Aurora Cannabis Announces Sale of Polaris Facility - Balance Sheet Remains Among Strongest in Industry

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced today that the Company has closed the sale of its Aurora Polaris facility for gross proceeds of approximately $15 million previously announced to be closing under the Company's ongoing transformation program.

Aurora's balance sheet remains in a net cash position, with approximately $320 million of cash and cash equivalents (including approximately $63 million of restricted cash) inclusive of the transaction announced today, and the Company reiterates its expectation of achieving Adjusted EBITDA profitability for the quarter ending December 31, 2022 .

About Aurora

Aurora is a global leader in the cannabis industry, serving both the medical and consumer markets. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta , Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis, dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's adult-use brand portfolio includes Aurora Drift , San Rafael '71 , Daily Special , Whistler , Being and Greybeard , as well as CBD brands, Reliva and KG7 . Medical cannabis brands include MedReleaf, CanniMed, Aurora and Whistler Medical Marijuana Co. Aurora also has a controlling interest in Bevo Farms , North America's leading supplier of propagated agricultural plants. Driven by science and innovation, and with a focus on high-quality cannabis products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, performance, wellness and adult recreational markets wherever they are launched. Learn more at www.auroramj.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn . Aurora's common shares trade on the NASDAQ and TSX under the symbol "ACB".

Forward Looking Statements
This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's path and timing to achieve Adjusted EBITDA profitability.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Forward looking information or statements contained in this news release have been developed based on assumptions management considers to be reasonable. Material factors or assumptions involved in developing forward-looking statements include, without limitation, publicly available information from governmental sources as well as from market research and industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of this industry which the Company believes to be reasonable. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances could cause actual events, results, level of activity, performance, prospects, opportunities or achievements to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to retain key personnel, the ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support growth, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the continued quality of our products, customer experience and retention, the development of third party government and non-government consumer sales channels, management's estimates of consumer demand in Canada and in jurisdictions where the Company exports, expectations of future results and expenses, the risk of successful integration of acquired business and operations, management's estimation that SG&A will grow only in proportion of revenue growth, the ability to expand and maintain distribution capabilities, the impact of competition, the general impact of financial market conditions, the yield from cannabis growing operations, product demand, changes in prices of required commodities, competition, and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry, epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current outbreak of COVID-19, and other risks, uncertainties and factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated September 30, 2022 (the "AIF") and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and filed with and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . The Company cautions that the list of risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

Aurora CannabisACB:CAACBCannabis Investing
ACB:CA,ACB
TSXV:FLWR

The Flowr Corporation Among Top Sellers in Ontario

The Flowr Corporation (TSXV:FLWR) was recently featured in an article analyzing sales data for Ontario cannabis companies on the Ontario cannabis store (OCS) during the first two weeks of legalization.

The OCS is an online sales platform and is the only legal place to acquire recreational cannabis in the province of Ontario. The top sellers in the province were Aurora Cannabis (TSX:ACB; NYSE:ACB), responsible for 24 percent of sales, and RedeCan Pharm, with 26 percent of sales. The next four companies ranged between five and ten percent of sales, and included Emblem Corp. (TSXV:EMC,OTCQX:EMMBF), Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED,NYSE:CGC), VIVO Cannabis and Flowr, which was responsible for six percent of sales in the province.

TSXV:FLWR

The Flowr Corporation Goes Public on the TSXV

The Flowr Corporation (TSXV:FLWR) has announced that it will commence trading today, September 26, on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol FLWR.

The company was recently featured in a Forbes article, where the publication addressed the company’s work leading up to the listing. In anticipation of today’s news, the company raised $27 million and took part in a reverse takeover. According to Flowr CEO Vinay Tolia, they will use the momentum from the listing to “focus on executing [their] business plan.”

TSXV:LABS

OCS Announces New Supply Agreements with Additional Licensed Producers and Accessory Suppliers

The Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) is dedicated to providing safe and responsible access to recreational cannabis through its online store once it’s legal on October 17. In preparation for October, the OCS has been establishing its wholesale distribution network so they can provide a broad selection of cannabis products in their legal and privately run stores once Ontario puts its regulations in place.

This week the OCS announced that they have signed six more agreements with licensed producers, bringing their total to 32 licensed producers and 10 accessory suppliers. Of the licensed producers signed, MediPharm Labs Inc. was one of them. MediPharm Labs is a leading B2B Canadian cannabis extractor that produces pharma-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for cannabinoid derived products. Their state-of-the-art facility can currently process 100,000 kilograms of dry cannabis per year and the company plans on increasing its capacity to over 250,000 kilograms per year by Q4 2018. MediPharm Labs has secured a steady supply of cannabis to process from several licensed producers including the James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation (TSXV:JWCA) and 6779264 Manitoba Ltd. (O/A Bonify).

Canopy Growth Completes Divestiture of Canadian Retail Operations

Transaction supports the Company's focus on achieving profitability through streamlined operations in Canada

Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) announced today that it has closed its previously announced transactions with OEG Retail Cannabis ("OEGRC") and 420 Investments Ltd. ("FOUR20") to divest its retail business across Canada which includes the stores operating under the Tweed and Tokyo Smoke retail banners.

statue of liberty

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: New York Kicks Off Adult Sales

Just before the end of 2022, the state of New York officially began adult-use cannabis sales.

This past week also brought year-end thoughts from a top analyst in the cannabis space. Despite the struggles of 2022, his comments indicate optimism about what’s ahead for the industry.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

cannabis buds with christmas ornaments

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: The Grinch That Stole Banking Reform

Cannabis investors were hopeful, but this Christmas there won’t be anything special under the tree for them.

US banking is looking like a bust, although market participants did get another significant acquisition just before the end of the year, when MediPharm Labs (TSX:LABS,OTCQX:MEDIF) announced a strategy to buy VIVO Cannabis (TSX:VIVO,OTCQB:VVCIF).

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Trulieve Announces Closing of $18.9 Million Financing

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the closing of a commercial loan secured by a cultivation and manufacturing facility located in West Virginia for aggregate gross proceeds of $18.9 million . Trulieve will pay interest at a fixed rate of 7.3% for the first five years of the ten-year loan. After five years, the rate resets at five-year Treasury plus 3.5% for the remainder of the loan. The Company may prepay the loan with cash from operations with no prepayment penalties at any time. The Company intends to use the net loan proceeds for general corporate purposes.

Trulieve Announces Settlement with OSHA

Additional health and safety protections to be provided to workers through voluntary agreement

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States announced today it has entered into a voluntary agreement with the Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) that will result in additional health and safety protections for Trulieve workers at its cannabis manufacturing facilities.  Workers throughout the industry will benefit from the steps taken by this settlement.

TerrAscend Announces Amendment of Pennsylvania Credit Agreement

Amendment will reduce Company debt by $35 million and annual interest expense by $5 million

Combined with recently announced debt retirement of $125 million , Company debt will be
reduced by a cumulative $160 million and will result in total annual interest savings of $15
million

