Aurora Announces Investment into German Manufacturing Facility

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB

Facility investment includes adopting the company's unmatched global manufacturing practices for superior cannabis production and quality

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian-based leading global medical cannabis company, announces an investment over five years into operational upgrades at its EU-GMP manufacturing facility in Leuna, Germany . Building on best practices proven at Aurora's Canadian facilities, these improvements will increase flower growth capacity, product quality and drive cost efficiency.

"This investment marks a significant milestone in our commitment to operational excellence and long-term growth in Europe ," said Alex Miller , Executive Vice President of Operations, Science and Supply Chain at Aurora. "These upgrades will strengthen our supply chain resilience, expand our domestic capabilities in EU-GMP certified manufacturing, and position us to best meet the growing demand for high-quality medical cannabis in Europe with precision and efficiency."

Aurora's global manufacturing network upholds the highest manufacturing standards that will be adopted at the German facility. With the goal of maximizing cultivation volume, the upgrades include commissioning additional grow rooms, new irrigation and lighting systems in existing rooms, and transitioning to hang dry and dry trim.

As one of only three licensed cultivation facilities in the country, Aurora Leuna plays a pivotal role in supplying high-quality, locally grown medical cannabis to meet the needs of Germany's expanding patient base. Aurora Leuna currently grows cultivars under the IndiMed brand, and this expansion will enable the site to grow additional cultivars available from Aurora's leading genetics library. By continuously investing in operational capabilities, Aurora is best positioned to serve international markets at the highest standards.

About Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Aurora is opening the world to cannabis, serving both the medical and consumer markets across Canada , Europe , Australia and New Zealand . Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta , Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis, dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's adult-use brand portfolio includes Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, Tasty's, Being and Greybeard. Medical cannabis brands include MedReleaf, CanniMed, Aurora and Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., as well as international brands, Pedanios, IndiMed and CraftPlant. Aurora also has a controlling interest in Bevo Farms Ltd., North America's leading supplier of propagated agricultural plants. Driven by science and innovation, and with a focus on high-quality cannabis products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, wellness and adult recreational markets wherever they are launched. Learn more at www.auroramj.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

Aurora's common shares trade on the NASDAQ and TSX under the symbol "ACB".

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law (" forward-looking statements "). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur.  Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, those regarding: (i) the Company's planned investment into operational upgrades at its manufacturing facility in Leuna, Germany ; (ii) the expected benefits including increased flower growth capacity, product quality and cost efficiencies, the strengthening of the Company's supply chain resilience, expansion to the Company's domestic capabilities in EU-GMP certified manufacturing, and the positioning of the Company to best meet the growing demand in Europe ; and (iii) the Company's commitment and ability to continue to serve international markets at the highest standards.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Forward looking information or statements contained in this news release have been developed based on assumptions management considers to be reasonable. Material factors or assumptions involved in developing forward-looking statements include, without limitation, publicly available information from governmental sources as well as from market research and industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of this industry which the Company believes to be reasonable. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances could cause actual events, results, level of activity, performance, prospects, opportunities or achievements to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the magnitude and duration of potential new or increased tariffs imposed on goods imported from Canada into the United States ; the ability to retain key personnel, the ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support growth, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the continued quality of our products, customer experience and retention, the development of third party government and non-government consumer sales channels, management's estimates of consumer demand in Canada and in jurisdictions where the Company exports, expectations of future results and expenses, the risk of successful integration of acquired business and operations, management's estimation that SG&A will grow only in proportion of revenue growth, the ability to expand and maintain distribution capabilities, the impact of competition, the general impact of financial market conditions, the yield from cannabis growing operations, product demand, changes in prices of required commodities, competition, and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry, epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises and other risks, uncertainties and factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information from dated June 17 , 2025  (the "AIF") and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and filed with and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . The Company cautions that the list of risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aurora-announces-investment-into-german-manufacturing-facility-302559847.html

SOURCE Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2025/18/c0668.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Aurora CannabisACB:CCTSX:ACB
ACB:CC
The Conversation (0)

Aurora Cannabis Provides Business Update and Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Investor Conference Call

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB

  • Re-affirms expectation of positive annual Adjusted EBITDA 1 for fiscal 2024 and Positive Free Cash Flow 1 generation in calendar 2024
  • Announces Intention to Consolidate Common Shares
  • Q3 2024 Investor Conference call scheduled for February 8, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

 Aurora Cannabis Inc. ("Aurora" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian-based leading global medical cannabis company, provided key business updates today and confirmed that it will release financial results and host an investor conference call for its third quarter of fiscal 2024 ended December 31, 2023 on February 8, 2024 .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aurora Unveils Innovative Cannabis-Infused Ready-to-Drink Beverage in Latest Medical Product Launch

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB

Available at launch exclusively to Aurora's veteran patients, new products span THC, CBD and CBG offerings to meet the discerning taste, experience and product variety patients seek

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aurora Cannabis Announces Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results and Delivers Record Positive Adjusted EBITDA

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB

  • Delivers Record Positive Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $ 3.4 Million
  • Quarterly Net Revenue 1 rose 30% YoY to $63.4 Million ; Strong Growth of 42 % in Global Medical Cannabis
  • Net cash position of over $200 Million , Expects to Repay the Remaining US$5.3 Million Balance of Convertible Senior Notes in February 2024
  • Re-Affirms Target of Achieving Positive Free Cash Flow 1 in Calendar Year 2024

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora" ) (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company opening the world to cannabis, today announced its financial and operational results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. As the fiscal year 2023 consisted of three quarters, the year-over-year comparison quarter for Q2 2024 ending September 30, 2023 is Q1 2023 ending September 30, 2022 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aurora Cannabis to Host Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Investor Conference Call

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company opening the world to cannabis, announced today that it has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for its second quarter fiscal year 2024 on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time | 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time . The Company will report its financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2024 after the close of markets that same day.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aurora Cannabis Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB

Company affirms commitment to enforce and defend intellectual property rights

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Osisko Gaspé Expansion Hole Intersects 133.7 Metres Averaging 1.04% Cu

Successful Heavily Supported Placement to Raise $25.1 Million

Lo Herma Hydrogeology Testing & Resource Expansion Drilling

Zeus Resources: Unlocking Morocco’s High-grade Antimony in a Tightening Supply Market

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Gaspé Expansion Hole Intersects 133.7 Metres Averaging 1.04% Cu

rare earth investing

Successful Heavily Supported Placement to Raise $25.1 Million

uranium investing

Lo Herma Hydrogeology Testing & Resource Expansion Drilling

Gold Investing

Zeus Resources: Unlocking Morocco’s High-grade Antimony in a Tightening Supply Market

Base Metals Investing

AuKing to Acquire 100% of Cloncurry Gold Project

lithium investing

Livium Expands Clean Energy Waste Recycling Capabilities

Lithium Investing

Green Technology Metals: Delivering the Next Lithium Hub in North America