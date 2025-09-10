Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Requests Regulatory Clearance to Initiate Phase 1/2a Study of ARO-MAPT for the Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease and Other Tauopathies

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Requests Regulatory Clearance to Initiate Phase 1/2a Study of ARO-MAPT for the Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease and Other Tauopathies

- In preclinical studies presented today at the RNA Leaders USA Congress 2025, investigational ARO-MAPT demonstrated potent and long-lasting MAPT mRNA and Tau protein suppression with uniform distribution throughout the CNS after subcutaneous administration in non-human primates

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) today announced that it has filed a request for regulatory clearance to initiate a Phase 1/2a clinical trial of ARO-MAPT, the company's investigational RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic being developed as a potential treatment for tauopathies including Alzheimer's disease, a progressive neurodegenerative disease characterized by cognitive and functional decline. Alzheimer's disease is the most common cause of dementia and is estimated to affect 32 million people worldwide and is part of a group of neurodegenerative diseases called tauopathies that are marked by the abnormal accumulation and formation of tau tangles in neurons.

ARO-MAPT is Arrowhead's first investigational RNAi-based therapy to utilize a new proprietary delivery system which, in preclinical studies, has achieved blood-brain-barrier penetration and deep knockdown of target genes across the central nervous system (CNS), including deep brain regions, after subcutaneous injections. This underscores Arrowhead's leadership in the delivery of siRNA to multiple tissues and cell types throughout the body utilizing its proprietary and differentiated Targeted RNAi Molecule (TRiM ) platform.

"ARO-MAPT is a potential treatment for Alzheimer's disease designed to achieve delivery to deep brain regions after subcutaneous administration. Given the significant impact of Alzheimer's disease, additional disease-modifying therapies are severely needed. The tau protein, which is the target of ARO-MAPT, has strong correlation with symptom severity and is a promising therapeutic target for Alzheimer's disease and other tauopathies," said James Hamilton, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Head of R&D at Arrowhead. "New preclinical data on the TRiM platform and ARO-MAPT, being presented today at the RNA Leaders USA Congress 2025, show improved delivery and knockdown of mRNA and protein throughout the CNS versus intrathecal administration, with long lasting protein reduction potentially enabling monthly or quarterly subcutaneous dosing. Filing of the CTA for ARO-MAPT represents further expansion of our broad TRiM platform, which currently includes active clinical programs delivering siRNA to liver, lung, skeletal muscle, CNS, and adipose tissue."

ARO-MAPT is designed to silence CNS expression of the microtubule associated protein tau (MAPT) gene, which encodes the tau protein. Aggregation of the toxic tau protein is believed to be a key driver in multiple tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease. By preventing or potentially reversing tau protein accumulation in subjects with mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer's disease and mild Alzheimer's disease dementia, ARO-MAPT has potential to prevent or slow disease progression.

An application for approval to initiate the clinical trial was submitted to the New Zealand Medicines and Medical Devices Safety Authority for review by the Standing Committee on Therapeutic Trials. Pending clearance, Arrowhead intends to proceed with a Phase 1/2a placebo-controlled dose-escalating study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of ARO-MAPT in up to 64 healthy subjects and up to 48 subjects with early Alzheimer's disease, defined as mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer's disease and mild Alzheimer's disease dementia. In Part 1a of the study, subjects will receive one or three weekly doses of ARO-MAPT or placebo by subcutaneous injection, and in Parts 1b and Part 2a subjects will receive three weekly doses followed by three monthly doses for a total of six subcutaneous administrations of ARO-MAPT or placebo.

Presentation slides from the RNA Leaders USA Congress 2025 may be accessed on the Events and Presentations page under the Investors section of the Arrowhead website.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a broad portfolio of RNA chemistries and efficient modes of delivery, Arrowhead therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce rapid, deep, and durable knockdown of target genes. RNA interference, or RNAi, is a mechanism present in living cells that inhibits the expression of a specific gene, thereby affecting the production of a specific protein. Arrowhead's RNAi-based therapeutics leverage this natural pathway of gene silencing.

For more information, please visit www.arrowheadpharma.com , or follow us on X (formerly Twitter) at @ArrowheadPharma , LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram . To be added to the Company's email list and receive news directly, please visit http://ir.arrowheadpharma.com/email-alerts .

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this release except for historical information may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "hope," "intend," "plan," "project," "could," "estimate," "continue," "target," "forecast" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections of our future financial performance, trends in our business, expectations for our product pipeline or product candidates, including anticipated regulatory submissions and clinical program results, prospects or benefits of our collaborations with other companies, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the initiation, timing, progress and results of our preclinical studies and clinical trials, and our research and development programs; our expectations regarding the potential benefits of the partnership, licensing and/or collaboration arrangements and other strategic arrangements and transactions we have entered into or may enter into in the future; our beliefs and expectations regarding milestone, royalty or other payments that could be due to or from third parties under existing agreements; and our estimates regarding future revenues, research and development expenses, capital requirements and payments to third parties. These statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors and uncertainties, including the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, the safety and efficacy of our product candidates, decisions of regulatory authorities and the timing thereof, the duration and impact of regulatory delays in our clinical programs, our ability to finance our operations, the likelihood and timing of the receipt of future milestone and licensing fees, the future success of our scientific studies, our ability to successfully develop and commercialize drug candidates, the timing for starting and completing clinical trials, rapid technological change in our markets, the enforcement of our intellectual property rights, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We assume no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Source: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Vince Anzalone, CFA
626-304-3400
ir@arrowheadpharma.com

Investors:
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Brian Ritchie
212-915-2578
britchie@lifesciadvisors.com

Media:
LifeSci Communications, LLC
Kendy Guarinoni, Ph.D.
724-910-9389
kguarinoni@lifescicomms.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.ARWRNASDAQ:ARWRLife Science Investing
ARWR
The Conversation (0)
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc is an American biotechnology company. Its main target is the development of medicine to treat diseases with a genetic origin, characterized by the overproduction of one or more proteins. Its medical solutions are aimed at the genes that trigger the diseases. Its portfolio includes drugs targeting hepatitis B, Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency, thrombosis and angioedema, clear-cell and renal cell carcinoma, and cardiovascular disease.

Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and MagSense® HER2 Breast Cancer diagnostic imaging program, supporting the planned Phase 2 Clinical Trial expected to commence towards the end of 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare.

But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no indication that US hospitals are stockpiling equipment ahead of expected price hikes, according to recent findings from GlobalData.

Keep reading...Show less
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This establishes the timeline for the planned safety and efficacy futility interim analysis by an independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC).

Keep reading...Show less
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access Emyria’s Empax PTSD care program delivered in association with Perth Clinic.

Keep reading...Show less
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will integrate HITIQ’s PROTEQT technology. The result is a fully developed, market-ready solution that merges HITIQ’s smart sensor technology with Shock Doctor’s unmatched global production partner capabilities.

Keep reading...Show less
HeartSciences Inc

HeartSciences Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for MyoVista Insights AI-ECG Algorithm for Detecting Aortic Stenosis

Aortic Stenosis is a Serious and Widespread Condition; The AI-ECG Algorithm Offers a Powerful Diagnostic Solution Designed for Seamless Integration with Hospital EHR Systems

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Element79 Gold Corp Engages Rangefront Mining Services to Complete Ni 43-101 Technical Report on Elephant Project

Heliostar Announces Graduation to Tier 1 Status on the TSX Venture Exchange

Questcorp Mining Provides Update on Its Maiden Drill Program at La Union

Trading Halt

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp Engages Rangefront Mining Services to Complete Ni 43-101 Technical Report on Elephant Project

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Announces Graduation to Tier 1 Status on the TSX Venture Exchange

Base Metals Investing

Questcorp Mining Provides Update on Its Maiden Drill Program at La Union

Emerging Tech Investing

Trading Halt

resource investing

EV Resources Acquires 100% of High-Grade Dollar Antimony Project in Nevada, USA

gold investing

Executing WA Gold Strategy

Gold Investing

Exceptional result of 32m @ 7gt Au in Lord Byron drilling

×