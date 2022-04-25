Life Science NewsInvesting News

Aptose Biosciences Inc. a clinical stage precision oncology company developing highly differentiated oral kinase inhibitors to treat hematologic malignancies, will report financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, on Monday, May 9, 2022 after the close of the market, and provide a corporate update.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: APTO; TSX: APS), a clinical stage precision oncology company developing highly differentiated oral kinase inhibitors to treat hematologic malignancies, will report financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, on Monday, May 9, 2022 after the close of the market, and provide a corporate update.

Conference Call & Webcast:
Date: Monday, May 9, 2022
Time: 5:00 PM ET
Dial In - Toll-Free: 866-374-5140
Dial In - International: 404-400-0571
Conference ID: 38238231#
Webcast: link

The live conference call can also be accessed through a link on the Investor Relations section of Aptose's website here . An archived version of the webcast will be available on the company's website for 30 days.

The press release, the financial statements and the management's discussion and analysis for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml .

About Aptose

Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing precision medicines addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology. The Company's small molecule cancer therapeutics pipeline includes products designed to provide single agent efficacy and to enhance the efficacy of other anti-cancer therapies and regimens without overlapping toxicities. The Company has two clinical-stage oral kinase inhibitors under development for hematologic malignancies: HM43239, an oral, myeloid kinome inhibitor in an international Phase 1/2 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and luxeptinib, an oral, dual lymphoid and myeloid kinome inhibitor in a Phase 1 a/b trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies who have failed or are intolerant to standard therapies, and in a separate Phase 1 a/b trial in patients with relapsed or refractory AML or high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). For more information, please visit www.aptose.com .

For further information, please contact:
Aptose Biosciences Inc. LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Susan Pietropaolo Dan Ferry, Managing Director
Investor Relations 617-535-7746
201-923-2049 Daniel@LifeSciAdvisors.com
spietropaolo@aptose.com


