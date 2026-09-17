ATCO Celebrates Global Invictus Champions with New Awards for Service Personnel and Veteran Community

Winners include Canada's True Patriot Love Foundation CEO - recognized for advancing winter sports and Indigenous inclusion at the 2025 Invictus Games
ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X,OTC:ACLLF)
The leader of Canada's national foundation for the military community, who helped shape the success of the Vancouver-Whistler 2025 Invictus Games, has been recognized on the global stage. Nick Booth, CEO of True Patriot Love Foundation, received the inaugural Invictus Legacy Award at the Invictus Spirit Gala Dinner & Awards in London, England, presented by ATCO. The awards recognized six individuals whose dedication, advocacy and leadership have helped strengthen and expand the impact of the Invictus movement worldwide.
Invictus Games Founder and Patron Prince Harry, alongside ATCO Chair & CEO Nancy Southern and other distinguished guests, joined attendees in recognizing the winners and celebrating the many nominees whose efforts have helped advance adaptive sport as a catalyst for recovery and rehabilitation. Their work continues to build understanding, respect and support for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans around the world.
"Our support for the Invictus movement reflects our deep respect for those who have served in defence of democracy and peace," said Nancy Southern, Chair & CEO, ATCO. "Today's honourees embody the resilience, determination and service that define the Invictus spirit. We are especially proud to congratulate Nick Booth, CEO of True Patriot Love, a valued partner of ATCO in supporting Canada's military community, for his leadership in introducing winter sports to the 2025 Invictus Games and deepening the event's connection with Indigenous communities."
"I am humbled to receive the inaugural Invictus Legacy Award from ATCO and the Invictus Games Foundation," said Nick Booth, CEO of True Patriot Love Foundation. "It has been an honour for True Patriot Love to help make history, with Canada becoming the first country, and ours the first organization, to host the Invictus Games twice. In particular, it was a privilege to partner with the host First Nations in creating meaningful engagement and steps towards reconciliation, and to establish the first dedicated Invictus Legacy Fund. Together, we raised more than $5 million to support Veterans and their families, creating a lasting impact beyond the Games."
ATCO's connection to the military community spans decades and is rooted in a shared commitment to service. As a trusted partner to the Canadian Department of National Defence, the company has supported projects critical to Canada's sovereignty, security and Arctic operations. Beyond operational support, ATCO has helped veterans transition to civilian life through housing initiatives and its Veteran Talent Program. This enduring commitment is reflected in the company's support of the Invictus movement as Co-Presenting Partner of the 2025 Invictus Games, Presenting Sponsor of Team Canada from 2022 to 2029, and a global partner of the Invictus Games Foundation.
ATCO extends its congratulations to all Invictus Spirit Award winners for their exceptional contributions to the Invictus movement:
- Invictus Legacy Award winner, Nick Booth, for helping to bring the Invictus Games to Canada and shaping the groundbreaking Vancouver Whistler 2025 Games, which introduced winter sports and deepened cultural connection with First Nations communities. His legacy continues to strengthen national and international recovery systems.
- Resilience Award winner, Hari Budha Magar, for determination and courage to drive extraordinary achievement through adversity. He is the first double above‑knee amputee to summit Everest and complete the mountaineering Grand Slam.
- Henry Worsley Award winner, Temuri Dadiani, for inspiring others through the demonstration of determination in the face of adversity. After losing both legs above the knee, this Paralympian and Invictus Games gold medalist has mentored severely injured athletes to international success and strengthened sport as a recovery pathway.
- Invictus Champion Award winner, Ken Fisher, for exceptional philanthropic commitment to the global Invictus Movement. He helped deliver the Invictus Games Orlando 2016 and his leadership continues to expand support for competitors, families and caregivers across the globe.
- Invictus Movement Award winner, Oksana Horbach, for developing adaptive sport from the ground up in Ukraine. During a time of national hardship, she is transforming recovery opportunities across the country — engaging thousands of wounded Veterans and forging international partnerships.
- Invictus Community Award winner, Francisco Pedraza Osorio, for expanding recovery pathways and reshaping perceptions of disability in Colombia. His generosity, teamwork and commitment empower others and strengthens the global Invictus community.
About ATCO
As a global enterprise, ATCO Ltd. and its subsidiary and affiliate companies have approximately 20,000 employees and assets of $28 billion. ATCO is focused on delivering essential solutions across the housing, energy and defence sectors, helping build, power and protect a future everyone can count on. ATCO Structures delivers innovative modular solutions that help communities address growing housing demand while supporting industry and economic growth. Canadian Utilities, an ATCO subsidiary, delivers safe and reliable energy services through its utilities, midstream and generation businesses. Together, these operations provide essential electricity and natural gas infrastructure, generation and storage solutions that support customers, communities and industry. ATCO Frontec provides construction and operational support services for defence and security operations. ATCO also has investments in energy retail services through ATCO Energy, as well as ports and transportation logistics, the processing and marketing of ash, retail food services and commercial real estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com.
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