Life Science News Investing News

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announces that John Andrews, Applied UV's CEO, will participate in the upcoming LD Micro Invitational, a prominent 3-day investor conference at the Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village. The Company will conduct its corporate presentation on June 8th at 1000am PST.

"LD Micro is one of the most relevant small and micro-cap conferences in the Country. We look forward to communicating our corporate growth strategies with specific growth plans at this exciting LD Micro event this year," John F. Andrews, Applied UV's CEO and Director stated.

The LD Micro Conference will host approximately 200 companies from all over the world. Each company will present for 25 minutes each and finalize its exhibition with private meetings. For more information or to coordinate a meeting with the Company's management, please contact john.andrews@applieduvinc.com

Event: The LD Micro Invitational

Date: Wednesday, June 8, 2022, 10:00 am PST

Location: Four Seasons Westlake Village

Live stream - The Applied UV presentation will also stream live at https://ldinv12.mysequire.com/.

LD Micro is a leader in small- and micro-cap conferences. LD has recently gained access to the largest active base of micro-cap investors in the world at over five million and counting. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

About Applied UV
Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that address infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and municipal markets. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries - SteriLumen, Inc. ("SteriLumen") and Munn Works, LLC ("Munn Works"). SteriLumen's connected platform for Data Driven Disinfection™ applies the power of ultraviolet light (UVC) to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, addressing the challenge of healthcare-acquired infections ("HAIs"). Targeted for use in facilities that have high customer turnover such as hospitals, hotels, commercial facilities, and other public spaces, the Company's Lumicide™ platform uses UVC LEDs in several patented designs for infection control in and around high-traffic areas, including sinks and restrooms, killing bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens residing on hard surfaces within devices' proximity. The Company's patented in-drain disinfection device, Lumicide Drain, is the only product on the market that addresses this critical pathogen intensive location. SteriLumen's Airocide® air purification devices are research backed, clinically proven, and developed for NASA with assistance from the University of Wisconsin. Airocide® is listed as an FDA Class II Medical device, utilizes a proprietary photocatalytic (PCO) bioconversion technology that draws air into a reaction chamber that converts damaging molds, microorganisms, dangerous airborne pathogens, destructive VOCs, allergens, odors and biological gasses into harmless water vapor and green carbon dioxide without producing ozone or other harmful byproducts. Airocide® applications include healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wine making facilities, commercial real estate, schools, dental offices, post-harvest, grocery, cannabis facilities and homes. For more information about Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries, please visit the following websites: https://www.applieduvinc.com/

Forward-Looking Statements
The information contained herein may contain "forward‐looking statements." Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of Applied UV concerning its business strategy, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward‐looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward‐looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward‐looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward‐looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

For additional Company Information:

Applied UV Inc.
John Andrews
Applied UV CEO and Director
john.andrews@applieduvinc.com

Contact:
Brett Maas, Managing Principal
Hayden IR
brett@haydenir.com
(646) 536-7331

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/125355

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Applied UV Nasdaq:AUVI Emerging Tech Investing
AUVI:NSD
Applied UV

Applied UV


Keep reading... Show less

Nanalysis Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Hosting Call Today at 5pm ET

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for healthcare and industrial applications, releases its first quarter results ending March 31, 2022 . Chief Executive Officer, Sean Krakiwsky and Chief Financial Officer, Luke Caplette will host a conference call at 5 P.M. Eastern Time on May 31, 2022 to discuss the results. All interested parties are invited to join this call .

Keep reading... Show less
Bloom Health Partners Reports Profitable Fiscal Q2 2022 with $11.1 Million in Revenue

Bloom Health Partners Reports Profitable Fiscal Q2 2022 with $11.1 Million in Revenue

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a leading provider of operational health and health technology, announces unaudited Fiscal Q2 2022 revenues of CAD $11.1M for the period ended March 31st, 2022, bringing year-to-date revenues to $16.9M for the first half of Fiscal 2022.

Highlights in Fiscal Q2 2022:

Keep reading... Show less
JustKitchen Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

JustKitchen Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

The Company's Total Revenue and Retail Order Volume Increased in Q2 2022 by 127% and 151%, Respectively, as its Number of Ghost Kitchen Locations Grew From 14 to 28 Locations on a Year-Over-Year Basis

Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTC: JKHCF) ( Frankfurt : 68Z) an operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce that it has filed its unaudited financial results for the second fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2022 the highlights of which are included in this news release. The full set of Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis can be viewed by visiting the Company's website at en.justkitchen.com or its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Keep reading... Show less

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Announces $160 Million Multi Year Contract Win

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ( TSXV:NSCI OTCQX:NSCIF FRA:1N 1 ) ("Nanalysis" or the "Company") announces that the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary K'(Prime) Technologies (KPrime) has won a six year $160 million service and maintenance contract with Canadian Air Transportation Security Authority ("CATSA"), which includes a gradual phase in period of approximately one year. Furthermore, it is common for these types of contracts to be renewed for an additional five years, making it a potential 11 year recuring revenue opportunity, with inflation-based contractual price increases. The effective date of the executed contract is May 25, 2022 and it expires on May 31, 2028 .

Keep reading... Show less
dynaCERT Equips Open Pit Mines With Carbon Emission Reduction Technology

dynaCERT Equips Open Pit Mines With Carbon Emission Reduction Technology

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) (" dynaCERT " or the "Company") is pleased to announce that dynaCERT has sold seven (7) of its HydraGEN™ Technology Units (HG1R, 4C and 6C units) which are to be installed in Peru, Argentina and Brazil.

H2 Tek, dynaCERT's dealer, focuses on equipping mining companies throughout the globe with dynaCERT's proprietary patented HydraGEN™ Technology. In conjunction with its partners, H2 Tek has indicated to dynaCERT that the Company's proprietary 4C and 6C HydraGEN™ Units are very desired by several world class open-pit mining operations in the Americas which are owned and operated by some of the world's largest international mining conglomerates.

Keep reading... Show less
JustKitchen's "Go Lean" First Ghost Kitchen Food Brand to be Deemed Eco-Friendly by Foodpanda in Taiwan

JustKitchen's "Go Lean" First Ghost Kitchen Food Brand to be Deemed Eco-Friendly by Foodpanda in Taiwan

TSXV: JK   OTCQB: JKHCF   FRA: 68Z

The Company Continues to Provide High-Quality Food to Delivery-Only Consumers with Select Sustainable Packaging Solutions, for Which it has Recently Been Recognized

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×