AstraZeneca awards $1.6 million for programs to improve access to healthcare for patients across the US

AstraZeneca awards $1.6 million for programs to improve access to healthcare for patients across the US

US ACT on Health Equity contributions support AstraZeneca's long-term ambition in health equity and total more than $20 million to date

AstraZeneca today announced $1.6 million in grants to nonprofit organizations across the US through its Accelerate Change Together (ACT) on Health Equity initiative. The initiative supports programs that prioritize the social, cultural and linguistic needs of communities that have experienced barriers to care and opportunity.

Through the 6 th annual Community Solutions Challenge (CSC), ACT on Health Equity supports nonprofit programs focused on advancing health equity across healthcare access, education, climate & nature, and nutrition & food security.

Mohit Manrao, SVP, Head of US Oncology and President, AstraZeneca Foundation, said: "The Community Solutions Challenge is rooted in the belief that meaningful change starts with the people and organizations who know their communities best. AstraZeneca is proud to support this year's grant awardees as they advance innovative, locally driven solutions that address barriers to health, particularly for historically excluded and underserved populations. Their work reflects the power of community leadership and collaboration in driving lasting impact and bringing us closer to our ambition of advancing health equity."

The 2026 CSC awarded grants to 55 nonprofit organizations nationwide, providing each with $30,000 in funding for a total of $1.6 million. The grants support regional and community-based programs addressing topics ranging from programs that aim to restore confidence, dignity, and hope for women and girls experiencing medical hair loss by improving access to customized cranial prostheses, education, supportive resources, and compassionate care to programs that build people-centered climate resilience by supporting local leadership, expanding access to reliable clean energy, and driving investment into vulnerable neighborhoods.

Ryland Clark, 2026 Community Solutions Challenge awardee and board member of Feed Halifax, said: "Feed Halifax was built around the belief that when a neighbor is struggling, our community should have a way to respond. Whether that means providing food through one of our partner pantries, bringing our mobile food trailer into an underserved community, or providing emergency access to food, we are working to make help easier to reach. Every program and partnership moves us closer to a community where everyone has reliable access to nutritious food."

To learn more about the 2026 Community Solutions Challenge awardees, visit https://www.astrazeneca-us.com/media/astrazeneca-us-blog/2026/2026-US-ACT-on-Health-Equity-Community-Solutions-Challenge-Awardees.html .

About AstraZeneca ACT on Health Equity
AstraZeneca is driven by our purpose to deliver life-changing medicines to all patients, yet systemic barriers prevent millions of Americans from achieving their best possible health outcomes. As part of our global sustainability efforts, in 2021 we created Accelerate Change Together (ACT) on Health Equity, a US enterprise-wide initiative informed by independent cross-sector experts and built on our core values, to continually transform the way we do business to improve access, affordability and outcomes for all people in the disease areas and communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.astrazeneca-us.com/actonhealthequity .

About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/NYSE: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca's innovative medicines are sold in more than 125 countries and used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca-us.com and follow the Company on social media @AstraZeneca .

Media Inquiries
Lauren-Jei McCarthy +1 347 918 7001

US Media Mailbox: usmediateam@astrazeneca.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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