Life Science NewsInvesting News

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will host a webcast call for the investment community in conjunction with the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions at 6:00 p.m. ET on Monday Nov. 7, 2022. David M. Reese M.D., executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen, along with members of Amgen's R&D team and a clinical investigator, will discuss the Phase 2 data on olpasiran, an investigational small interfering RNA molecule designed to lower the body's production of apolipoprotein(a), a key component of Lipoprotein(a), or Lp(a), that has been associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular events and data from the Repatha FOURIER and FOURIER-open label extension studies.

Additionally, although no data are being presented at AHA, the Company will provide an update on a Phase 1 study of AMG 133, a multispecific molecule being developed for obesity, during the call. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com , under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Amgen

Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average and is also part of the Nasdaq-100 index.  In 2021, Amgen was named one of the 25 World's Best Workplaces™ by Fortune and Great Place to Work™ and one of the 100 most sustainable companies in the world by Barron's.

For more information, visit www.amgen.com and follow us on www.twitter.com/amgen .

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks
Jessica Akopyan , 805-447-0974 (media)
Michael Strapazon , 805-313-5553 (media)
Arvind Sood , 805-447-1060 (investors)

Amgen Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Amgen) (PRNewsFoto/)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amgen-to-webcast-investor-call-at-aha-2022-301666789.html

SOURCE Amgen

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AmgenAMGNBiotech Investing
AMGN
bctx stock

BriaCell Appoints Renowned Pharmaceutical Veteran Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V:BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers, is pleased to welcome the appointment of Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Jane Gross is a highly experienced biotech executive with over 30 years in leading research and development teams from discovery through preclinical evaluation and clinical development of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Dr. Gross currently serves as an Independent Director for aTyr Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for respiratory diseases and multiple cancer indications.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Esperion Stock Increases After Investors Learn of Short FDA Approval Process

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares increased by more than 10% after investors learned that the FDA will not require a long-term outcomes study prior to its potential approval of the company’s cholesterol-lowering drug.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Investors and analysts have been fretting over exactly what the FDA will do with ETC-1002, an LDL-lowering pill that is angling for a share of a blockbuster market many believe lies in wait for a new class of PCSK9 drugs. While the oral ETC-1002 may not be as effective as the PCSK9 drugs, including the newly-approved Praluent from Regeneron ($REGN) and Sanofi ($SNY) as well as a rival Amgen ($AMGN) drug, it also has a shot at grabbing a significant share of the market with a less expensive and more easily managed drug that could do everything many patients in this huge market require.
Overhanging all of these drugs has been a persistent fear that regulators would require a long-running cardiovascular outcomes trial to prove the therapy works as expected in improving patients’ health. But according to Esperion, the agency says it’s ready to give it a green light for a relatively narrow market–which still amounts to a patient pool of 9 million people–and then hold back on a broader approval until after the CVOT data comes in later.

Keep reading...Show less

Jounce Therapeutics earns clinical milestone payment under the CCR8 exclusive license agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, announced today earning a $15.0 million clinical milestone payment from Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) under the exclusive license agreement for GS-1811, an anti-CCR8 antibody for which Gilead has exclusive rights to develop and commercialize. GS-1811 (formerly JTX-1811) is designed to selectively deplete immunosuppressive tumor-infiltrating T regulatory (TITR) cells in the tumor microenvironment.

Under the terms of the September 2020 agreement, Gilead invested $35.0 million in Jounce's common stock and made an $85.0 million upfront payment to Jounce. Jounce led the development of JTX-1811 through IND clearance, after which Gilead obtained the sole right to develop and commercialize the program. After receiving this $15.0 million milestone payment, Jounce may receive up to an additional $645.0 million in future clinical, regulatory and commercial milestone payments and will also be eligible to receive royalties ranging from high single digit to mid-teens based upon worldwide sales. Any milestone or royalty paid to Jounce is subject to certain reductions as described in the license agreement.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Allergan Aesthetics Celebrates Fourth Annual BOTOX® Cosmetic Day

THE ICONIC BRAND ENCOURAGES PEOPLE TO TAKE A 'MOMENT FOR YOU' WITH TWO EXCLUSIVE OFFERS FOR FAMILY AND FRIENDS, POWERED BY ALLĒ

Allergan Aesthetics, an ABBVie company (NYSE: ABBV), is inviting people across the country to take a "Moment for You" on Wednesday, November 16 and celebrate the biggest event of the year for BOTOX ® Cosmetic. This annual holiday celebrates the number one selling product of its kind 8 with rewards and offers creating the busiest day of the year for the brand.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Komo Plant Based Food to be Distributed by PSC Natural Foods

Komo Plant Based Food to be Distributed by PSC Natural Foods

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE: YUM) (OTCQB: KOMOF) (FSE: 9HB0) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that it is adding PSC Natural Foods to its Canadian distribution platform for its full product line. PSC has been a leading distributor for 40 years on Vancouver Island, BC and Lower Mainland. This adds to Komo's growing distribution network across Canada which now has over 400 distribution points.

"PSC Natural Foods is very pleased to represent Komo Plant Based Foods on Vancouver Island! Komo's commitment to quality, plant based, feel good food, closely aligns with our customers' demands on beautiful Vancouver Island," says Andrew Betts, Purchasing, Procurement, Finance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Vemlidy® for Treatment of Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Infection in Pediatric Patients

Approval Expands on Previous FDA Approval of Vemlidy in Adults Living With This Chronic Liver Disease –

Efficacy and Safety of Once-Daily Vemlidy Demonstrated in Individuals 12 Years of Age and Older

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Data Reinforcing Impact of Bristol Myers Squibb Cardiovascular Portfolio to be Presented at American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2022

Data across VALOR-HCM, EXPLORER-HCM, AUGUSTUS and other studies continue to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of the company's cardiovascular portfolio

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced the presentation of research demonstrating the strength of the company's cardiovascular franchise at the American Heart Association's (AHA) annual Scientific Sessions, taking place in-person and virtually November 5-7, 2022. Findings from clinical, patient-reported outcomes and real-world studies will be presented across the cardiovascular portfolio. Notably, one abstract from the CAMZYOS ® (mavacamten) development program was accepted as a featured science presentation demonstrating advancements in the treatment of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aptose Reports Results for the Third Quarter 2022

─ Tuspetinib (HM43239) Dose Escalation and Exploration Phase 1/2 Trial in r/r AML Complete; Continued Superior Safety Profile and Clinical Responses Including Complete Remissions as Single Agent Across Three Dose Levels ─

─ Recruitment Open for Tuspetinib Dose Expansion Trial with Enriched Populations ─

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×