Amgen today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $1.94 per share dividend for the second quarter of 2022. The dividend will be paid on June 8, 2022 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 17, 2022 . About Amgen Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative ...

