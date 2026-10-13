Amerigo and MVC Regret Tragic Accident at Codelco El Teniente

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG,OTC:ARREF) (OTCQX: ARREF) ("Amerigo" or the "Company") and its operating subsidiary in Chile, Minera Valle Central ("MVC"), respectfully extend their condolences to Codelco's El Teniente Division and to the families, friends and colleagues of the two contractor workers who lost their lives in a tragic accident at El Teniente on October 11, 2026.

As a long-standing partner of Codelco's El Teniente Division, the MVC and Amerigo teams in Chile and Canada share the sadness felt throughout the El Teniente community.

MVC operations have not been affected.

About Amerigo

Amerigo Resources Ltd. produces copper concentrate and molybdenum concentrate at its MVC operation in Chile through a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile ("Codelco").

Tel: (604) 681-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.comTSX: ARG,OTC:ARREF; OTCQX: ARREF.

Contact Information

For further information, please contact:

Aurora Davidson
President and CEO
(604) 697-6207
ad@amerigoresources.com 		Graham Farrell
Investor Relations
(416) 842-9003
gf@amerigoresources.com

 

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/318615

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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