Battery Selection Confirms Longer Battery Duration at Lower Capital Cost, Enhancing Project Economics
Frontier Energy Limited (ASX: FHE; OTCQB: FRHYF) (Frontier or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the battery procurement process for the Stage One development of its Waroona Renewable Energy Project (Project), which comprises a 120MW solar facility and integrated four-hour 80MW battery.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Final battery technology selection has resulted in a 12% increase in the battery duration to approximately 4.5 hours, compared to 4 hours in the Definitive Feasibility Study1 (DFS)
- The improved battery duration will increase Project revenue compared to the DFS, as more energy can be sold during peak electricity price periods, whilst Reserve Capacity Payments (RCP) will also be higher than previously forecast
- Despite this significant improvement, the capital cost for the battery has fallen by approximately 5% compared to the DFS (DFS estimate – $118.5 million)
- Frontier has narrowed its selection of preferred battery partners to two, both Tier 1 rated manufacturers
- The Company’s funding strategy continues to progress strongly with both debt financing and strategic partnering well advanced
Battery prices have fallen due to a combination of factors, including falling raw materials prices, improvement in supply chain, and reportedly weaker than anticipated demand, resulting in an ample supply of batteries in the current market.
This unique situation is to Frontier’s advantage, with improved battery capacity resulting in increased duration (approximately 4.5 hours compared to 4 hours in the DFS), increasing Project revenue while at the same time achieving a lower capital cost.
The Company continues to progress its funding strategy, with both debt financing and strategic partnering processes well advanced.”
Final battery selection confirms longer battery duration at a lower capital cost, enhancing Project economics
As part of the Stage One development of the Project, Frontier concluded that the optimal strategy for Project development consists of a 120MW solar facility and an 80MW/320 MWh battery, i.e. the battery is capable of storing and discharging 80MW for 4 hours.
Frontier selected a DC coupled system, the lowest capex and most efficient way of integrating battery storage into new renewable energy installations such as the Waroona solar facility. In a DC coupled system, the battery is connected directly to the DC side of the renewable energy source, the solar panels. DC coupling eliminates the need for an additional inverter to convert DC to AC since the battery system operates directly with the DC electricity generated by the renewable source. See Image 1.
Image 1: DC Coupling PV plus storage
Lithium Iron (Fe) Phosphate (LFP) batteries have been selected for the Project as they are proven technology with superior safety, longer cycle life, higher energy density, faster charging capabilities, wider operating temperature range, and more favourable to the environment than other battery technologies.
Utility-scale LFP batteries experience capacity degradation over time due to factors like calendar aging, cycle aging, temperature, state of charge management, manufacturing quality, and usage patterns. These factors contribute to a gradual reduction in the battery's capacity and performance over its lifespan. The DFS assumed a degradation curve which was based on offers received at the time, that had a degradation of ~16% over the initial 10 years and ~26% over the first 20 years of battery life. See Image 2.
The Company’s competitive tender process has delivered significant improvements compared to the DFS. Frontier has narrowed its selection of the preferred battery partners to two, both of which are rated as Tier 1 battery manufacturers.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Frontier Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
FTL to Acquire York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project, Newfoundland, Canada
Firetail Resources Limited (‘FTL’) is pleased to announce the acquisition of York Harbour Copper Project, Canada.
Highlights:
- Binding Option Agreement executed for the acquisition of up to 80% of York Harbour Project via a staged earn-in (Acquisition).
- York Harbour is a Cyprus-style volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) exploration project, located 180km west-south-west of FireFly Metals Ltd (ASX:FFM) Green Bay Copper Project.
- Small scale historical underground production between 1898 and 1913 resulted in 100,000 tonnes mined at 3-12% Cu, 7% Zn and 1-3oz/t Ag.
- Only shallow exploration (<300m depth) completed, with historical exploration limited to two key areas, the old York Harbour mine and the Number 4 Pond target with multiple significant intercepts include:
- 29.0m at 5.25% Cu, 9g/t Ag from 147m (YH21-24 H Zone)
- Including 3.24m at 9.54% Cu, 3.5% Zn, 10g/t Ag from 167.8m
- 24.3m at 2.77% Cu 9.3% Zn, 18g/t Ag from 93m (YH21-18 D Zone)
- 22.56m at 4.34% Cu from 68.88m (Y-8)
- 24.54m at 2.14% Cu, 12.78% Zn from 21.03m (LU133)
- 14.88m at 3.08% Cu from 30.88m (LU120)
- 13.58m at 2.98% Cu, 7.23% Zn, 21g/t Ag from 115.34m (YH22-61)
- 6.8m at 6.34% Cu, 7.45% Zn from 82.51m (4-48)
- 8.97m at 4.73% Cu, 10.19% Zn, 23g/t Ag from 124.13m (YH22-107)
- 7.17m at 6.56% Cu from 42.21m (LU136)
- Including 2.29m at 15.88% Cu from 42.21m
- 6.71m at 4.16% Cu, 10.5% Zn from 76.2m (4-44)
- 9.87m at 2.50% Cu, 14.41% Zn from 22.22m (LU100)
- 20.06m at 2.50% Cu, 6.33% Zn from 107.9m (YH21-20)
- 11.86m at 4.83% Cu, 5.57% Zn from 18.04m (LU96)
- 11.25m at 2.67% Cu, 9.12% Zn, 20g/t Ag from 111.78m (YH22-82)
- Including 4m at 4.76% Cu, 2.17% Zn and 25g/t Ag from 115.78m
- 19.38m at 1.76% Cu, 12.46% Zn, 19g/t Ag from 166.62m (YH21-22 H Zone)
- Including 7.14m at 2.39% Cu, 29.09% Zn and 47g/t Ag from 166.62m
- 29.0m at 5.25% Cu, 9g/t Ag from 147m (YH21-24 H Zone)
- No property-wide Airborne EM survey ever flown across York Harbour, provides immediate potential for identifying similar VMS style-systems within the 47.25km2 contiguous land package.
- In connection with the Acquisition, FTL proposes to raise approximately $1.57m (before costs) by way of a placement to strategic investors together with a non-renounceable entitlement issue to existing eligible shareholders.
Figure 1: York Harbour Project Regional Location Plan, Newfoundland, Canada
Further to the above, Firetail Ownership has increased to 70% of the Picha and Charaque Copper Projects, through acquisition of Kiwanda S.A.C.
- Picha Copper Project, Peru (“Picha”): completion of maiden ~5,000m diamond drill (“DD”) program with assay results from the last holes still pending.
- Results included 13m @ 2.81% Cu and 27.1g/t Ag from 2m (cut-off 0.1% Cu), and 15.5m @ 0.72% Cu, 130g/t Ag 1.92% Pb and 0.16% Zn from 3.25m. Firetail confirmed the mineralised structure extends over 170m in strike length and is open in all directions.
- Vesting Conditions for the Company’s acquisition of an additional 10% of the issued share capital of Kiwanda S.A.C. now satisfied with the Stage 1 Performance Milestone being achieved.
Executive Chairman, Brett Grosvenor, commented:
“The Firetail Board began a strategic process over 12 months ago of identifying opportunities in a rising copper market. The culmination of this process is the acquisition of the York Harbour Project, which we believe provides an exceptional opportunity to create value for our shareholders.
“Our intention was to find strategic copper assets in world class locations, which would be complementary to our existing portfolio of battery metals projects. We see York Harbour ticking all of these boxes. This acquisition broadens our copper exposure to complement the early-stage copper project we are currently exploring in Peru.
“York Harbour presents an advanced brownfield opportunity in a proven district for copper mineralisation. The near-term potential to define a mineral resource and expand the footprint is clear from our due diligence, and our team is very excited to get on the ground and start the exploration program.
“In conjunction with the York Harbour acquisition, we have achieved a significant milestone at the Picha Copper Project. 5,000m of drilling has been safely executed without incident and the outcome of the drilling has met our expectations. To have grades of 2.8% Cu over a 13m down hole interval indicates the potential of this asset. We will now focus on the interpretation of the data, geological modelling and determine the best way to unlock the potential at Picha. The next phase of the program will be to take the learnings from the maiden drill program and use this to help plan the next phase of exploration work.”
Non-Executive Director, Simon Lawson, commented:
“The York Harbour Project is located within Newfoundland, a district with a well-established mining industry, prolific metal endowment and a supportive community. The Project is located 180km west- south-west of the high-profile high-grade Green Bay Copper Project, currently under development by fellow ASX-listed Firefly Metals (ASX:FFM).
“The Project is an advanced high-grade copper-focussed opportunity for Firetail to get involved in at just the right time. The previous history of copper mining at the project and a number of existing significant copper-zinc-silver drill hits makes this a “walk-up” project of excellent exploration potential.
The historic drill intercepts are all shallow, high-grade, vary in width and most importantly are massive to disseminated base metal sulphides in just the right rocks! The previous drilling, limited surface outcrop mapping and historic mining information provides us with the basis of a targeting model to get on-ground and rapidly drill test the extents of existing high-grade copper mineralisation, as well as search for new massive sulphide positions and potentially make new discoveries!
“Incredibly the Project has not had a property-wide airborne electromagnetic (“EM”) survey conducted to date. Typically massive sulphide, particularly copper projects like this, have already been extensively tested with EM and all of the priority targets drill-tested. This is not the case at York Harbour and represents a major opportunity for Firetail to be the first to conduct a modern high-resolution airborne EM survey. This EM survey will profile existing targets and aim to identify new targets across the property. Targets will be assessed and ranked based on their signature, size, position, and overall geological merit and be prioritised for rapid drill testing!
“This acquisition provides shareholders with exposure to drill-proven high-grade copper-zinc-silver mineralisation within a district of substantial base and precious metals mineralisation. This is an exciting advanced high-potential opportunity in a great jurisdiction, and we look forward to providing our shareholders with further exploration updates post completion of the transaction.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Firetail Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Redstone to Advance Copper Strategy Exploration to Commence at West Musgrave Project
NEXT PHASE OF EXPLORATION TO TEST COPPER TARGETS NEARBY TO HIGH GRADE TOLLU DEPOSIT – PREVIOUS GRADES UP TO 18.5% CU
Redstone Resources Limited (ASX: RDS) (Redstone or the Company) is pleased to provide the following update on its exploration strategy and near‐term work plans for the Company’s 100%‐owned West Musgrave Copper Project (the Project) in Western Australia.
KEY POINTS:
WEST MUSGRAVE COPPER PROJECT (100% RDS) – WESTERN AUSTRALIA
- Redstone currently planning follow‐up copper exploration campaign near the Tollu high‐grade copper deposit located within its 100% owned West Musgrave Project in WA
- Previous drilling completed by Redstone at Tollu has confirmed extremely high‐grade and continuous copper mineralisation from significant depths and to the surface:
- Latest drilling at Chatsworth intersected 11m at 1.2% Cu from only 29m downhole (TLC205);
- Historical intersections at Chatsworth Prospect include grades of 3.4% Cu over 10m, including 5m at 5.3% Cu from 427m deep (downhole)(TC80), still continue and are not closed out;
- Drilling at the Forio Prospect, which included the highest‐grade intersection ever recorded at Tollu, being 1m at 18.5% Cu from 18m downhole (TLC203) within an intersection of 8m at 4.1% Cu from 13m downhole;
- High‐grade mineralisation zone at Forio now covers a 60m strike length (north and south) of continuous high‐grade copper;
- High‐grade Forio Cu Zone extends all the way to the surface with lenses of Cu mineralisation up to 34m thick (downhole) with average grades always over 1% Cu (34m at 1.04% Cu from 15m downhole in TLC181).
- Discovery of new copper mineralising system: Early exploration drilling outside Tollu resource has highlighted the potential for a further copper mineralising system, with the discovery of 95m (downhole) of anomalous copper (up to 0.06% copper) intersected from 66m downhole at the EM5 target (TLC170), some 7.2km northeast of the Tollu Copper deposit
- Nearby to major BHP deposit: Tollu copper deposit is located 40km east of BHP’s world‐class Nebo‐ Babel Ni‐Cu‐Co‐PGE deposit ‐ estimated to have a resource of 390 million tonnes grading 0.33% copper and 0.30% nickel, for 1.2 million tonnes of contained nickel metal and 1.3 million tonnes of contained copper metal
- Exploration results reported in 2023: Confirmed for the first time, the presence of a potential Ni‐Cu‐ Co‐PGE host or source rocks on the West Musgrave Project. This significantly upgrades the West Musgrave Project for Ni‐Cu‐Co‐PGE prospectivity, especially considering the western boundary of the project area is only 40km east of the Nebo Babel Ni‐Cu‐Co‐PGE deposit (see Figure 1).
- Exploration next steps: Near‐term work programs to include following up exploration of copper targets in and around the existing Tollu Cu resource and follow‐up evaluation of anomalous copper at EM5 and surrounding target areas outside of Tollu.
The West Musgrave Project, which includes the Tollu Copper Vein deposit (Tollu), is located in the southeast portion of the West Musgrave region of Western Australia.
Tollu comprises an initial JORC 2012 resource of 3.8 million tonnes at 1% Cu, containing 38,000 tonnes of copper, and 0.01% cobalt, which equates to 535 tonnes of contained cobalt (ASX release 15 June 2016 and 1 May 2017).
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY
Commenting on the copper potential at West Musgrave, Chairman Richard Homsany said:
“Our West Musgrave Copper Project is a highly valuable and strategic asset, and we are delighted to be getting this next stage of exploration work underway to further investigate the exceptional copper prospectivity in and around the high‐grade Tollu copper deposit.
As demonstrated by some of the historical drilling intersections at Tollu, some which measure up to 18% copper (1m downhole from 18m in TLC203), the exploration upside at West Musgrave is very clear and we plan to systematically explore for additional copper mineralisation across several prospective targets nearby to the existing Tollu copper resource. Our upcoming exploration campaign will also include further evaluation of the discovery of the 95m intersection of anomalous copper from 66m downhole at the EM5 prospect.
Redstone’s opportunity to unlock exploration upside and grow the copper potential at West Musgrave is extremely exciting, and we look forward to providing regular market updates on progress.”
AN EMERGING COPPER OPPORTUNITY IN WA: WEST MUSGRAVE PROJECT (RDS: 100%)
The West Musgrave Project has the right geological and structural setting for large magmatic Ni‐Cu sulphide deposits just 40km east of BHP’s world‐class Nebo‐Babel Ni‐Cu‐Co‐PGE deposit, which is estimated to have a resource of 390 million tonnes grading 0.33% copper and 0.30% nickel, for 1.2 million tonnes of contained nickel metal and 1.3 million tonnes of contained copper metal (Mea + Ind + Inf – 2012 JORC) (see Figure 1).
Tollu hosts a giant swarm of hydrothermal copper rich veins in a mineralised system covering an area over at least 5km2. Copper mineralisation is exposed at the surface and forms part of a dilation system within and between two major shears.
Redstone has defined an initial JORC 2012 resource at Tollu of 3.8 million tonnes at 1% Cu, containing 38,000 tonnes of copper, and 0.01% cobalt, which equates to 535 tonnes of contained cobalt (ASX release 15 June 2016 and 1 May 2017).
Geological interpretation suggests that the West Musgrave Project may also be prospective for Volcanic Hosted Massive Sulphide (VHMS) deposits, large continental type Molybdenum (Mo)‐porphyry deposits, strata‐bound Gold (Au)‐ Silver (Ag) deposits, Tin (Sn) – Tungsten (W) mineralisation related to granites, granite stockworks or greissens, intrusion related polymetallic veining and Intrusion Related Gold deposits (IRG).
This article includes content from Redstone Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Bank of Canada Makes First Cut to Key Interest Rate Since 2020
The Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday(June 5) that it is reducing its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points to 4.75 percent. The cut is the central bank's first since March 2020.
The move was widely expected by analysts and came after the release of key GDP and inflationary figures.
Data indicates that Canada's GDP grew by 1.7 percent during the first quarter of the year after stalling out at the end of 2023, but is still lagging behind the global growth rate of 3 percent. Meanwhile, the country's consumer price index cooled further in April as it came in at 2.7 percent, inching closer to the BoC’s target rate of 2 percent.
The BoC raised its key overnight rate to 5 percent in March 2022 to combat the effects of rising inflation due to stimulus efforts and supply chain constraints owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In its announcement on Wednesday, the central bank acknowledged that risks within the economy remain, and said it will be closely watching relevant numbers to determine future policy adjustments. It suggested that the governing council will work to find balance in its policy and restore price stability within the Canadian economy.
This latest change comes ahead of renewals for many Canadian homeowners who signed on to fixed-rate mortgages before the pandemic, when rates were less than 2 percent. With more than 70 percent of fixed-rate mortgages up for renewal in the next two years, the housing market may be a contributing factor in future decisions by the BoC.
The cut also means a divergence in rate policy between the BoC and the US Federal Reserve, which is expected to continue holding interest rates steady until September at the earliest. This difference has been attributed to a more resilient economic situation and stalled inflation data through the start of the year.
The news caused the Canadian dollar to sink to two week lows, losing more than a quarter of a cent below the US$0.73 mark in early morning trading on Wednesday. The BoC's next rate announcement is scheduled for July 24.
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Sunward to Co-Fund Firebird’s Energy-Saving Calcining Technology, Firebird to Earn 5% Future Sales Royalty
Manganese developer Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, “Firebird” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce its subsidiary Hunan Firebird Battery Technologies Co Ltd (HFBT) has entered into an agreement with Zhongji Sunward Technology Co, Ltd (Sunward), a leading engineering and large-scale comprehensive design research company in China.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Development agreement signed with Zhongji Sunward Technology Co, Ltd (“Sunward”), a leading producer of rotary tunnel kilns used in many chemical plants across China
- Innovative Design: Firebird has designed a patent-pending calcining unit which reduces energy usage by 80%, significantly further enhancing the cost-efficiency of the Company’s proposed Battery Grade High-Purity (MnSO4) Plant, to be located in Jinshi, Hunan Province, China
- Wider Applications and Royalties: The new calcining unit has broad industrial applications. Sunward has agreed to pay Firebird a 5% royalty on future sales revenue and the Company retains the right to collaborate with other manufacturers
- Pilot Plant Co-Funding: Sunward will fund 50% of the cost of a pilot plant which has a total cost estimate of US$200,000 and is responsible for the detailed engineering design and manufacturing of the pilot plant
- Project Timeline: The pilot plant is expected to be completed in 2 months and data collected from testing will be used to inform the current project design
- Continued Innovation: Firebird continues to focus on delivering energy efficiency improvements through its proprietary technologies. The Energy-Saving Calcining Technology and 5th Generation Crystallization Technology further strengthens the Company’s compelling opportunity to rapidly develop into a low-cost producer of high- purity manganese sulphate
Firebird Managing Director Mr Peter Allen commented: “
This agreement with Sunward, which is a leading engineering and research design company in China, is further validation of the excellent and sector leading work that our team in China are executing. Further, Sunward is a great example of the high-quality calibre of the partners we are attracting in China, as we progress the development of our proposed battery grade manganese plant in China.
“The agreement with Sunward is a great way for us to determine the commercial viability of the energy recycling system that we have developed and If the technology works on a commercial scale, it could lead to significant operating cost reductions in our manganese sulphate plant.
“I would like to thank our growing team in China, who continue to develop innovative processes to ensure we move further down the cost curve from the competitive numbers outlined in our Feasibility Study, as we work towards near-term production of high-purity manganese.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Firebird Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
CuFe Investor Presentation June 2024
CuFe Ltd (“CuFe” or the “Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation dated June 2024.
1. EMERGING OPPORTUNITY IN STRATEGIC METALS Cu, Li and Nb
Tennant Creek copper with existing resource and potential restart option of existing open pit. Exploration portfolio including mature copper targets at Tennant Creek, drill ready Lithium targets at North Dam project (located within 25km of Mt Marion lithium mine) and greenfield exploration ground in the exciting West Arunta province in proximity to WA1’ s recent Niobium discovery
2. EXPOSURE TO NEAR TERM IRON ORE PRICE UPSIDE
Operating High Grade JWD Iron Ore Mine - leverage to elevated iron ore price cycles, with ability to suspend production at cheaply as market dictates. Yarram Project under evaluation with potential for low opex as located less than 110 km from Darwin port
3. GOLD ROYALTY ON PROJECT IMMINENTLY COMMENCING PRODUCTION
Low Risk 2% NSR Gold Royalty over Northern Star Crossroads project with mining expected to commence in 2024
4. CAPABILITY
Experienced in-house team with demonstrated capability in opportunity identification, discovery, evaluation, development and operations. Ability to leverage of long term relationships, key partnerships with contractors and customers.
Corporate Snapshot
Australian, ASX-listed (CUF), CuFe is an iron ore producer, with a significant portfolio of development and exploration assets in key future facing commodities including Copper, Lithium and Niobium, lead by an experienced board and management team
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from CuFe Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Firetail Resources Limited (ASX: FTL) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Firetail Resources Limited (‘FTL’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of FTL, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 6 June 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issuedby
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Firetail Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
