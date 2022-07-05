Life Science NewsInvesting News

Continued Demand Due to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Policy

Strongest Sales Channel in Company History

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI ) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announces MedLine , its exclusive North American Scientific Air Management healthcare distribution partner, has placed a large multi-unit follow-on order for its patented S200 mobile air purification system.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220705005112/en/

Scientific Air S400 (Photo: Business Wire)

Scientific Air S400 (Photo: Business Wire)

Since 2015 Scientific Air patented three-stage, advanced UVC Carbon and HEPA filtration systems have been improving indoor air quality 24/7 in high-traffic, occupied spaces at leading healthcare facilities throughout the USA, including Athena Healthcare Systems, Advent Healthcare, NYU Medical Center, University of Rochester Medical Center, The Federal VA Hospital System , Baptist Health South Miami , Kaiser Permanente Medical of California, and New York Health + Hospital Corp.

Newest COVID variant spreading rapidly throughout the US

The follow-on order for our mobile S200 air purification is in further support of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Policy announced earlier in the year to ease visitation in Long-term Care facilities. Under the CMS policy guidance, it provides funding available for long-term care providers looking to make air quality upgrades to their facilities to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Additionally, the air purification sales channel is the strongest in the Company's history due in part to, increased awareness around improving indoor air quality, the impact of the marketing campaign launched earlier in the quarter, coupled with our expanded domestic distribution reach. Collectively, these combined efforts are positively impacting the Company's air purification sales channel pipeline across multiple verticals. If the Company is successful in converting the pipeline that includes several multi-million-dollar contract bids, to closed sales, this could impact revenue significantly over the next 6-12 months.

"The CMS Policy guidance acknowledges the critical role that pathogen elimination solutions can play in protecting both the frontline Heroes in Long-term Care and the elderly patients in their care in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 and other airborne pathogens," stated John F. Andrews, Applied UV's CEO and Director. "This initiative CMS has unleashed, ensures that cost is not a barrier for long-term care providers wishing to ease visitation restrictions that have been in place, but also offers longer term solutions to protect its patients, staff, and visitors. It has been well documented the unimaginable emotional toll placed on families who have been physically separated by strict facility visitation restrictions throughout the course of this 3-year pandemic."

Mr. Andrews continued, "Healthcare is a key vertical market for us. We work with hundreds of leaders in healthcare facilities across the country where pathogen spread is an ever-present challenge. Our patented air purification technology has been independently tested and scientifically proven to eliminate airborne pathogens including SARS COV-2 (Covid-19). Our Scientific Air Management S-200 is a mobile, easy to use solution to mitigate against the spread of respiratory infections in long-term care facilities creating a cleaner and safer environment for visitation. We look forward to working closely with MedLine who is one of the largest distributors in healthcare as we expand our market share and presence in LTC. With our expanding sales pipeline, our entire team is focused on closing contracts, increasing market share, and executing on our business plan."

Scientific Air Product Portfolio

Developed for healthcare facilities, Scientific Air is helping large facilities and hospitals across the country address the growing need for effective and safe airborne Infection prevention. Scientific Air-S200 Operating Overview:

  • Laboratory validated 99.99%+ kill rate on viruses, bacteria, mold, odors and VOCS
  • No harmful by-products
  • Rapid, portable, whole-room disinfection via patented 3-phase design (HEPA, UV-C, Carbon)
  • Safe and fast acting in occupied spaces
  • Proven and tested in facilities with EPA and FDA guideline compliance and trusted by Infection Prevention, Facilities, EHS and EVS professionals

About Applied UV

Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that address infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and municipal markets. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries - SteriLumen, Inc. ("SteriLumen") and Munn Works, LLC ("Munn Works"). SteriLumen's connected platform for Data Driven Disinfection™ applies the power of ultraviolet light (UVC) to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, addressing the challenge of healthcare-acquired infections ("HAIs"). Targeted for use in facilities that have high customer turnover such as hospitals, hotels, commercial facilities, and other public spaces, the Company's Lumicide™ platform uses UVC LEDs in several patented designs for infection control in and around high-traffic areas, including sinks and restrooms, killing bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens residing on hard surfaces within devices' proximity. The Company's patented in-drain disinfection device, Lumicide Drain, is the only product on the market that addresses this critical pathogen intensive location. SteriLumen's Airocide® air purification devices are research backed, clinically proven and developed for NASA with assistance from the University of Wisconsin. Airocide® is listed as an FDA Class II Medical device, utilizes a proprietary photocatalytic (PCO) bioconversion technology that draws air into a reaction chamber that converts damaging molds, microorganisms, dangerous airborne pathogens, destructive VOCs, allergens, odors and biological gasses into harmless water vapor and green carbon dioxide without producing ozone or other harmful byproducts. Airocide® applications include healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wine making facilities, commercial real estate, schools, dental offices, post-harvest, grocery, cannabis facilities and homes. For more information about Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries, please visit the following websites: https://www.applieduvinc.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain "forward‐looking statements." Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of Applied UV concerning its business strategy, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward‐looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward‐looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward‐looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward‐looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

Applied UV Inc.
John F. Andrews
Applied UV CEO, Director
john.andrews@applieduvinc.com

Brett Maas, Managing Principal
Hayden IR
brett@haydenir.com
(646) 536-7331

