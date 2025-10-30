Austral Gold Files Q3 2025 Quarterly Activity Report

Established gold producer Austral Gold Limited (ASX: AGD,OTC:AGLDF) (TSXV: AGLD) (OTCQB: AGLDF) ("Austral" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its Q3 2025 Quarterly Activity Report. The complete Report is available under the Company's profile at www.asx.com.au, www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at australgold.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Release approved by the Chief Executive Officer of Austral Gold, Stabro Kasaneva.

For additional information, please contact:

David Hwang Jose Bordogna
Joint Company Secretary Chief Financial Officer and Joint Company Secretary
Austral Gold Limited Austral Gold Limited
david@confidantpartners.com jose.bordogna@australgold.com
+61 433 292 290 +61 466 892 307

 

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272675

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Austral GoldAGD:AUASX:AGDGold Investing
AGD:AU
The Conversation (0)
Corcel Exploration (CSE:CRCL)

Corcel Exploration

Keep Reading...
Stamp on white paper with "REVOKED" in red; blurred documents in the background.

Mali Revokes 90 Mining Permits, Tightening Control on Sector

Mali’s military-led government has revoked more than 90 mining exploration permits due to alleged non-compliance with the country’s new legal requirements.An official decree signed by Mines Minister Amadou Keita on October 13 announced the revocation of permits issued between 2015 and 2022 for... Keep Reading...
Gold letters spelling "Fed" in front of a pile of gold dollar coins and US flag.

Gold Price Consolidates Just Under US$4,000 as Fed Cuts Rates

The US Federal Reserve held its seventh meeting of 2025 from Tuesday (October 28) to Wednesday (October 29) amid growing division between doves and hawks as job market growth slows and the threat of higher inflation.The central bank met analysts’ expectations by lowering the federal funds rate... Keep Reading...
Brixton Metals Makes Copper-Gold Porphyry Discovery at the Catalyst Target on its Thorn Project

Brixton Metals Makes Copper-Gold Porphyry Discovery at the Catalyst Target on its Thorn Project

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the " Company " or " Brixton ") is pleased to announce the discovery of a new copper-gold porphyry system at the Catalyst Target within its wholly owned Thorn Project located in northwestern British Columbia. The Thorn Project is an... Keep Reading...
Dr. Mark Thornton: Gold Ringing Alarm Bells, Silver Setting Up to Skyrocket

Dr. Mark Thornton: Gold Ringing Alarm Bells, Silver Setting Up to Skyrocket

Dr. Mark Thornton, senior fellow at the Mises Institute, discusses the factors that have taken the gold price to all-time highs. In his view, the key driver is government actions like overspending, borrowing and money printing, none of which are likely to abate soon. He also shares his bullish... Keep Reading...
Blyderiver Canyon in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa.

Why South Africa Remains a Hidden Gem for Gold Investors

For more than 150 years, South Africa has stood among the world’s notable gold producers. From the historic Witwatersrand Basin, once the source of a massive share of global gold output, to today’s modern operations, the country’s mining legacy continues to shape the global market. For investors... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Appendix 4C and Quarterly Activities Report - September 2025

Quarterly Cashflow Report - September 2025

Quarterly Activities Report - September 2025

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Quarterly Cashflow Report - September 2025

Battery Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities Report - September 2025

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Australia Investing

BPH September Quarter Appendix 4C Cashflow

Australia Investing

BPH September Quarter Operations Report

Precious Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Precious Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report