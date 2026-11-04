Avolon Finalizes Order for 140 Boeing 737-10 Jets

- Record single-aisle purchase by a lessor raises Avolon's 737 MAX backlog to more than 240 airplanes
- Large single-aisle jets like the 737-10 are the fastest-growing segment of commercial aviation
Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Avolon today announced the lessor finalized its purchase of 140 737-10 airplanes, a record 737 MAX order by a lessor that increases Avolon's backlog to more than 240 unfilled orders.
Lessors have placed firm orders for more than 230 737-10 airplanes in 2026, five times more than the lessor backlog for the largest 737 MAX variant at the end of 2025.
With the 737-10, Avolon can meet strong market demand for larger single-aisle jets and leverage the versatility of the 737 family.
"We continue to see strong demand for new technology aircraft, and this order further strengthens our long-term delivery pipeline. The 737-10 combines outstanding economics with the capacity airlines increasingly require, making it one of the most attractive aircraft in its class," said Avolon CEO Andy Cronin. "This agreement enhances our ability to support airline growth and fleet renewal well into the next decade, while further strengthening our long-standing partnership with Boeing."
The 737, with a large customer base and low operating costs, is a cornerstone of most lessors' portfolios, representing approximately 30% of all financed airplanes.
"Avolon's growing and diverse 737 MAX portfolio enables its airline customers to modernize fleets with aircraft that reduce emissions and operating costs, improve route economics and support long-term sustainability goals," said Brad McMullen, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing. "As long-term travel demand is expected to remain strong, we stand ready to support lessors expanding their single-aisle portfolios with fuel-efficient jets that can operate across diverse route networks."
The 737-10 offers the best per-seat economics of any single-aisle airplane. It can seat up to 230 passengers and has a range of 3,100 nautical miles (5,740 kilometers).
Projected 4% annual passenger traffic growth over the next 20 years is driving lessors to broaden single‑aisle offerings. Lessors have ordered more than 1,450 737 MAX airplanes, about 20% of Boeing's backlog.
About Avolon
Avolon is a leading global aviation finance company connecting capital with customers to drive the transformation of aviation and the economic and social benefits of global travel. We pride ourselves on our deep customer relationships, our collaborative team approach, and our fast execution. We invest with a long-term perspective, diversifying risk and managing capital efficiently to maintain our strong balance sheet. Working with 138 airlines in 62 countries, Avolon has an owned, managed, and committed fleet of 1,092 aircraft, as of 30 September 2026. www.avolon.aero
About Boeing
A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.
Contact
Boeing Media Relations
media@boeing.com
Keelan Morris
Boeing Communications
+44(0)7798 828 790
keelan.j.morris@boeing.com
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SOURCE Boeing