC and other cough hypersensitivity indications. The Company's product candidate, BLU-5937, has successfully completed a Phase 2b trial in RCC. BELLUS is planning a Phase 3 program, which is expected to begin in the second half of 2022.

Chronic cough is a cough lasting longer than eight weeks and when the cause of chronic cough cannot be identified or the cough persists despite treatment of all identified associated causes, the condition is referred to as RCC. It is estimated that there are approximately 9 million patients in the United States suffering from RCC. RCC is associated with significant adverse physical, social, and psychosocial effects on health and quality of life. Currently, there is no specific therapy approved for RCC and treatment options are limited.

The Company is exploring the potential use of BLU-5937 in other patient populations experiencing cough hypersensitivity as well as other P2X3-related hypersensitization conditions.

Ramzi Benamar
Chief Financial Officer
rbenamar@bellushealth.com

Media:
Julia Deutsch
Solebury Trout
jdeutsch@soleburytrout.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Bellus HealthBLU:CABLUBiotech Investing
BLU:CA,BLU

TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Encourages AbbVie Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - ABBV

-

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of ABBVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) between April 30, 2021 and August 31 , 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important June 6, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline .

SO WHAT: If you purchased AbbVie securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the AbbVie class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=5119 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 6, 2022 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually handle securities class actions, but are merely middlemen that refer clients or partner with law firms that actually litigate the cases. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) safety concerns about Xeljanz and Xeljanz XR extended to Rinvoq and other Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors; (2) as a result, it was likely that the FDA would require additional safety warnings for Rinvoq and would delay the approval of additional treatment indications for Rinvoq; and (3) therefore, defendants' statements about AbbVie's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the AbbVie class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=5119 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm , on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/ .

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-ranked-rosen-law-firm-encourages-abbvie-inc-investors-with-losses-to-secure-counsel-before-important-deadline-in-securities-class-action--abbv-301532297.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ABBV, IBM and IRNT

The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff

ABBVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
Class Period: April 30, 2021 - August 31, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 6, 2022

The ABBV lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, ABBVie Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) safety concerns about Pfizer Inc.'s drug Xeljanz extended to ABBVie's drug Rinvoq and to other Janus kinase enzyme inhibitor drugs; (2) as a result, it was likely that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would require additional safety warnings for Rinvoq and would delay the approval of additional treatment indications for Rinvoq; and (3) therefore, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AUPH SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING NATIONAL FIRM, Encourages Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - AUPH

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) between May 7, 2021 and February 25, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important June 14, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Aurinia securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Veklury® is First and Only Approved Treatment for Pediatric Patients Under 12 Years of Age with COVID-19

-- Approval is Supported by Phase 2/3 Data Demonstrating the Safety and Tolerability Profile and Clinical Improvement Outcome in Hospitalized Pediatric Patients Treated with Veklury --

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for Veklury ® (remdesivir) for the treatment of pediatric patients who are older than 28 days, weighing at least 3 kg, and are either hospitalized with COVID-19 or have mild-to-moderate COVID-19 and are considered high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death. This approval follows the recent sNDA approval for Veklury for the treatment of non-hospitalized adult and adolescent patients who are at high risk of progression to severe COVID-19.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ERIC, AI and ABBV

The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ABBV Deadline Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of June 6, 2022 Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP(www.ktmc.com) informs investors that the firm has filed a securities class action lawsuit against ABBVie, Inc. (ABBVie) (NYSE:ABBV) on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired ABBVie securities between April 30, 2021, and August 31, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR ABBVIE LOSSES. YOU CAN ALSO CLICK ON THE FOLLOWING LINK OR COPY AND PASTE IN YOUR BROWSER: https://www.ktmc.com/new-cases/abbvie-inc?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=abbvie&mktm=r

CANNOT VIEW THIS VIDEO? PLEASE CLICK HERE

TO VIEW OUR COMPLAINT, PLEASE CLICK HERE

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: JUNE 6, 2022

CLASS PERIOD: APRIL 30, 2021 through AUGUST 31, 2021

CONTACT AN ATTORNEY TO DISCUSS YOUR RIGHTS:

James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Email at info@ktmc.com

Kessler Topaz is one of the world's foremost advocates in protecting the public against corporate fraud and other wrongdoing. Our securities fraud litigators are regularly recognized as leaders in the field individually and our firm is both feared and respected among the defense bar and the insurance bar. We are proud to have recovered billions of dollars for our clients and the classes of shareholders we represent.

ABBVIE'S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

AbbVie is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies. The company's revenues will come under significant pressure in the coming years when its best-selling drug, Humira, will lose patent protection in 2023. Accordingly, AbbVie's future revenue and earnings depend in large part on its ability to develop new sources of revenue to offset Humira's lost sales. Rinvoq-an anti-inflammatory drug manufactured by AbbVie and used to treat rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and other diseases by inhibiting Janus kinase (JAK) enzymes-was touted as one such drug. Rinvoq was initially approved in the United States to treat only moderate to severe RA. However, AbbVie was actively pursuing additional treatment indications and, in 2020, asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to approve Rinvoq for the treatment of several other diseases.

As is relevant here, Rinvoq is similar to other JAK inhibitor drugs, including Xeljanz, manufactured by Pfizer Inc. When the FDA approved Xeljanz in 2012 for the treatment of RA, it required an additional safety trial to evaluate Xeljanz's risk of triggering certain serious side effects. Beginning in February 2019, the FDA repeatedly warned the public that the safety trial indicated that Xeljanz's use could lead to serious heart-related issue, cancer, and other adverse events. Notwithstanding the similarities between Rinvoq and Xeljanz, during the Class Period, Defendants assured investors that Rinvoq was far safer than Xeljanz and not subject to the same regulatory risks.

However, investors began to learn the truth about Rinvoq's significant risks on June 25, 2021, when AbbVie revealed that the FDA was delaying its review of expanded treatment applications for Rinvoq due to the safety concerns associated with Xeljanz. On this news, the price of AbbVie common stock declined $1.76 per share, or approximately 1.5%, from a close of $114.74 per share on June 24, 2021, to close at $112.98 per share on June 25, 2021.

Then, on September 1, 2021, the FDA announced that final results from the Xeljanz safety trial established an increased risk of serious adverse events, even with low doses of Xeljanz. As a result, the FDA determined that it would require new and updated warnings for Xeljanz and Rinvoq because Rinvoq "share[s] similar mechanisms of action with Xeljanz" and "may have similar risks as seen in the Xeljanz safety trial." The FDA also indicated that it would further limit approved indications for Rinvoq as a result of these safety concerns. On this news, the price of AbbVie common stock declined $8.51 per share, or more than 7%, from a close of $120.78 per share on August 31, 2021, to close at $112.27 per share on September 1, 2021.

After the Class Period, on December 3, 2021, AbbVie announced that the FDA had updated Rinvoq's label to require additional safety warnings and limit marketing of Rinvoq to only its use after treatment with other drugs has failed. On January 11, 2022, Defendants admitted that these changes to Rinvoq's label would negatively impact sales, forcing the Company to reduce its long-term guidance for Rinvoq's sales in 2025.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, about the company's business and operations. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) safety concerns about Xeljanz extended to Rinvoq and other JAK inhibitors; (2) as a result, it was likely that the FDA would require additional safety warnings for Rinvoq and would delay the approval of additional treatment indications for Rinvoq; and (3) therefore, Defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis, As a result of the Defendants' wrongful acts and omissions, and the significant decline in the market value of AbbVie's securities, AbbVie investors have suffered significant damages.

WHAT CAN I DO?

AbbVieinvestors may, no later than June 6, 2022, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLPor other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages AbbVie investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm directly to acquire more information.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE CASE

WHO CAN BE A LEAD PLAINTIFF?

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country and around the world. The firm has developed a global reputation for excellence and has recovered billions of dollars for victims of fraud and other corporate misconduct. All of our work is driven by a common goal: to protect investors, consumers, employees and others from fraud, abuse, misconduct and negligence by businesses and fiduciaries. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(484) 270-1453
info@ktmc.com

SOURCE: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/698493/ABBV-Deadline-Alert-Kessler-Topaz-Meltzer-Check-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-June-6-2022-Deadline-in-Securities-Fraud-Class-Action-Lawsuit

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×