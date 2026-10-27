AWH to Hold Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, November 12, 2026

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("AWH", "Ascend" or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH-U.CN) (OTCQX: AAWH), a leading, multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator and consumer packaged goods company, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET following the release of its third quarter 2026 financial results. 

The earnings conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-888-699-1199. A live audio webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the AWH website at https://investors.awholdings.com/ and will be archived for replay.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

 

DATE:

Thursday, November 12, 2026

TIME:

5:00 p.m. ET

WEBCAST:

Click to access

DIAL-IN NUMBER:

1-888-699-1199

REPLAY:

1-888-660-6345

Replay Code: 05012#
Available until 12:00 midnight ET Thursday, November 19, 2026

About Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. 

AWH is a vertically integrated cannabis operator with assets in Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award-winning strains and producing a curated selection of products for retail and wholesale customers. AWH produces and distributes its in-house Ozone, Simply Herb, High Wired, Honor Roll, Royale, and Effin' branded products. For more information about AWH, visit www.awholdings.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/awh-to-hold-third-quarter-2026-earnings-conference-call-on-thursday-november-12-2026-302920666.html

SOURCE Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

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