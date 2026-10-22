Ascend Wellness Holdings Launches Effin' Tabs, a New Line of Precision-Dosed THC Tablets

Seven effect-led formulas built for a specific need state, from deep sleep to date night, begin rolling out across Illinois, Massachusetts, and New Jersey this fall
Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("AWH," "Ascend," or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH.U,OTC:AAWH) (OTCQX: AAWH), a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator and consumer packaged goods company, is excited to launch Effin' Tabs, a new line of precision-dosed THC tablets. Effin' Tabs expands the Effin' effect-based product line of edibles and vapes with tablets designed to meet a wide range of consumer needs. Effin' Tabs will be available in Massachusetts on October 23 and Illinois on October 24, with New Jersey following later this month.
"Effin' Tabs represent how we are looking at the future of precise dosing and effect-based formulas," said Sam Brill, CEO and Director of Ascend. "The brand expansion into this format takes the guesswork out completely and gives customers the same precise, reliable experience every time. We took a mindful approach by combining the effects of minor cannabinoids and established nutraceuticals like ashwagandha, rhodiola, and turmeric to help consumers satisfy a specific need and reach a desired effect."
The tagline, "Pop It, Feel It," reflects seven effect-based formulas that pair 5 mg of THC with targeted minor cannabinoids and functional nutraceuticals. Built for a specific need state, from deep sleep to date night, the Effin' Tabs incorporate proven ingredients found in nutraceuticals and adaptogens to deliver a more consistent and reliable effect. Each formula is vegan, gluten-free, and contains zero calories and zero sugar. The lineup includes the following formulas:
- Effin' Sleep Tabs offer a classic nighttime formula. Contains THC, CBN, and chamomile, a calming herb that helps ease tension and support relaxation.
- Effin' Do It! Tabs boost motivation and focus. Contains THC, THCV, CBC and caffeine, a natural stimulant, vitamin B12, an essential vitamin that supports energy and mental performance and rhodiola, an adaptogen to fight fatigue and sustain energy.
- Effin' Create Tabs are crafted to keep the creative juices flowing. Contains THC, CBG, and chaga, a functional mushroom that supports clear, sustained creative energy, and rhodiola, an adaptogen to fight fatigue and support focus.
- Effin' Deep Sleep Tabs were created for consumers who want to power down and stay down. Contains THC, CBN, CBD, and L-Theanine, a nutraceutical that promotes relaxation without grogginess, and magnesium glycinate, a supplement used to help calm the nervous system, support restful sleep and promote muscle relaxation.
- Effin' Zen Tabs support mindfulness whenever life ramps up. Contains THC, CBG, CBN, and ashwagandha, an adaptogen that helps reduce stress and restore balance, chamomile, a calming herb that eases tension and supports relaxation, and lemon balm, an herb that brings calm without sedation.
- Effin' Relief Tabs deliver a formula designed to help reset the body after a workout or work shift. Contains THC, CBD, CBG, CBN, and reishi, a functional mushroom that supports recovery and immune health, and turmeric and ginger extract, which support the body's natural response to inflammation.
- Effin' Lust Tabs are built for connection and chemistry. Contains THC, CBD, CBG, CBC, and maca, a root that supports energy and improved libido, damiana, an herb that enhances mood and desire, horny goat weed, a botanical that supports libido and cognition, and ashwagandha, an adaptogen that helps reduce stress and restore balance.
Effin' Tabs will be available across the Ascend retail network in Illinois, Massachusetts and New Jersey, as well as at hundreds of additional dispensaries throughout these markets. For more information about Effin' Tabs, visit www.effintabs.com
About Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.
AWH is a vertically integrated cannabis operator with assets in Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award-winning strains and producing a curated selection of products for retail and wholesale customers. AWH produces and distributes its in-house Ozone, Simply Herb, High Wired, Honor Roll, Royale, and Effin' branded products. For more information about AWH, visit www.awholdings.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release includes forward-looking information and statements (together, "forward-looking statements"), which may include, but are not limited to, the plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of the Company. Words such as "expects", "continue", "may", "will", "anticipates", and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the preceding statement, all statements in this press release relating to estimated and projected revenue, expectations regarding production capacity, anticipated capital expenditures, expansion, profit, product demand, margins, costs, cash flows, sources of capital, growth rates, potential acquisitions, closing dates for transactions, regulatory approvals, future facility openings, and, enhancing shareholder value, reducing downward pressure on the stock, and future financial and operating results are forward-looking statements.
We caution investors that any such forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current projections and expectations about future events and financial trends, the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, and on certain assumptions and analysis made by the Company in light of the experience of the Company and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments and other factors management believes are appropriate.
Forward-looking statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements herein. Such factors include, among others, the risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as applicable, and in the Company's other reports and filings with the applicable Canadian securities administrators on its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and the SEC on its profile on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws. No securities regulator nor the Canadian Securities Exchange has reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this press release.
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SOURCE Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.
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