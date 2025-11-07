Axiom Exploration Group Initiates Xcite Helicopter-Borne TDEM Survey Over NAM's Sentinel Antimony Property, Newfoundland, NAM Monitors Fintech Solutions to Enhance Market Transparency

(TheNewswire)
November 7 th 2025 TheNewswire - Rockport, ON New Age Metals Inc. (TSX.V: NAM; OTCQB: NMTLF; FSE: P7J.F) ("NAM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Axiom Exploration Group Ltd. ("Axiom") to complete a helicopter-borne Xcite™ Time Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) survey. A LiDAR survey over Company's Sentinel Antimony Property in central Newfoundland will be conducted in Spring of 2026.
Highlights:
-
First modern airborne geophysical program over the Sentinel Property.
-
High-resolution 100-metre line spacing TDEM survey with co-collection of magnetic date is being conducted now. Collection of LiDAR data will be completed in the Spring of 2026.
-
The property is ideally situated along trend of the Beaver Brook Antimony Mine, Canada's only primary antimony producer, which hosted a historical resource of 2.2 million tonnes grading 3.99% Sb at a 1.5% cut-off grade (Sandeman et al ., 2018) 1 .
-
It is also adjacent to New Found Gold Corp.'s Queensway South Gold Project,
the ~80-kilometre-long southern extension of the highly gold-mineralized Queensway North trend 2
-
Management investigates a number of Fintech Companies providing trade solutions and transparency.
The Sentinel Property lies approximately 5-km southwest along trend of the Beaver Brook Antimony Mine, Canada's only primary (past) producer of antimony (Figure 1). The mine hosts high-grade stibnite–quartz mineralization within conductive, graphitic sedimentary units of the Indian Islands and Davidsville Groups; features that define the Beaver Brook Mineralized Horizon (Sandeman et al. , 2018).
Figure 1: Overview Map of NAM's Central Newfoundland Au-Sb Projects Showing Planned Xcite Flight Lines Over the Sentinel Property
The XCITE survey will consist of approximately 460 line-kilometres flown at 100-metre line spacing using NRG's Xcite™ TDEM system, designed to identify conductive horizons that may correspond to graphitic sedimentary units known to host antimony-bearing structures at Beaver Brook.
"This is the first modern electromagnetic survey conducted over the Sentinel Property," stated Harry Barr, Chairman & CEO of New Age Metals . " Our goal is to identify conductive trends that could represent graphitic faults or sedimentary horizons associated with the mineralized structures at the Beaver Brook Mine. The data from this high-resolution Xcite™ survey will be insightful in allowing our technical team to define high-priority drill targets."
LiDAR and electromagnetic data, magnetic and LiDAR datasets will be co-collected, in order to aid in geological interpretation, structural analysis, and terrain modelling. LiDAR will be conducted in the Spring of 2026. The results will be processed and inverted to generate 3D conductivity models, allowing for the identification of potential fault-hosted conductors and graphitic horizons analogous to those that host stibnite mineralization at Beaver Brook.
About the Beaver Brook Antimony Trend
The past-producing Beaver Brook Antimony Mine area hosts epithermal, fracture-controlled stibnite-quartz mineralization along a 4-km strike length within graphitic sedimentary rocks of the Indian Islands and Davidsville Groups. These graphitic horizons are important structural and geochemical markers that focus mineralization along thrust and fault zones (Sandeman et al ., 2018).
Next Steps
Upon completion of the airborne survey, Axiom will deliver conductivity depth imaging (CDI) products and magnetic maps to guide ground follow-up. NAM intends to integrate the geophysical results with soil geochemistry and lithostructural mapping to prioritize future drill targets.
Adjacent Property Disclaimer
The exploration results and geological information disclosed herein relating to adjacent or nearby properties are not necessarily indicative of the mineral potential of the Company's properties. The Company has no interest in or right to acquire any interest in the properties referenced. Mineralization hosted on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily representative of mineralization that may be hosted on the Company's property.
Qualified Person
Dr. William Stone, Ph.D., P.Geo., NAM's Lead Geoscience Consultant and a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101 has reviewed, prepared and approved all the scientific and technical information disclosed in this press release.
New Age Metals is a junior mineral exploration and development company focused on the discovery, exploration, and development of precious and critical metal projects in North America. The Company has 4 divisions: a Platinum Group Element division, a Lithium/Rare Element division, Newfoundland Gold-Antimony division and the Bonanza Gold Project located in the Kenora Mining District, Ontario.
The PGE Division includes the 100% owned, River Valley Project, one of North America's largest undeveloped Platinum Group Element Projects, situated 100 km by road east of Sudbury, Ontario. In addition to River Valley, NAM owns 100% of the Genesis PGE-Cu-Ni Property in Alaska.
The Company's Lithium Division is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Winnipeg River Pegmatite Field, where the Company is exploring for hard rock lithium and various rare elements such as tantalum, rubidium, and cesium. NAM is developing its lithium division in conjunction with its Farm-in/Joint Venture agreement with Mineral Resources Ltd. ("MinRes"), one of the worlds largest lithium producers. A budget for May 2025 to April 2026 will be submitted to Mineral Resources Ltd (MRL, ASX: MIN) for approval. On June 17 th , 2024, NAM announced the participation in the University of Manitoba's sustainable mineral exploration grant for $1.5 million, which will be shared equally with Grid Metals. The University of Manitoba researchers are poised to unlock more sustainable ways to extract mineral resources, thanks to a $1.5 million grant from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council ("NSERC"). By harnessing the collective expertise of academia, industry, and government, the complex challenges facing the critical minerals industry can be addressed to create sustainable solutions for the future.
Management is currently aggressively seeking new mineral acquisition opportunities on an international scale. Our philosophy is to be a project generator with the objective of optioning our projects with major and junior mining companies through to production.
The Company is actively seeking an option/joint venture partner for its River Valley Palladium Project and its road-accessible Genesis PGE-Cu-Ni Property in Alaska.
Investors are invited to visit the New Age Metals website at www.newagemetals.com where they can review the company and its corporate activities. Any questions or comments can be directed to info@newagemetals.com or Harry Barr at Hbarr@newagemetals.com or Farid Mammadov at faridm@newagemetals.com or call 613 659 2773.
If you have not done so already, we encourage you to sign up on our website ( www.newagemetals.com ) to receive our updated news.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Harry Barr"
Harry G. Barr
Chairman and CEO
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements may differ materially from actual future events or results and are based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements include statements in which the Company uses words such as "continue", "efforts", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "confident", "intend", "strategy", "plan", "will", "estimate", "project", "goal", "target", "prospects", "optimistic" or similar expressions. These statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors, including, among others, the Company's ability and continuation of efforts to timely and completely make available adequate current public information, additional or different regulatory and legal requirements and restrictions that may be imposed, and other factors as may be discussed in the documents filed by the Company on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), including the most recent reports that identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to review or confirm analysts' expectations or estimates or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
1 Sandeman et al. (2018). Beaver Brook Antimony Mine Revised: An update on operations and new structural and geological observations. Current Research Newfoundland and Labrador Department of Natural resources. Geological Survey Report 18-1, p. 123-152.
2 New Found Gold Corp. Website (March 2025). Available at: https://newfoundgold.ca/project/queensway-project/
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.