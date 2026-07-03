Argo to Renew Its Normal Course Issuer Bid

Argo Gold Inc. (CSE: ARQ,OTC:ARBTF) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS) ("Argo" or the "Company") announces that it intends to renew its normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to purchase for cancellation, from time to time over a 12-month period starting July 3, 2026, common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company in an aggregate amount of up to 2,701,820 Common Shares, representing 5 percent of Argo's issued and outstanding Common Shares. The NCIB will end on July 2, 2027, unless the maximum number of Common Shares is purchased before then or Argo provides earlier notice of termination.

Since the inception of the original NCIB in mid-2024 to present, Argo Gold has purchased 2,007,807 shares out of the market and cancelled 2,007,807 shares.

The board and management of the Company believe that the market price of the Common Shares may not fully reflect the value of its business and prospects, and as such believes that purchasing the Common Shares for cancellation is an appropriate strategy for increasing long-term shareholder value and represents an appropriate use of the Company's financial resources.

The purchase and payment for the Common Shares will be made by Argo through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") or alternative trading systems. The price paid for the Common Shares will be, subject to the applicable laws, the prevailing market price of such Common Shares on the CSE at the time of such purchase. Any Common Shares purchased by the Company will be cancelled.

About Argo Gold
Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, and an oil producer. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Argo Gold's website at www.argogold.com. Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) CSE: ARQ as well as OTC: ARBTF and XFRA, XSTU, XBER: A2ASDS.

Judy Baker, CEO
(416) 786-7860
jbaker@argogold.ca 
www.argogold.com

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303920

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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