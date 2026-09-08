Amkor Technology Announces Phase 2 of Arizona Advanced Packaging and Test Campus; Expands Investment to $12 Billion

Strong customer commitments support 60,000 square meter expansion of U.S. advanced packaging capacity
Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced phase 2 of its Arizona Advanced packaging and test campus. Driven by strong customer commitments that have surpassed the 33,000 square meters of cleanroom capacity planned for phase 1, the phase 2 expansion is expected to add 60,000 square meters and bring the campus to approximately 93,000 square meters of cleanroom space. The expansion increases the project's planned investment to approximately $12 billion.
Designed from the outset as a multi-phase project, Amkor's Arizona campus, which includes wafer bump, probe, assembly and test capabilities, is being developed to support long-term demand for advanced semiconductor packaging and test services in the U.S. Phase 2 expands manufacturing scale, and together with phase 1 is expected to support a workforce of more than 3,500 Arizona-based employees.
"This next phase reflects the confidence our customers have placed in Amkor, the critical role advanced packaging plays in enabling the future of semiconductor innovation, and the strategic importance of our Arizona campus," said Kevin Engel, president and chief executive officer of Amkor Technology. "As chip architectures become more complex, customers need a trusted partner that can deliver at scale with the quality, technology leadership and operational discipline required for their most advanced products, and it is critical to have that capacity in the U.S."
Amkor's Arizona campus is the first OSAT production site in the U.S. for advanced packaging in high volume, giving customers access to a full domestic turnkey manufacturing platform. Construction of phase 2 is anticipated to begin late 2027, with completion expected by the end of 2029. Amkor's Arizona 170-acre campus allows for further expansion as needed to support customer demand.
About Amkor Technology, Inc.
Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR) is the world's largest U.S. headquartered OSAT and is a global leader in outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. With a strong track record of innovation, a broad and diverse geographic footprint and solid partnerships with lead customers, Amkor delivers high-quality solutions that enable the world's leading semiconductor and electronics companies to bring advanced technologies to market. The company's comprehensive portfolio includes advanced packaging, wafer-level processing, and system-in-package solutions targeting applications for smartphones, data centers, artificial intelligence, automobiles and wearables. For more information visit amkor.com .
Amkor Technology, Inc. Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements about the demand for and expansion of advanced packaging capacity in the United States, planned investments, construction timing, and long-term technology roadmaps. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made based on our current expectations, forecasts, estimates, and assumptions. Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could affect the outcome of the events set forth in these statements include, but are not limited to, that there can be no assurance that the Arizona campus will be built on the timeline, at the cost or to the specifications expected or at all or that the campus will generate sales or other benefits of the type or amount expected or at all and other factors discussed in the company's reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. We assume no obligation to review or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release except as may be required by applicable law.
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Kris Pugsley
Vice President, Marketing Communications
kris.pugsley@amkor.com
Jennifer Jue
Vice President, Investor Relations
jennifer.jue@amkor.com