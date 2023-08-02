Major Copper Discovery At The Storm Copper Project, Canada

ARway.ai Launches SaaS Business Model, Anticipates Increased Adoption, Revenue, And Expansion

Company Now Has 35 Pilots Underway Globally

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce the transition to a SaaS business model, and is now able to offer its Starter and Developer user plans through self-serve sign-up. This automation of the sales process will result in increased revenue, expanded distribution channels, increased usage and traction, and is timed perfectly with future developments in ARway technology and the spatial computing industry. ARway is already gaining popularity with developers, partners and enterprise clients, and the addition of SaaS will further the quick adoption of the Company's easy-to-use platform with this automated sales experience. To date in 2023, ARway has approx 2800 (+975% increase) and 35 active trials and pilots (+1450% increase

ARway's CEO Evan Gappelberg commented "While ARway is gaining momentum with enterprise sales supported by a pipeline of almost $3mill in potential business we thought the timing is now to launch a SaaS offering . He continues "the SaaS offering is going to not only provide us with substantial revenue opportunities but also introduce the ARway platform to students and developers who represent the creator community which is very important for our business."

ARway currently offers 5 distinct plans: Starter, Student, Developer, Partner and Corporate:

The Starter plan is a free subscription trial with limited features and usage for users interested in learning with the platform. This plan is targeted to new users who want to create their first spatial experience with the ARway template.

The Student plan is an exclusive program for all registered post-secondary students to access the ARway Developer plan at a reduced rate.

The Developer plan is targeted toward users looking to build a mobile application using ARway's SDK, create their own custom brand and pitch their mobile app powered by ARway to their customers, which include partners and corporations. Pricing for the Developer plan is a one-time activation fee of USD $249.

The Partner plan is designed for agencies and system integrators to develop spatial experiences for their clients.

The Corporate plan provides a customized fully integrated solution for corporations who are looking to scale their spatial experiences. Partner & Corporate plans range from $5,000-$250,000 in annual licensing fees which include both Trials and Pilots.

To date in 2023, ARway.ai has experienced significant growth, amassing a user base of over 2800 free active users. The immediate focus is on converting these users into paying Developer plan subscribers. Additionally, the Company currently has 35 active trials and pilots underway, and the objective is to convert these opportunities into contracts, with potential values ranging from $5,000 to $250,000.

Shadnam Khan, Chief Product Officer of ARway.ai commented, "With our meticulously crafted Starter, Student, Developer, Partner, and Corporate plans, we're opening up new possibilities, flexibility, and accessibility to a diverse range of clients. From individuals venturing into spatial computing to developers with AR projects, agencies, and system integrators, and corporations seeking fully integrated solutions, ARway's SaaS model empowers everyone to create, innovate, and scale their spatial experiences like never before. Get ready to embark on an exhilarating journey with ARway, where immersive navigation meets boundless opportunities!"

Board of Directors and Audit Committee Changes

The Company would also like to announce the appointment of Anthony Pizzonia, CPA, to the Board of Directors and as a member of the Audit Committee. Anthony has over 30 years of experience in operating, financing, and business development within the public markets and has a demonstrated ability to manage financial and operational challenges within dynamic and growing businesses. Mr. Pizzonia currently serves as Senior Director of Finance for GS1, a global standards organization. Previously, Mr. Pizzonia held a variety of positions with increasing responsibility for over 24 years, at AlarmForce Industries, one of the largest residential security companies in North America. He ultimately served as Director and Chief Financial Officer from 1992 to 2016, and eventually President before the company was acquired by Bell Canada (BCE) in Sept 2017. Mr. Pizzonia was also CFO of ImaginAR, a publicly traded technology company that provides a self-publishing platform that integrates with a mobile app to instantly create augmented reality campaigns. Mr. Pizzonia is Chartered Public Accountant and holds an Honours Bachelor of Administrative Studies degree from York University.

  ARway.ai Secures $500,000 Annual License Agreement For its Augmented Reality Spatial Computing Navigation Platform
  ARway.ai Selected by TM Forum to Participate in Smart Airport Initiative Alongside Intel, Amazon, Vodafone and Other Technology Partners
  ARway.ai's Spatial Computing Platform Launches V2.5 With AI-Assisted Augmented Reality Pathfinding Experiences
  ARway.ai Spatial Computing Solution Gaining Momentum As 2023 Sales Pipeline Reaches Over $2.5M in Revenue Potential

To learn more about ARway, please follow on Social Media: Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, and visit our website: www.arway.ai

About ARway.ai

ARway.ai (CSE:ARWY) (OTCQB:ARWYF) (FSE:E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPNN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai
On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Julia Viola
investor.relations@arway.ai

ARway.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway.ai will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Arway Corporation



ARway.ai Secures $500,000 Annual License Agreement for Its Augmented Reality Spatial Computing Navigation Platform

Investor Livestream

CEO Interview & Platform Demo at 1pm ET - TODAY!

ARway.ai Selected by TM Forum to Participate in Smart Airport Initiative Alongside Intel, Amazon, Vodafone and Other Technology Partners

ARway will supply the technologies used for wayfinding, retail advertising, promotion of traveller amenities setting a new standard for airports globally

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces its participation in the Smart Airport Initiative managed by TM Forum. In Addition to ARway other Partners in the program include; Amazon Web Services, VANTIQ, FIWARE, Rockport Software, Intel, Mvine, Vodafone, Deloitte, Vertex, GS1, Heathrow Airport, DFW Airport, and other technology partners

ARway.ai's Spatial Computing Platform Launches V2.5 With AI-Assisted Augmented Reality Pathfinding Experiences

V2.5 Solidifying ARway's Market Position In Spatial Computing Navigation

The Company also announces the appointment of Nidhi Kumra, CA, CPA, to the Board of Directors and as Audit Committee Chair

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 5 , 2023 / ARway.ai("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTC PINK:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces a series of transformative updates with its version 2.5, including AI assisted pathfinding catering to the demand for inclusive, accurate, and user-friendly navigation solutions, new visually stunning navigation path styles, advanced creator tools, and more.

Watch a video showcasing ARway V2.5 - Click here

The revolutionary technology of ARway.ai continues to redefine indoor navigation, creating a seamless interplay of digital and physical environments. This update introduces sophisticated features that deliver significant advantages for a diverse range of industries, from retail and hospitality to corporate sectors and digital marketing agencies.


The highlights of the ARway V2.5 release are:

  • AI-assisted Pathfinding: Enhanced turn-by-turn navigation now supports wheelchair-accessible and walkable routes, catering to the demand for inclusive, accurate, and user-friendly navigation solutions.
  • Engaging Path Styles: Visually appealing path styles are introduced, expected to unlock new monetization opportunities and contribute to potential revenue growth.
  • Advanced Creator Tools: Creators gain more control with upgraded floorplan controls, advanced map search, and the introduction of draft maps. Accuracy meters for monitoring localization accuracy during map creation are also part of this update.
  • Improved Onboarding Experience: New enriching onboarding tutorials for key features, making ARway's innovative technology more accessible to new users across various sectors.
  • Comprehensive Location Directory: A wider view of destinations is now available in the location directory, empowering businesses to highlight and monetize specific products or areas.
The release of version V2.5 has far-reaching implications for ARway's business. As ARway continually evolves to meet the dynamic demands for AR applications, it fortifies its market position as a key player in the industry. The breadth of its feature offerings and the improvement in user experience positions ARway to attract and retain a larger customer base, driving the company's growth and profitability.

Moreover, the new features demonstrate ARway's technology leadership and ongoing commitment to innovation. By staying ahead of the curve and setting new standards in the AR navigation space, ARway continues to differentiate itself in the IPIN market.

As these enhancements are implemented and widely adopted across the vast range of industries ARway serves, the company anticipates a significant uptick in customer acquisition rates, which in turn will drive revenue growth and enhance shareholder value.

Board of Directors and Audit Committee Changes

The Company would also like to announce the appointment of Nidhi Kumra, CA, CPA, to the Board of Directors and as the Audit Committee Chair.

Nidhi is an accounting and finance professional with over 15 years of experience in audit, finance & business operations. Nidhi graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Schulich School of Business. She has a Chartered Professional Accountant / Chartered Accountant (CPA, CA) designation. Nidhi started her career at KPMG where she worked for over 9 years and quickly rose to become a senior manager in the audit and assurance practice, working as a team leader of large private and public client engagements. She also served as VP Finance for a global marketing agency, and helped to lead a national implementation of an end-to-end ERP system across the enterprise. Previous to that, Nidhi led the finance team at Labatt Breweries, a subsidiary of AB InBev - a Fortune 500 Company. She was a key strategic partner working on the transformation of the business through system implementations, designing corporate budgets, and leading acquisition integrations. Most recently, Nidhi has served as CFO of entrepreneurial start up companies in CPG, technology and marketing sectors. She has served as a public company CFO where she helped the company grow through evaluation, analysis & acquisition of strategic investments. As a CFO, Nidhi has helped aid companies through strategic acquisitions, obtaining debt and equity investments, liquidation process, and sale process as well. She is focused on growing companies by applying her strengths in strategy, accounting, finance and tax.

Jeff Dawley has resigned as a member of the Board of Directors and as the Audit Committee Chair due to personal reasons, effective June 30, 2023. Mr. Dawley has confirmed that he has no disagreements with the Board and there is no other matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the Company's shareholders. The Company and the Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Dawley for his contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours.

  ARway.ai Spatial Computing Solution Gaining Momentum As 2023 Sales Pipeline Reaches Over $2.5M in Revenue Potential
  ARway.ai Files Pivotal Augmented Reality Patent For its Ground-Breaking Indoor Navigation Technology
  ARway.ai Congratulates Apple On Its Industry Leading "Apple Vision Pro" Augmented Reality Headset
  ARway.ai Announces Cross Platform Compatibility Across Magic Leap & Hololens As it Prepares For Additional AR Glasses Compatibility

To learn more about ARway, please follow on Social Media: Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, and visit our website: www.arway.ai

About ARway.ai
ARway.ai (CSE: ARWY) (OTCQB: ARWYF) (FSE: E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPNN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai
On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Julia Viola
investor.relations@arway.ai

ARway.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway.ai will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

ARway.ai Spatial Computing Solution Gaining Momentum As 2023 Sales Pipeline Reaches Over $2.5M in Revenue Potential

Sales Pipeline Jumps Over +70% in 6-Week Period

Sales Pipeline Jumps Over +70% in 6-Week Period

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65), an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution, enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision, is pleased to announce that its sales pipeline has jumped over 70% in just six weeks to over $2.5 million in potential enterprise contracts. These enterprise deals represent a significant revenue opportunity for ARway.ai as it expands its reach across the globe in the indoor navigation industry. The Company is in late stage negotiations with a number of enterprise accounts and expects to continue building its pipeline of sales opportunities throughout the year

ARway.ai Files Pivotal Augmented Reality Patent For its Ground-Breaking Indoor Navigation Technology

New Provisional Patent Enables Large Scale Location Persistent AR Experiences & Device Tracking with Computer Vision

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY), (OTC:ARWYF) (FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces that it has secured a provisional patent for its ground-breaking technology, "Device Localization based on Computer Vision and Visual Inertial Odometry" was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), signaling a pivotal leap forward in Augmented Reality (AR) innovation. This technology is a foundational key part of the value proposition of the ARway platform and positions the Company at the forefront of the $44 Billion global indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market. With this new patent filing, ARway continues to revolutionize indoor navigation

Nextech3D.ai Reports Record Preliminary Q2 Revenue Up +155% To $1.4Mill & Guides Towards Breakout Q3 Revenue +200% of $1.7Mill -$1.9Mill Amid Surging 3D Model Demand

Generative AI Positions Company For Breakout Revenue Growth in 2023

Generative AI Driving Exponential Growth For Web3.0 Portfolio of Technologies for Ecommerce

Nextech3D.ai Releases Episode 4 of the Public Company CEO Experience Podcast Discussing Artificial Intelligence & Its Impact on Society

Nextech3D.ai (formerly "Nextech AR Solutions Corp'' or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce it has published episode 4 of"The Public Company CEO Experience Podcast," featuring Evan Gappelberg, a highly accomplished serial entrepreneur and three-time public company CEO of Nextech3D.ai, ARway.ai (OTC:ARWYF)(CSE:ARWY) and Toggle3D.ai (OTC:TGGLF)(CSE:TGGL

In this new episode Evan Gappelberg provides a clear and easy-to-understand overview of the many facets of AI. Artificial Intelligence holds great potential to change the world, and here you will find several use case scenarios of how that is happening now, as well as what the future may hold for AI as it is accepted into the mainstream and incorporated into our daily lives.

Nextech3D.ai Announces $2.2Million Expansion Contract From Its Largest Enterprise Customer Driving A Surge In 3D-Modeling Demand in Q3

Q3 Sales Rapidly Rise As Company Pushes Towards Going Cash Flow Positive

Join Investor Livestream Tues Aug 1

Toggle3D.ai Experiences Exponential User Growth, Surpassing 10,000 Mark Since June IPO, a 300% Surge

Gaining Traction in $160 Billion Global CAD-3D

Gaining Traction in $160 Billion Global CAD-3D

Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTC PINK:TGGLF), a revolutionary SaaS solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models, is pleased to announce a significant milestone of surpassing 10,000 users, with a total of over 12,900 3D projects. This is an outstanding achievement in user adoption since the Company's June IPO, positioning Toggle3D.ai as a frontrunner in the estimated $160 billion Global GGI Application Software market - which is up for grabs

Nextech3D.ai Announces Closing of $2.5 Million Brokered Offering, With Participation by CEO

Nextech3D.ai (the "Company") (formerly known as "Nextech AR Solutions Corp") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced brokered private placement offering (the "Offering"), led by Research Capital Corporation as the sole agent and sole bookrunner (the "Agent"), of 6,062,390 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.42 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,546,203

Toggle3D.ai Announces New Key Hire of Anita Matte as Director of Growth Marketing

New Hire Will Accelerate Subscriber Growth & SaaS Revenue

Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTC PINK:TGGLF), a revolutionary SaaS solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Anita Matte as the Company's new Director of Growth Marketing. With an impressive background in B2B subscription business models and a proven track record of success, Anita joins Toggle3D.ai from Amazon, where she played a key role in driving marketing strategies for one of the world's largest corporations. Her new role at Toggle3D.ai will be to drive subscriber growth and to drive SaaS revenue

