Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 8 Biggest Companies in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Top 8 Canadian Lithium Stocks

Top 8 Lithium Stocks

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country

Rick Rule: I Was Early on Uranium, Here's Where I'm Looking Next

Trending Press Releases

International Lithium Files PEA Technical Report for Raleigh Lake Lithium Project - Outlines Highly Favourable After-Tax NPV of CAD$342.9 million and After-Tax IRR of 44.3% p.a.

TNC Secures Glencore Partnership for Cloncurry Copper Project

Why Industry Experts Are Expecting a Bull Market For Uranium Stocks In 2024

NASDAQ Listing Update

Completion of US$5M MIIF Subscription

High-Grade Gold-Cobalt-Tungsten Intersected at Firetower, NW Tasmania

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Global X Uranium ETF

URA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Element 25 Limited

E25:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. Announces New Cooperation Agreement with the Ya'thi Néné Lands and Resources Office

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. Announces New Cooperation Agreement with the Ya'thi Néné Lands and Resources Office

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0)(the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce a new cooperation agreement with the Ya'thi Néné Lands and Resources Office ("YNLR"), which is owned by the Athabasca Denesułiné First Nations of Hatchet Lake, Black Lake, Fond du Lac, the Northern Hamlet of Stony Rapids, and the Northern Settlements of Uranium City, Wollaston Lake, and Camsell Portage. The agreement pertains to specific exploration activities undertaken by Appia in Nuhenéné, the traditional territory of the Athabasca First Nations in Treaty 8 and Treaty 10 Territories (Figure 1).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/195803_f478fd9724a82a7c_001full.jpg

Figure 1: Traditional Athabasca First Nations territory, Nuhenéné, illustrated on the map. Image courtesy of the Ya'thi Néné Lands and Resources Office.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/195803_f478fd9724a82a7c_001full.jpg

This accord underscores the mutual commitment of Appia and YNLR to foster a sustainable and collaborative relationship, both in the present and for the foreseeable future. The agreement serves as a foundation for continuous communication between the parties, aligning with YNLR's mandate to enhance the environmental, social, economic, and cultural well-being of current and future Athabasca residents. Simultaneously reflecting Appia's environmental, social, and governance commitments. A pivotal aspect of this collaboration is the facilitation of a smoother exploration permitting process and fieldwork in Nuhenéné through the respectful and timely exchange of information.

The cooperation agreement encompasses provisions related to harvest compensation, contributions to YNLR's established community trust, and opportunities for employment and contracting with northern businesses. This multifaceted agreement is a testament to Appia's dedication to responsible exploration practices, ensuring a positive impact on the local communities.

Mary Denechezhe, Elder and YNLR Board Chair, expressed her thoughts on the agreement, stating, "By establishing this cooperation agreement, we ensure that our people's and communities' wishes regarding land protection and economic development are heard, and our Treaty Rights are respected. We appreciate Appia's commitment to engaging in respectful and mutually beneficial relations with us."

Appia currently holds surface rights to approximately 113,837.15 hectares (281,297.72 acres) in Saskatchewan, including the Loranger and Eastside properties, both of which are undergoing uranium exploration in Nuhenéné.

Stephen Burega, President of Appia, emphasized the alignment of values between Appia and YNLR, saying, "At Appia, we understand and share YNLR's commitment to protecting and monitoring the environment, engaging in thoughtful project advancement, and respecting local traditions and knowledge. This agreement sets the framework for our ongoing engagement with YNLR as we progress in our exploration activities within their territory. It is a respectful way of working together in this territory. This agreement is the materialization of our Code of Business Conduct and Ethics Policy, our Environmental Health and Safety Policy, and our dedication to meaningful reconciliation. Appia looks to capitalize on the rising uranium market with plans to explore our uranium properties within the Wollaston territory, beginning with Loranger in early 2024."

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (Appia)

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 113,837.15 hectares (281,297.72 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario. Lastly, the Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Project which is 17,551.07 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release - Click HERE) The Company successfully added 23,412.11 ha to the PCH project's total hectares by staking 12 new claims, bringing the overall project size to 40,963.18 ha.(See January 11th, 2024 Press Release - Click HERE)

Appia has 136.3 million common shares outstanding, 144.1 million shares fully diluted.

About YNLR

The YNLR is a non-profit organization owned by the Athabasca Basin First Nations of Hatchet Lake Denesułiné First Nation, Black Lake Denesułiné First Nation, Fond du Lac Denesułiné First Nation and northern Saskatchewan municipalities of the Northern Hamlet of Stony Rapids, the Northern Settlement of Uranium City, the Northern Settlement of Wollaston Lake and the Northern Settlement of Camsell Portage.

The YNLR was established in June 2016 with the mandate to promote and enhance the environmental, social, economic, and cultural well-being of current and future Athabasca residents.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/195803_f478fd9724a82a7c_002full.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/195803_f478fd9724a82a7c_002full.jpg

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, visit www.appiareu.com

As part of our ongoing effort to keep investors, interested parties and stakeholders updated, we have several communication portals. If you have any questions online (X, Facebook, LinkedIn) please feel free to send direct messages.

To book a one-on-one 30-minute Zoom video call, please click here.

Contact:

Tom Drivas, CEO and Director 
(c) (416) 876-3957
(e) tdrivas@appiareu.com

Stephen Burega, President 
(c) (647) 515-3734 
(e) sburega@appiareu.com

Garrett Schmidt
Executive Director YNLR
(306) 477-1251
garrett.schimdt@yathinene.com
www.yathinene.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/195803

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Rare Earths & UraniumAPI:CCCSE:APICritical Metals Investing
API:CC
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium
Sign up to get your FREE

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium (CSE:API)

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium


Keep reading...Show less
Appia Reports 92,758 ppm TREO, 13,798 ppm MREO and 2,241 ppm HREO over 2m Within the Total Weighted Average of 38,655 ppm TREO, 6,869 ppm MREO, and 1,380 ppm HREO Across 24m Following the Reanalysis of Over-Limit Assay Results from PCH-RC-063 at the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project in Goias, Brazil

Appia Reports 92,758 ppm TREO, 13,798 ppm MREO and 2,241 ppm HREO over 2m Within the Total Weighted Average of 38,655 ppm TREO, 6,869 ppm MREO, and 1,380 ppm HREO Across 24m Following the Reanalysis of Over-Limit Assay Results from PCH-RC-063 at the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project in Goias, Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce a substantial increase in the total weighted average grade of drill hole PCH-RC-063 at our PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay project in Goias, Brazil, which had previously been reported (Press Release October 31, 2023 - Click Here). The Reverse Circulation (RC) PCH-RC-063 drill hole exceeded multiple intervals limits of detection (LOD), prompting a reanalysis using methods suited to very high grade samples.

The new analysis, conducted by SGS Geosl Labs, used method IMS95RS. The updated assays reveal a very significant 42.2% increase in Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) and a notable 9.2% increase in Magnet Rare Earth Oxides (MREO). Of particular significance is the high-grade 2 metre (m) intercept from 10m to 12m, showing an exceptional 92,758 ppm (Parts Per Million) or 9.28% TREO, with 13,798 ppm or 1.38% MREO, and 2,241 ppm or 0.22% Heavy Rare Earth Oxide (HREO), and 90,516 ppm or 9.05% Light Rare Earth Oxide (LREO).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Announces Significant Geochemical Critical REE Assay Results at Alces Lake Project, Saskatchewan, Canada

Appia Announces Significant Geochemical Critical REE Assay Results at Alces Lake Project, Saskatchewan, Canada

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce significant initial geochemical assay results derived from the 2023 drilling program conducted on the Magnet Ridge Zone at its Alces Lake Project in Northern Saskatchewan. These promising findings mark a pivotal milestone in the Company's ongoing commitment to advancing exploration and development initiatives within the prolific Athabasca Basin area. The drilling campaign, instrumental in extending mineralization further to the south-southeast (SSE) underscores Appia's dedication to unlocking the full potential of this project.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Receives Approval for 12 Additional Claim Blocks at Its PCH Rare Earths Ionic Adsorption Clay Project, Goias, Brazil

Appia Receives Approval for 12 Additional Claim Blocks at Its PCH Rare Earths Ionic Adsorption Clay Project, Goias, Brazil

Total Exploration Area More Than Doubled Adding 23,412.11 Hectares, Presenting Exceptional New Potential for Additional Critical Mineral Targets

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce the extension of its existing mining claims at the PCH project in Goias, Brazil from 17,551.07 hectares to an expansive 40,963.18 hectares across a total of 22 claim blocks. This substantial 133% increase in the current land package includes 12 new claims independently staked by the Company, but included as part of the project acquisition (details available HERE), incurring minimal costs. This strategic expansion provides Appia with an exceptional opportunity to explore this promising geological corridor to the north of its current claim zones, unveiling new avenues for potential critical mineral resource discoveries.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium - A Year in Review

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium - A Year in Review

President's Letter to Stakeholders and Shareholders

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") reviews successes and achievements over 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement

Appia Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $1,462,100 (the "Offering"). In connection with the Offering, the Company issued 4,873,667 flow-through shares (the "FT Shares") at $0.30 per FT Share. The FT Shares issued under the Offering have a hold period expiring on April 28, 2024.

The gross proceeds from the sale of FT Shares will be used for Canadian Exploration Expenses (within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act")) which qualify as a "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditure" for purposes of the Tax Act related to the exploration program of the Company to be conducted on the Company's properties located in Saskatchewan. The Company will renounce such Canadian Exploration Expenses with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2023. The Canadian Exploration Expenses to be renounced by the Company will qualify for the critical mineral exploration tax credit under the Tax Act.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Provides Critical Minerals Permit Application Update and Invites Investors and Interested Parties to Radius Research Webinar

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Provides Critical Minerals Permit Application Update and Invites Investors and Interested Parties to Radius Research Webinar

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the progress of its permit application for its Record Ridge Industrial Mineral Mine ("RRIMM" or the "Project") and to invite investors and other interested parties to join an upcoming interview with Market Radius Research.

Following the Company's October 25, 2023 press release announcing the submission of the RRIMM amended permit application (the "Amended Permit Application"), the Company participated in the next step of the Application by meeting with the Mine Development Review Committee ("MDRC") committee on December 6, 2023. At this meeting, the Company provided MDRS with an update and answered questions regarding the Amended Permit Application and a corresponding socio-economic report thereon. The MDRC committee chair, after having received the Company's submissions at the December 8, 2023 meeting, requested that the MDRC provide technical comments to the Company relative to the Amended Permit Application by January 15, 2024. The Company, in conjunction with its consultants, will address the comments it receives from the MDRC before its next scheduled meeting with the MDRC set for February 14, 2024. The Company anticipates further feedback and details at this February 14, 2024 meeting pertaining to the next steps in the technical review process of the Amended Permit Application.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels Enters into MOU to Secure Near-Term, Large-Scale Australian Source of Rare Earth Minerals to Supply New U.S.-Based Supply Chain for Decades

Energy Fuels Enters into MOU to Secure Near-Term, Large-Scale Australian Source of Rare Earth Minerals to Supply New U.S.-Based Supply Chain for Decades

Energy Fuels and Astron Corporation execute non-binding MOU to jointly develop the Donald Mineral Sands Project, a large heavy mineral sand deposit that has the potential to supply Energy Fuels with approximately 7,000 tonnes of rare earth-bearing monazite sand per year starting in 2026, ramping up to 14,000 tonnes per year soon thereafter.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ( "Energy Fuels" or the "Company" ), a leading U.S. producer of uranium, rare earth elements (" REE "), and vanadium, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (" MOU ") with Astron Corporation Limited (" Astron ") to jointly develop the Donald Rare Earth and Mineral Sands Project, located in the Wimmera Region of the State of Victoria, Australia (the " Donald Project "). The MOU describes indicative commercial terms and provides Energy Fuels with a binding exclusivity period to end on March 1, 2024 during which Energy Fuels will be entitled to conduct due diligence and the parties will negotiate definitive agreements.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
In Response to Surging Prices, Supportive Government Policies, and a Domestic Focus on Security of Supply, Energy Fuels Has Commenced Production at Three of its U.S. Uranium Mines

In Response to Surging Prices, Supportive Government Policies, and a Domestic Focus on Security of Supply, Energy Fuels Has Commenced Production at Three of its U.S. Uranium Mines

Nuclear energy is increasingly being recognized as a clean energy resource globally, while buyers seek non-Russian uranium supply; Energy Fuels is uniquely positioned to immediately increase uranium production through multiple assets in the U.S., including the only licensed and operating conventional uranium processing facility in the U.S.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ( "Energy Fuels" or the "Company" ), a leading U.S. producer of uranium, rare earth elements (" REE "), and vanadium, is pleased to announce that, in response to strong uranium market conditions, it has commenced uranium production at three (3) of its permitted and developed uranium mines located in Arizona and Utah . In addition, the Company is preparing two (2) additional mines in Colorado and Wyoming for expected production within one (1) year and advancing permitting on several other large-scale U.S. mine projects in order to increase uranium production in the coming years.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Announces Non-Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement

Appia Announces Non-Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 5,000,000 flow-through shares (the "FT Shares") at $0.30 per FT Share for up to $1,500,000 (the "Offering"). The closing of the Offering will be on or before December 29, 2023 ("Closing"). The FT Shares to be issued under the Offering will have a hold period of four months and one day from the date of Closing.

The gross proceeds from the sale of FT Shares will be used for Canadian Exploration Expenses (within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act")) which qualify as a "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditure" for purposes of the Tax Act related to the exploration program of the Company to be conducted on the Company's properties located in Saskatchewan. The Company will renounce such Canadian Exploration Expenses with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2023. The Canadian Exploration Expenses to be renounced by the Company will qualify for the critical mineral exploration tax credit under the Tax Act.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. Unveils a New Website to Better Present Project Milestones and Company Information

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. Unveils a New Website to Better Present Project Milestones and Company Information

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce the launch of its redesigned corporate website, accessible HERE. The newly designed website includes a dedicated projects landing page, updated corporate presentation, and fact sheet, that prominently highlights the substantial strides Appia has made on its Rare Earth Element (REE) and Uranium projects in Canada and REE Ionic Adsorption Clay (IAC) project in Brazil, providing insights into both current and historical endeavours.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/191361_f37c3c24e420f8e9_005.jpg

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Announces Scandium and Cobalt Discovery at Its New Buriti Target at the PCH Project, Brazil; Reverse Circulation Drill Hole Returns 24 Metres of Mineralization Averaging 128 ppm Scandium Oxide, 272 ppm Total Cobalt Oxides and 2,106 ppm Total Rare Earth Oxides from Surface

Appia Announces Scandium and Cobalt Discovery at Its New Buriti Target at the PCH Project, Brazil; Reverse Circulation Drill Hole Returns 24 Metres of Mineralization Averaging 128 ppm Scandium Oxide, 272 ppm Total Cobalt Oxides and 2,106 ppm Total Rare Earth Oxides from Surface

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce the discovery of a new mineralized zone named BURITI, showcasing mineralization of Scandium (Sc), Cobalt (Co) and Rare Earth Elements (REE) in Reverse Circulation (RC) hole PCH-RC-116. This newly identified mineralized BURITI Target, located within the weathered profile southward from the current area of interest, was revealed through exploratory RC and Auger drilling conducted as part of the ongoing 2023 drill program. Of the 300-hole drill campaign, 47 holes were executed within the newly defined Buriti Target Zone.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium
Sign up to get your FREE

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Grid Battery Metals Files NI 43-101 Report on Texas Spring Lithium Project in Nevada

South Star Battery Metals Announces Upsize of Non-Brokered Private Placement to Raise $7M and Extension on Closing

Aston Bay Announces Board Changes

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Grid Battery Metals Files NI 43-101 Report on Texas Spring Lithium Project in Nevada

Battery Metals Investing

South Star Battery Metals Announces Upsize of Non-Brokered Private Placement to Raise $7M and Extension on Closing

Base Metals Investing

Aston Bay Announces Board Changes

Precious Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 31 December 2023

Gold Investing

Lobo Tiggre: Gold Stocks Still on Sale, How I'm Playing Uranium Right Now

Palladium Investing

Palladium Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Palladium in 2024

×