Art Meets Whiskey: Breckenridge Distillery Debuts Limited-Edition Collectors Series Release with Pat Milbery

jciNEu0gctI5Q52MATxOLTzoVk9Ns8skyuopqWPbEp33P1ArIRtAyFOjUZfq1i4hObXg9FQ4xsN_J2xN-DV8-DoMwmtEeHockMELpa1pldjiwwJ8BJgWF7iQoNqJ1GTpHlwEmkODBvNH3BnCWp8CqHJPQJusH9tb_Yn0yULreNiciUseS5OPXaC0Jmhdb5Jpzm2fDJ_UO7Wt7h2EG9MDs-XmeLFlEyX3HD2SyC7akP4h6lU1v7gmioWgE9n3JSuNc0o362apKD-0802S_ytMASZfrh8uaXb71ohGVnAyEj_YO7R7eU74yGwSskspa2hOJWRWAdMJZEbTiK-Pz4=" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Breckenridge Distillery, one of the most-awarded craft distilleries in the U.S. and part of jDA4e0M_zRs8mzMZcrKzcbVeDLlF6EDIMC0J3Lp4=" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), is turning whiskey into a canvas with the sixth edition of its acclaimed jEQkUakxyejigoZBc_stgY2wEWXZIdYh6bejEZMInISONCgGBtpyAYuSkHLoX3nt1RNHBFRlHwfAIbeVZsxmdsrKPTT1lqQ7Gaq0via6I91xseLoA==" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Collectors Art Series. This year's limited-edition release pairs Breckenridge's award-winning whiskey-making with the bold, colorful vision of Colorado muralist, professional snowboarder and creative Pat Milbery, whose original label design celebrates the mountain spirit, community and craftsmanship that define Breckenridge.
For this year's collaboration, the creative partnership comes to life with a new mural by Milbery at Tony P's Bar & Pizzeria, located at 3000 Zuni St, Denver, CO 80211. The mural brings his signature style and the spirit of the Collectors Art Series into the local community, further reflecting the Distillery's commitment to supporting artists and creative spaces. Each collaboration transforms a limited-edition whiskey release into a collectible work of art while supporting the creative community through charitable giving.
For Milbery, the collaboration is deeply personal. After moving to Breckenridge to pursue professional snowboarding, the mountain town became the backdrop for many of life's defining moments, from launching his snowboarding career to discovering his artistic voice. Today, his signature murals can be found across four continents, where bold geometric forms, vibrant color palettes and nature-inspired imagery encourage connection, optimism and open-hearted living.
Inspired by the landscapes, friendships and unforgettable moments that shaped his journey, Milbery's artwork captures the joyful spirit of Breckenridge through colorful mountain vistas, evergreen forests, radiant sunsets and symbolic elements that honor both community and loved ones who continue to inspire his work. The design also reflects the craft behind whiskey, drawing a parallel between the thoughtful blending of barrels, flavors and character that goes into each expression and Milbery's own process of bringing together color, movement, memories and emotion to create a singular work of art.
"Everything about Breckenridge inspired the artwork. The friendships. The sunsets. The powder days. The evergreen forests. The crisp mountain mornings. The incredible community," said Milbery. "The artwork also honors important people in my life, including loved ones who are no longer physically with us but continue to inspire me every day. I wanted the design to represent joyful energy, gratitude, community and the colorful journey that Breckenridge has been in my life."
Milbery's artwork will appear on the Breckenridge Barbados Cask Finish Whiskey, bottled at 90 proof and 45% ABV. The limited-edition expression showcases Breckenridge Distillery's dedication to the art and craft of whiskey, bringing together carefully selected whiskey and the influence of Barbados cask finishing to create a distinctive expression. Just as Milbery thoughtfully layers color, texture and movement to create his artwork, Breckenridge's whiskey-making process brings together distinct elements, from spirit and barrel to time and finishing, to create a finished whiskey with its own character and story.
Since its inception, the Collectors Art Series has become one of Breckenridge Distillery's signature annual releases, highlighting acclaimed artists while reinforcing the Distillery's longstanding support of the arts. Previous collaborators include Miles Toland, Abby Wren and Alexandrea Pangburn, each bringing a unique perspective to the series while helping raise funds for organizations that champion artists and creative spaces.
Breckenridge Collectors Art Series releases have earned numerous accolades, including 2023 Best Blended LTD Release and 2020 Icons of Whisky's Campaign Innovator of the Year at the World Whiskies Awards, along with Gold and Double Gold medals at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.
Breckenridge Collectors Art Series 6 will be available beginning September 15, 2026, exclusively at Breckenridge Distillery and the Main Street Tasting Room in Breckenridge, Colorado, for $125.
For more information about Breckenridge Distillery, visit breckenridgedistillery.com. Follow Breckenridge on Instagram @breckdistillery and become a fan at facebook.com/BreckDistillery. Age 21+. Always enjoy responsibly.
To learn more about Pat Milbery and view his work, visit Heart Space Studios at heartspacestudios.art, patmilbery.com and Sognar Creative Division at sognarcreativedivision.com, and follow @patmilbery on Instagram.
About Tilray Brands
Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.
For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.
About Breckenridge Distillery
Founded in Colorado in 2008, Breckenridge Distillery is the "World's Highest Distillery," and is best known for its award-winning blended bourbon whiskey, a high-rye mash American-style whiskey.
One of the most highly awarded distilleries in the U.S., the Breckenridge Distillery is proudly a 3x Icons of Whisky and 10x winner of Best American Blended winner at the World Whiskies Awards by Whisky Magazine and a 4x winner of Colorado Distillery of the Year by the New York International Spirits Competition. Most recently, Breckenridge Port Cask Finish was named World's Best Finished Bourbon at the 2024 World Whiskies Awards, joining Breckenridge High Proof, named World's Best Blended Whiskey and Breckenridge Gin, named World's Best Compound Gin at the World Gin Awards by Gin Magazine. Breckenridge spirits have been awarded 6 Double Golds at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.
The Breckenridge Distillery is more than award-winning spirits, offering an immersive guest experience. Named as one of the country's Top Visitor Attractions by Whisky Magazine, guests can dine at their award-winning restaurant, enjoy show-stopping cocktails, learn about their highly awarded spirits with an in-depth tasting, and get an inside look at their active production facility. New to the distillery, guests have the opportunity to blend their own whiskey as they learn the inner workings of whiskey production.
Breckenridge Distillery is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life.
To learn more about Breckenridge Distillery, visit www.breckenridgedistillery.com. Keep up with Breckenridge Distillery on Instagram by following @breckdistillery and become a fan at facebook.com/BreckDistillery.
For more information about Tilray Brands, visit www.tilray.com and follow @tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "forecast," "future," "should," "could," "enable," "potential," "contemplate," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "may," "project," "will," "would" and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.
For further information, please contact
Media: news@tilray.com
Investors: investors@tilray.com
Breckenridge Distillery: jessie.unruh@breckenridgedistillery.com
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
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