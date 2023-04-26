Company NewsInvesting News

Aurora Cannabis Partners with Strainprint to Empower Patients on their Cannabis Journey

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company opening the world to cannabis, today announced the launch of a new tracking program designed to support and empower cannabis patients on their wellness journey.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Aurora Cannabis Inc.)

Alongside the advice of a healthcare professional, Aurora patients can use the award-winning Strainprint ® App journal to track their medical cannabis journey by logging their symptoms and consumption habits to better understand which strains, THC and CBD levels, ingestion methods and doses best work for them. Patients can also explore new products, learn more about strains and understand what has helped other patients through the App. All data entered and gathered by the Strainprint App is anonymous and aggregated.

"We take a patient-first approach to cannabis and are proud to provide our patients with programs that improve their lives and their medical cannabis journey," says Mike Jones , SVP of Medical at Aurora Cannabis. "By working with Strainprint, we can support our patients every step of the way, and further Aurora's promise to prioritize patient well-being and provide the highest quality products."

Patients can download the free Strainprint App on the Apple Store and Google Play Store .

About Strainprint

Based in Toronto, Canada , Strainprint ® Technologies is the leading data and analytics technology platform for medical and recreational cannabis use research. Since 2016, Strainprint ® has been providing decision-support research tools and data to cannabis patients, doctors, licensed producers, retailers, industry regulators, academic researchers and pharmaceutical/biotechnology companies across Canada , the U.S., Australia , Israel and New Zealand. With over 2.1 million real-time user-interactions logged against 9,500+ legal and lab-tested cannabis products on the Strainprint ® platform (over 100 million data points), Strainprint ® is also the most extensive real-world evidence (RWE) study on therapeutic cannabis use and its impact on over 300 therapeutic conditions and symptoms - Cannabis Big Data ® ! Strainprint data is regularly published in peer-reviewed research journals , providing credibility, plus data-backed insight and formulation guidance for cannabis processors, pharmaceutical and therapeutics manufacturers and consumer packaged goods companies in the cosmetics, food and beverage industries. Strainprint Analytics can be seamlessly integrated with most electronic medical records, seed2sale, and point-of-sale software systems. The Strainprint journal App is free to patients and can be downloaded from both the IOS App Store and Google Play Store. www.strainprint.ca , facebook , twitter , linkedin .

For Inquiries: info@strainprint.ca

About Aurora

Aurora is opening the world to cannabis, serving both the medical and consumer markets. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta , Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis, dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's adult-use brand portfolio includes Aurora Drift , San Rafael '71 , Daily Special , Whistler , Being and Greybeard , as well as CBD brands, Reliva and KG7. Medical cannabis brands include MedReleaf, CanniMed, Aurora and Whistler Medical Marijuana Co. as well as international brands, Pedanios, Bidiol and CraftPlant. Aurora also has a controlling interest in Bevo Farms Ltd. , North America's leading supplier of propagated agricultural plants. Driven by science and innovation, and with a focus on high-quality cannabis products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, performance, wellness and adult recreational markets wherever they are launched. Learn more at www.auroramj.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Aurora's common shares trade on the NASDAQ and TSX under the symbol "ACB".

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the launch of the Strainprint app and the associated benefits for patients of the Company.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Forward looking information or statements contained in this news release have been developed based on assumptions management considers to be reasonable. Material factors or assumptions involved in developing forward-looking statements include, without limitation, publicly available information from governmental sources as well as from market research and industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of this industry which the Company believes to be reasonable. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances could cause actual events, results, level of activity, performance, prospects, opportunities or achievements to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to retain key personnel, the ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support growth, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the continued quality of our products, customer experience and retention, the development of third party government and non-government consumer sales channels, management's estimates of consumer demand in Canada and in jurisdictions where the Company exports, expectations of future results and expenses, the risk of successful integration of acquired business and operations, management's estimation that SG&A will grow only in proportion of revenue growth, the ability to expand and maintain distribution capabilities, the impact of competition, the general impact of financial market conditions, the yield from cannabis growing operations, product demand, changes in prices of required commodities, competition, and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry, epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current outbreak of COVID-19, and other risks, uncertainties and factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated September 20, 2022 (the "AIF") and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and filed with and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . The Company cautions that the list of risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

Strainprint logo (CNW Group/Aurora Cannabis Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aurora-cannabis-partners-with-strainprint-to-empower-patients-on-their-cannabis-journey-301808361.html

SOURCE Aurora Cannabis Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Aurora Introduces Fresh Innovation for Spring

New additions to lineup include two original cultivars from Aurora's breeding program, strain-specific gummies, aromatic vapes and terpy diamonds & sauce

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company opening the world to cannabis, today announced a fresh lineup of innovative products. Coming soon to patients at Aurora Medical and to consumers at retail stores across the country, the company's expanded portfolio includes newly developed cultivars, strain-specific gummies and aromatic vapes. Flower products include two original strains from Occo Aurora's esteemed breeding program: Pink Diesel '71 and Moon Berry .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aurora and MedReleaf Australia Launch IndiMed Tempo 26, Further Strengthening Product Offerings for Medical Cannabis Patients

Available through MedReleaf's Concession Scheme, doctors and patients will have more
freedom in choosing their cannabis medication

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company opening the world to cannabis, and MedReleaf Australia today announced the launch of IndiMed Tempo 26, a range of new higher THC dried cannabis products for qualified patients under the MedReleaf Concession Scheme (MCS). Tempo 26 will add to the portfolio of products available, giving doctors the ability to prescribe from a wider range of options for medical cannabis patients.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

executive filling out survey

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Executive Survey Reveals Latest Industry Struggles

Half of cannabis executives plan to either retain or reduce capital investments in 2023, according to a new survey.

Meanwhile, cannabis shoppers in BC are now able to order cannabis products using a popular delivery app.

Keep reading to find out about more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Keep reading...Show less

Cronos Group Releases Cannabinoid Life Cycle Study Highlighting its Sustainable Fermentation Practices

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") today, in honor of Earth Day, released a Sustainability Study, which outlines the benefits of using fermentation manufacturing methods for cannabinoid production over the impact of traditional methods of cannabis extraction, which leverage indoor cultivation methods * .

The third-party reviewed results showed that the environmental footprint of growing plants indoors is high and using innovative fermentation processes is a solution that dramatically lowers the environmental impact of cannabinoid production. On average, the carbon footprint savings of using Cronos' fermentation method is 99.8% when compared to traditional extraction methods. 1

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
cannabis plant overview

Cannabis Market Update: Q1 2023 in Review

As the cannabis industry continues to struggle, investors are looking ahead for future market catalysts.

The start of 2023 hasn’t been kind to cannabis investors, who have seen the sector's cold streak continue with a lack of meaningful policy reform in the US and continued struggles in the Canadian market.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) offers a recap of key cannabis industry events in the first quarter.

Keep reading...Show less

TERRASCEND TO HOST FIRST QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that it will host a scheduled conference call to discuss the results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time . The Company will report its financial results for the first quarter 2023 the same day after market close.

TerrAscend Logo (CNW Group/TerrAscend)

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS



Date:

Thursday, May 11, 2023

Time:

5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

RapidConnect URL:

https://emportal.ink/40NjnQ4

Webcast:

Click Here

Dial-in Number:

1-888-664-6392

Conference ID:

90703912

Replay:

416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541

Available until 12:00 midnight Eastern Time Thursday, May 25, 2023

Replay Entry Code: 703912#

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania , New Jersey , Maryland , Michigan and California and retail operations in Canada . TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Legend, State Flower, and Valhalla Confections. For more information visit www.terrascend.com .

SOURCE TerrAscend

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/18/c2651.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×