



The Separation Rapids lithium deposit

Even though we usually think of batteries when discussing lithium, it’s not the only usage for the element. High-purity lithium is also a required component for glass-ceramic applications. Lithium minerals within the Separation Rapids Project deposits contain the high purities necessary for glass-ceramic products. President and CEO, Don Bubar, has understood the importance of a diversified asset portfolio for over a decade. Yet, he remains pleasantly surprised by the demand for every mineral they have been targeting for many years. Bubar states, “I figured some time ago, it made sense to keep us diversified and be in a position to react quickly if there’s sudden new demand for one of these critical minerals. It was a strategy we've had for the last ten years — but I never anticipated they'd all be in demand at the same time. We're now starting to take advantage of the best opportunity — our lithium project.” Avalon Advanced Materials’ other projects target assets ranging from tin to rare earth oxides. The 100 percent owned East Kemptville Tin Project is actively being explored and contains tin and indium as well as copper, zinc and lithium. The project is undergoing a preliminary economic assessment to guide its development. The company also has three pipeline projects that will receive additional attention in the future. An experienced and knowledgeable management team leads the company. Bubar, CEO and professional geologist, has worked in the mining industry since 1977 and has led Avalon Advanced Materials since 1995. Jim Andersen, CFO, brings 30 years of experience in corporate finance to guide the company’s development. Andersen is joined by Cindy Hu, chartered professional accountant and controller, who has experience in wealth management for both public and private companies. The technical team Includes Zeeshan Syed, VP, External Affairs with resource experience in Alberta and previous experience in government. He is joined by senior metallurgist Georgi Doundarov who has over 30 years of extensive managerial, operations, technical experience worldwide, and manager of ESG and sustainability Amiel Blajchman who has over 19 years’ experience in environmental and social impact assessment and community engagement.

Company Highlights Avalon Advanced Materials is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company with assets targeting multiple critical minerals, including lithium and tin.

The company’s entire portfolio consists of assets located in stable jurisdictions throughout Canada.

The company’s flagship project, Separation Rapids, is poised to supply Ontario’s first lithium refinery and create a domestic supply chain for the critical mineral. It strategically aligns with the Ontario Critical Minerals strategy, leading sustainability solutions with its unique lithium petalite deposit in Northwestern Ontario.

The petalite deposit can potentially serve both the global glass-ceramics industry and the electrification sector.

Don Bubar, president and CEO, had the foresight to acquire assets covering multiple critical minerals. As a result, while the race to carbon neutrality heats up, the company is ready to supply the essential minerals that manufacturers need.

Key Projects Separation Rapids Lithium Project

The high-grade lithium project has the potential to supply two distinct lithium markets: glass-ceramics and energy storage. The project covers 9,172 acres and is 100 percent owned by Avalon Advanced Materials. The company is currently conducting a feasibility study and exploring the property for additional lithium pegmatite resources. Based on this resource, Avalon Advanced Materials is developing Ontario’s first lithium refinery. Its production strategically aligns with the Ontario Critical Minerals strategy that supports green solutions and local economic opportunities. Once in production, this facility can help develop a secure, domestic supply for this critical mineral. Avalon Advanced Materials is leading sustainability solutions through its lithium petalite deposit in Northwestern Ontario. It has the capacity of serving both the global glass-ceramics industry and the electrification sector. The ability to process this mineral to make several products provides opportunities for multiple revenue streams. Project Highlights: Robust Infrastructure : The project has road access and is close to clean hydro-power, allowing for lithium production with little waste and environmental impacts.

: The project has road access and is close to clean hydro-power, allowing for lithium production with little waste and environmental impacts. Significant Exploration Completed : Avalon Advanced Materials acquired the property in 1996 and has expended over C$15 million on exploration and development. Exploration includes 69 exploration drill holes and additional work focused on tantalum potential.

: Avalon Advanced Materials acquired the property in 1996 and has expended over C$15 million on exploration and development. Exploration includes 69 exploration drill holes and additional work focused on tantalum potential. Good Resource Estimates: As of 2017, the project is indicated to contain at least 10 million tonnes of ore with 1.37 percent lithium and 0.3 percent rubidium oxide. This data is based on 72 drill holes drilled between 1997 and 2017.

East Kemptville Tin Project

Located in Nova Scotia, the 100 percent owned East Kemptville Tin Project covers 10,000 acres of promising tin and indium deposits. Tin is required in multiple emerging technologies and is considered the most impacted by them, as it is required in renewable energies, robotics, and EVs. Project Highlights: Redeveloping Previously-Mined Oxides : In addition to traditional exploration and development, the project also includes re-developing the historical 5.87 million tonne ore stockpile that were deemed economically impractical at the time. With current prices, it is believed that it is now feasible to process this ore to recover tin concentrates using new sensor based ore-sorting technology.

: In addition to traditional exploration and development, the project also includes re-developing the historical 5.87 million tonne ore stockpile that were deemed economically impractical at the time. With current prices, it is believed that it is now feasible to process this ore to recover tin concentrates using new sensor based ore-sorting technology. Substantial Resource Estimates : A 2018 resource estimate revealed an indicated 22.97 million tonnes of tin ore with a cutoff grade of 0.10 percent. The cutoff grade was determined based on past mining activity in the project. There are also approximately 20 million tonnes of wastes that can now be re-processed to recover tin, copper, zinc, indium, lithium and potentially gallium and germanium.

: A 2018 resource estimate revealed an indicated 22.97 million tonnes of tin ore with a cutoff grade of 0.10 percent. The cutoff grade was determined based on past mining activity in the project. There are also approximately 20 million tonnes of wastes that can now be re-processed to recover tin, copper, zinc, indium, lithium and potentially gallium and germanium. Economic Feasibility in Progress: The previous economic analysis was promising, but it’s believed that there are multiple opportunities for improvement, such as advanced ore sorting technology. The company is currently awaiting a new economic feasibility study along with securing full surface rights to develop a sorting plant.

Pipeline Projects

The projects above are receiving most of the company’s focused attention, but it also holds three other assets for future exploration and development. Highlights for Upcoming Projects: Nechalacho : Located in the Northwest Territories, the polymetallic asset is believed to contain rare earth elements, lithium, and tantalum. The property covers 14,228 acres.

: Located in the Northwest Territories, the polymetallic asset is believed to contain rare earth elements, lithium, and tantalum. The property covers 14,228 acres. Lilypad Cesium-Tantalum : The project is 100 percent owned by Avalon Advanced Materials and contains cesium, tantalum, and lithium. Historical exploration indicates the presence of relatively high concentrations of tantalum and cesium compared to most lithium pegmatites.

: The project is 100 percent owned by Avalon Advanced Materials and contains cesium, tantalum, and lithium. Historical exploration indicates the presence of relatively high concentrations of tantalum and cesium compared to most lithium pegmatites. Warren Township Feldspar: The project is near road and rail infrastructure that grants easy access to markets in Southern Ontario and Northeastern United States. It contains calcium feldspar, which is used for reinforcing glass fiber.