Appia Appoints Constantine Karayannopoulos as New Member to Its Critical Minerals Advisory Committee

Appia Appoints Constantine Karayannopoulos as New Member to Its Critical Minerals Advisory Committee

Appia's Advisory Committee Also Includes Renowned Rare Earths Experts Jack Lifton and Don Hains

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce the appointment of Constantine Karayannopoulos (Kloni Inc.) to its Advisory Committee, bringing with him 30 plus years of extensive expertise in Rare Earth Elements (REE) and critical minerals. His profound understanding of REE and critical minerals was honed during his illustrious tenure as the President and CEO of Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE: NEO) where he retired in 2023 (See Press Release). The Appia service agreement is set to commence on February 1, 2024, marking a pivotal moment for Appia as it strengthens its strategic advisory team with the inclusion of an industry luminary.

Appia proudly welcomes Constantine Karayannopoulos to its Advisory Committee, alongside globally renowned rare earths experts Jack Lifton and Don Hains P.Geo (See Full Bios - Click Here)

Constantine Karayannopoulos, BASc, MASc, P.Eng., is a highly accomplished Professional Engineer who recently served as the President and CEO of Neo Performance Materials Inc. until July 2023 (NEO). NEO, a distinguished REE and critical minerals Canadian public company, benefited from Constantine's 30 years of expertise including his leadership as COO (2000 - 2005), CEO (2005 to 2012), Chairman of the Board (2016 to 2020) and most recently again as CEO from July 2020 to July 2023.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/197334_fefd22f93450e8d4_001.jpg

Constantine Karayannopoulos

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/197334_fefd22f93450e8d4_001full.jpg

With an impressive career spanning over three decades, Constantine has emerged as one of the most enduring executives in the rare earth industry. His expertise extends to collaborating with various governments across Europe, North America, and Asia, aligning public policy and industrial economics for strategic growth.

Constantine's journey in the Rare Earth sector began in 1994, working under the guidance of Peter V. Gundy, the founder of Advanced Material Resources Limited ("AMR") in Toronto. AMR marked a historic milestone as the first foreign company granted access to China's Rare Earth industry, establishing two majority-owned operating joint ventures. Constantine's roles at AMR evolved from Business Development Manager to North American Sales Manager, Global Sales Manager/Chairman of the JVs, VP/General Manager of AMR's Rare Earth Business Unit, COO overseeing AMR's both Rare Earths and Magnetic Material divisions and eventually to CEO following the acquisition of Magnequench Inc. in 2005 and the renaming of the combined company to Neo Material Technologies. Neo was sold to Molycorp in 2012 for $1.3 billion.

Constantine is also the co-founder and was the non-executive Chairman of the Board of Neo Lithium Corp., a position he held from 2016 until January 2022 when the company was sold for $960 million.

In addition to his corporate responsibilities, Constantine is a member of the Advisory Board at the University of Toronto's Department of Chemical Engineering and Applied Chemistry. He is also a Director of the Canada China Business Council and serves on the Advisory Board of Lithium Royalties Corp., a fund specializing in battery materials royalties and streams.

Constantine, leveraging his profound expertise in the sector, will provide invaluable services related to consultation on critical minerals through his consulting company, Kloni Inc., further enhancing Appia's strategic positioning. The Company has granted 300,000 options exercisable at $0.275 per share for five years to Kloni Inc.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (Appia)

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 113,837.15 hectares (281,297.72 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario. Lastly, the Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Project (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release - Click HERE) which is 40,963.18 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. (See January 11th, 2024 Press Release - Click HERE)

Appia has 136.3 million common shares outstanding, 144.4 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, visit www.appiareu.com.

As part of our ongoing effort to keep investors, interested parties and stakeholders updated, we have several communication portals. If you have any questions online (X, Facebook, LinkedIn) please feel free to send direct messages.

To book a one-on-one 30-minute Zoom video call, please click here.

Contact:

Tom Drivas, CEO and Director
 (c) (416) 876-3957
(e) tdrivas@appiareu.com

Stephen Burega, President
(c) (647) 515-3734
(e) sburega@appiareu.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/197334

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

