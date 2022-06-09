Airocide to be Deployed in Pakistan Government Hospitals
Expands Global Footprint with Distribution Now in 52 Countries
Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI ) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announced that it has expanded its global distribution reach with our distributor, M/S Novatek Pakistan being awarded as the sole source provider of Airocide air purification systems for government hospitals via a government tender for the KPK Province in Pakistan.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220609005149/en/
(Graphic: Business Wire)
Applied UV's distribution partner, M/S Novatek Pakistan has extensive experience in dealing with the Pakistani government and previously won a similar government tender with the installation of 657 Airocide air purification systems installed throughout the country.
Mr. Munawwar Zahid, CEO of M/S Novatek Pakistan stated, "M/S Novatek Pakistan is proud to be the sole distributor of the Airocide Patented technology that was developed for NASA and is listed as an FDA Class II Medical device allowing us to deploy it throughout the country of Pakistan. We were selected to partner with Airocide because we knew that their air purification solutions are the best in the class, which have been deployed and used by globally recognized brands throughout the world to protect against SARS-COV-2 and other harmful air-borne pathogens even those too small to be filtered."
John Andrews, Applied UV's Chief Executive Officer stated, "We are proud to partner with M/S Novatek Pakistan and appreciate the trust they have placed in our Airocide suite of air purification solutions. Improving the quality of indoor air in all public indoor places, specifically government hospitals, protecting the facilities, staff and the patients who frequent them from dangerous pathogens is at the center of efforts by governments globally. With the implementation of these government guidelines and standards for business to use to improve indoor air quality beginning, our air purification solutions are the best-in-class tools to use as the world's economy begins to re-open, post pandemic. As a Company, we are very aware of the great importance of improving the circle of care by protecting the worlds front line healthcare providers post this three-year pandemic. We look forward to working with M/S Novatek, we are extremely confident that our air purification solutions will help them achieve their stated goals."
Mr. Zahid, further stated, "We are grateful for invaluable business relationship we share with Applied UV and for always standing by our side. The support, dedication, professionalism, and hard work of each member of Applied UV team, contributed greatly to the success of this mutual venture. Airocide is something of great value in Pakistan due to its filter-less technology and environment-friendly proprieties. We see a massive demand for Airocide in the coming year. We have enjoyed a very successful seven-year partnership and we are looking forward to many more."
About Applied UV
Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that address infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and municipal markets. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries - SteriLumen, Inc. ("SteriLumen") and Munn Works, LLC ("Munn Works"). SteriLumen's Airocide® air purification devices are research backed, clinically proven and developed for NASA with assistance from the University of Wisconsin. Airocide® is listed as an FDA Class II Medical device, utilizes a proprietary photo-catalytic (PCO) bioconversion technology that draws air into a reaction chamber that converts damaging molds, microorganisms, dangerous airborne pathogens, destructive VOCs, allergens, odors and biological gasses into harmless water vapor and green carbon dioxide without producing ozone or other harmful byproducts. Airocide® applications include healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wine making facilities, commercial real estate, schools, dental offices, post-harvest, grocery, cannabis facilities and homes. SteriLumen's connected platform for Data Driven Disinfection™ applies the power of ultraviolet light (UVC) to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, addressing the challenge of healthcare-acquired infections ("HAIs"). Targeted for use in facilities that have high customer turnover such as hospitals, hotels, commercial facilities, and other public spaces, the Company's Lumicide™ platform uses UVC LEDs in several patented designs for infection control in and around high-traffic areas, including sinks and restrooms, killing bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens residing on hard surfaces within devices' proximity. The Company's patented in-drain disinfection device, Lumicide Drain, is the only product on the market that addresses this critical pathogen intensive location.
For more information about Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries, please visit the following websites: https://www.applieduvinc.com/
Forward-Looking Statements
The information contained herein may contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of Applied UV concerning its business strategy, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220609005149/en/
For additional Company Information:
Applied UV Inc.
John F. Andrews
Applied UV Inc., CEO & Director
john.andrews@applieduvinc.com
Contact:
Brett Maas, Managing Principal
Hayden IR
brett@haydenir.com
(646) 536-7331