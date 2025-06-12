Australian Critical Minerals

Australian Critical Minerals to acquire significant gold and copper portfolio in mineral rich Peru

Transformational acquisition in Tier 1 region for gold and copper production with potential for significant exploration upside

Australian Critical Minerals (ASX: ACM, “Australian Critical Minerals” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has entered into a binding Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) to acquire 100% of the issued capital of Circuit Resources Pty Ltd (Circuit). Circuit owns Au Investments SAC, Pegoco SAC and Latin Gold SAC and holds an option to acquire Nueva Energia Metales SAC. The Circuitentities own or have options to acquire 100% interest in all the concessions associated with the Blanca, Riqueza, Flint, Cerro Rayas, Liro and Kamika projects. The projects are highly prospective with a focus on gold. copper, silver, lead and zinc.

Highlights

  • ACM has entered into a binding Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 100% of the issued capital of Circuit Resources Pty Ltd which owns several potentially transformational gold and copper projects in highly prospective locations in Peru.
  • Targeting gold and copper, with high grade silver and base metals a secondary focus.
  • Blanca Gold Project is a low-sulphidation epithermal quartz vein with substantial previous drilling and trenching identifying high grade gold.
    • Drill results include:
      • Bonanza drill grades to 52.8g/t Au over 1.5 metres within 9.5m @ 11.27 g/t Au
      • 4m @ 3.97 g/t Au, including 1.75m @ 7.5 g/t Au
      • 1.5m @ 22.68 g/t Au within 5m @ 7.04 g/t Au
      • 1.2m @ 8.13 g/t Au within 7.37m @ 2.44 g/t Au
      • 6m @ 2.31 g/t Au (refer to Figure 4 and Appendices 3 and 4 for full results of the drill and trench sampling program). (1,2,3)
    • Only partially drilled - 2km of the 3km strike remains to be drilled
  • The Riqueza Copper-Silver Project is a district-scale, intermediate-sulphidation vein system extending over a 10 km strike length, which has undergone substantial exploration by previous operators.
    • Copper grades from 1% to 8.7% and silver assays to 2,238 g/t in historic surface rock chip samples
  • The Flint Gold Project hosts a 6 sq km high-sulphidation system with strong geophysics and geochemistry,
  • directly bordering Peñoles’ San Juan copper deposit—highlighting shallow gold potential.
  • Cerro Rayas hosts eight high-grade zinc-lead-silver workings along 8 km, with rock chips grading over 40% Pb+Zn—showcasing standout exploration potential (refer to Figure 15 and Appendix 6 for further details).
  • Completion of oversubscribed $1m placement to support exploration across new and existing projects.

Australian Critical Minerals Managing Director, Dean de Largie commented, “The acquisition of Circuit Resources is a significant opportunity for ACM, delivering a pipeline of high-impact exploration projects across gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lithium in Peru. The scale and quality of these assets—spanning over 25,000 hectares— give us immediate drill-ready targets and exceptional scope for new discoveries.

Projects like Riqueza, with high-grade copper-silver veins over several kilometres and proximity to majors like Anglo American, offer Tier-1 potential. Blanca has already demonstrated strong gold mineralisation, while Cerro Rayas and the Salar projects provide exposure to critical metals with potentially strong demand tailwinds.

This acquisition significantly strengthens our portfolio, and we’re excited to begin unlocking value with aggressive exploration in the near term.”

Figure 1 – Location of Circuit Resources Projects

Circuit Resources Project Overview

Circuit Resources owns or has the right to acquire 100% of six projects comprising 37 mining concessions covering 25,600 Ha in Peru. Refer to Appendix 5 for a summary of the mining concessions to be obtained through the acquisition of Circuit.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Australian Critical Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

