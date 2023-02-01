Life Science NewsInvesting News

AMGEN POSTS FULL TRANSCRIPT AND AUDIO REPLAY OF FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 EARNINGS WEBCAST

- Amgen ( NASDAQ : AMGN ) posted the full transcript and audio replay of the company's 2022 fourth quarter and full year financial results webcast from earlier today.

The transcript, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com , under Investors. Audio of the webcast will also be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks
Jessica Akopyan , 805-447-0974 (media)
Megan Fox , 805-447-1423 (media)
Arvind Sood , 805-447-1060 (investors)

Amgen Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Amgen) (PRNewsFoto/)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amgen-posts-full-transcript-and-audio-replay-of-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-earnings-webcast-301735625.html

SOURCE Amgen

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AmgenAMGNBiotech Investing
AMGN
bctx stock

BriaCell Appoints Renowned Pharmaceutical Veteran Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V:BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers, is pleased to welcome the appointment of Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Jane Gross is a highly experienced biotech executive with over 30 years in leading research and development teams from discovery through preclinical evaluation and clinical development of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Dr. Gross currently serves as an Independent Director for aTyr Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for respiratory diseases and multiple cancer indications.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Esperion Stock Increases After Investors Learn of Short FDA Approval Process

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares increased by more than 10% after investors learned that the FDA will not require a long-term outcomes study prior to its potential approval of the company’s cholesterol-lowering drug.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Investors and analysts have been fretting over exactly what the FDA will do with ETC-1002, an LDL-lowering pill that is angling for a share of a blockbuster market many believe lies in wait for a new class of PCSK9 drugs. While the oral ETC-1002 may not be as effective as the PCSK9 drugs, including the newly-approved Praluent from Regeneron ($REGN) and Sanofi ($SNY) as well as a rival Amgen ($AMGN) drug, it also has a shot at grabbing a significant share of the market with a less expensive and more easily managed drug that could do everything many patients in this huge market require.
Overhanging all of these drugs has been a persistent fear that regulators would require a long-running cardiovascular outcomes trial to prove the therapy works as expected in improving patients’ health. But according to Esperion, the agency says it’s ready to give it a green light for a relatively narrow market–which still amounts to a patient pool of 9 million people–and then hold back on a broader approval until after the CVOT data comes in later.

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

AMGEN ALSO PROVIDES 2023 GUIDANCE EXCLUDING ANY CONTRIBUTION FROM THE ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF HORIZON THERAPEUTICS

Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 versus comparable periods in 2021.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMJEVITA , FIRST BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA®, NOW AVAILABLE IN THE UNITED STATES

Four Years of Real-World Experience in More Than 300,000 Patients and Over 60 Countries 1

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced AMJEVITA™ (adalimumab-atto), a biosimilar to Humira ®* (adalimumab), is now available in the United States . AMJEVITA was the first biosimilar to Humira approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in 2016. 2,3

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kite and Arcellx Close Agreement to Co-develop and Co-commercialize Late-stage Clinical CART-ddBCMA in Multiple Myeloma

Kite, a Gilead Company (NASDAQ: GILD), and Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLX), today announced the closing of the companies' previously announced global strategic collaboration to co-develop and co-commercialize Arcellx's lead late-stage product candidate, CART-ddBCMA, for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Multiple myeloma is an incurable disease for most patients and the need remains for effective, safe and broadly accessible therapies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230129005022/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aptose Initiates Dosing of Tuspetinib in APTIVATE Expansion Trial in Patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia

AML Patients Receive Tuspetinib Monotherapy to Kick Off APTIVATE Phase 1/2 Trial
New Response Emerges with 40 mg Tuspetinib in FLT3 Wildtype AML Patient
Aptose Elucidates Rationale for Tuspetinib's Superior Safety Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc. ("Aptose") (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS) today announced the 120 mg monotherapy dosing of patients in the APTIVATE Phase 12 clinical trial of tuspetinib (formerly HM43239), an oral, mutation agnostic tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) being developed for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (RR AML). In parallel, another clinical response has been achieved by a RR AML patient receiving 40 mg tuspetinib once daily orally in the original dose exploration trial, the second response at the recently launched low-dose 40 mg cohort.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.

CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 9,707,102 common shares.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bristol Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Reblozyl® for Adult Patients with Anemia-Associated, Non-Transfusion-Dependent Beta Thalassemia

Approval by the European Commission would expand the indications of Reblozyl for treatment of anemia in adults with beta thalassemia in Europe

In the pivotal BEYOND study, Reblozyl significantly increased hemoglobin levels, which were sustained over longer time compared to placebo

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Transformational Agreements Finalised In Mauritania For Tiris Project

Paradox Lithium Project, USA Benchmark World Tour

Key Appointments Strengthens Ionic Technologies, EU & UK Supply Chain Engagement

Winsome Resources Limited (ASX: WR1) – Trading Halt

Related News

Lithium Investing

European Metals Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Activities Report December 2022

Copper Investing

Cyprium Metals Limited Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Copper Investing

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM) – Trading Halt

manganese investing

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report December 2022

Gold Investing

VIDEO — EB Tucker: Gold, Silver Price Levels to Watch, 2023 Investing Strategies

Rare Earth Investing

Rare Earth Elements Prices 101 (Updated 2023)

×