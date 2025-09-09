Almonty Selected for 2025 TSX30 in Recognition of Growth and Strategic Progress

Almonty Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: ALM) (TSX: AII,OTC:ALMTD) (ASX: AII) (FSE: ALI1) ("Almonty" or the "Company") a leading global producer of tungsten critical to the U.S. defense and technology sectors, today announced that it has been included in the 2025 TSX30TM, Toronto Stock Exchange's flagship ranking of the top 30 performing TSX-listed stocks over a three-year period, based on dividend-adjusted share price appreciation.

The TSX30TM recognition reflects Almonty's sustained growth trajectory, driven by its successful US$90 million Nasdaq IPO and subsequent redomiciling to the United States, along with continued progress at its Sangdong Mine in South Korea. The Company's inclusion underscores its emerging role as one of the most important Western producers of tungsten, uniquely positioned to support the U.S. defense sector while advancing national security priorities and creating long-term value for shareholders.

During the current year, Almonty's achievements have included securing a strategic offtake agreement with SeAH Group, the Korean steel giant and SpaceX contractor, covering 100 % of future molybdenum production from the Sangdong Molybdenum Project at a hard floor price of US$19.00 per pound.

The Company received a formal recognition letter from the U.S. House Select Committee on the strategic competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party, affirming its critical role in bolstering U.S. critical minerals supply chains, and strengthened its positioning through participation in DARPA's Critical Minerals Forum. With escalating demand from the defense sector and strong investor support, Almonty has reinforced its emergence as a leading Western producer of tungsten.

Lewis Black, Chief Executive Officer of Almonty, commented: "We are honored to be included among this year's TSX30TM leaders — this recognition speaks volumes about the dedication of our team, the quality of our assets, and the strength of our strategic vision. As we evolve into a leading vertically integrated Western tungsten producer, it's especially gratifying given our growing importance in national security and defense supply chains."

"Shareholders have already begun to recognize the intrinsic value of our Sangdong Project and broader strategy - but this honor underscores that our story is just beginning. With first production from Sangdong on the horizon, and our positioning as one of the only Western-scale suppliers of tungsten critical to munitions and advanced defense technologies, we believe Almonty is on a clear path to further emerge as a trusted supplier to the U.S. defense industrial base. Looking ahead, our planned vertical integration into downstream oxide production further enhances our ability to serve allied supply chains with reliability and scale. We look forward to delivering long-term, sustainable value through disciplined execution and by reinforcing our commitment to supporting allied supply chain resilience," concluded Black.

About Almonty

Almonty (NASDAQ: ALM) (TSX: AII,OTC:ALMTD) (ASX: AII) (FSE: ALI1) is a leading supplier of conflict free tungsten — a strategic metal critical to the defense and advanced technology sectors. As geopolitical tensions heighten, tungsten has become essential for armor, munitions, and electronics manufacturing. Almonty's flagship Sangdong mine in South Korea, historically one of the world's largest and highest-grade tungsten deposits, is expected to supply over 80% of global non-China tungsten production upon reaching full capacity, directly addressing critical supply vulnerabilities highlighted by recent U.S. defense procurement bans and export restrictions by China. With established operations in Portugal and additional projects in Spain, Almonty is strategically aligned to meet rapidly rising demand from Western allies committed to supply-chain security and defense readiness. To learn more, please visit https://almonty.com.

Company Contact:

Lewis Black
Chairman, President and CEO
(647) 438-9766
info@almonty.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Lucas A. Zimmerman
Managing Director
MZ Group - MZ North America
(949) 259-4987
ALM@mzroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

Legal Notice

The release, publication, or distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and therefore persons in such jurisdictions into which this announcement is released, published, or distributed should inform themselves about and observe such restrictions. Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws.

All statements, other than statements of present or historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "plan", "development", "growth", "continued", "intentions", "expectations", "emerging", "evolving", "strategy", "opportunities", "anticipated", "trends", "potential", "outlook", "ability", "additional", "on track", "prospects", "viability", "estimated", "reaches", "enhancing", "strengthen", "target", "believes", "next steps" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the Company's redomiciling initiatives and the anticipated economic performance of the Sangdong mine.

Forward-looking statements are also subject to risks and uncertainties facing the Company's business including, without limitation, the ability to retain members of Almonty's management team; relationships with customers, suppliers, employees and other business counterparties; and other events that could adversely impact the completion of the Offering, including industry or economic conditions outside of Almonty's control. Any of these risks could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations and growth prospects. Readers should consider reviewing the detailed risk discussion in the Company's Registration Statement, the most recent Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 filed on SEDAR+, for a fuller understanding of the risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business and operations

Although Almonty has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results, level of activity, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and even if events or results described in the forward-looking statements are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, Almonty. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are cautioned that actual outcomes may vary.

Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. Almonty cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on Almonty's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Almonty has also assumed that material factors will not cause any forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF ALMONTY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE ALMONTY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME, WHETHER AS A RESULT OF NEW INFORMATION, FUTURE EVENTS OR OTHERWISE, EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

Almonty Industries Inc. is engaged in the mining, processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Los Santos tungsten mine located near Salamanca, Spain (the 'Los Santos Mine'), the processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine in Covilha, Castelo Branco, Portugal (the 'Panasqueira Mine'), the evaluation of its Valtreixal tin and tungsten mine project located in Western Spain in the province of Zamora (the 'Valtreixal Mine'), as well as the evaluation and expected re-opening of its Sangdong tungsten mine project located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea (the 'Sangdong Mine').

Gavel on a judge's block atop an Australian flag background.

Australia to Tighten Anti-Dumping Rules to Protect Domestic Industries

In the wake of tariff turmoil caused by the Trump administration's recent actions, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has proposed reforms to the country's anti-dumping system.

In an April 3 statement, he emphasised the importance of safeguarding key sectors like steel, aluminium and manufacturing in the face of unfair competition. The government claims an overhaul would level the playing field for local manufacturers, while critics are warning of potential trade disputes with key partners like China.

The Albanese government has said it will provide AU$5 million to boost the Anti-Dumping Commission's ability to track claims of dumped imports. Ed Husic, minister for industry and science and a member of Albanese's Labor Party, called on the anti-dumping commissioner to take strong action in an April 1 statement of expectations.

"I expect you to use all the powers available to you to ensure that Australian manufacturers are not injured by unfair trade through dumping and subsidisation," Husic said, asking the recently reappointed commissioner to "consider the strategic environment" and act on "effective, timely and accessible remedies to unfair trade."

He further stated, "I expect you to lead a world-class trade remedies authority. I expect your advice, recommendations and decisions to be developed and discharged in line with relevant legislation; Australia’s international obligations; and to be robust, evidence‑based and provide certainty for all users of the anti-dumping system."

The commissioner has yet to respond; the government has said a statement will be published once available.

What is dumping?

Dumping occurs when a country or company exports goods to another market at prices below their normal value, often due to government subsidies or predatory pricing strategies.

This practice can distort competition, undercut domestic producers and harm local industries.

Anti-dumping measures, such as tariffs or import restrictions, can be imposed to counteract these unfair trade practices and protect homegrown businesses. Australia’s latest anti-dumping reforms aim to strengthen its ability to detect and penalise dumping, ensuring a fairer market for local manufacturers.

Australia's current anti-dumping system allows Australian manufacturers to apply for anti-dumping or countervailing duties when they believe dumped or subsidised goods being imported into Australia are harming their business.

The government notes that dumping is not prohibited or illegal under World Trade Organisation (WTO) international agreements, but also states that it is defined as anti-competitive behaviour.

In the context of the recent trade tensions and tariffs, Australia's anti-dumping measures are seen counteracting the influx of cheap imports while maintaining obligations under free trade agreements and WTO rules.

How do anti-dumping measures help Australia?

Given the imposition of tariffs, various countries, including Australia, could struggle to sell their products in the US and choose instead to dump them at lower costs in other markets.

This means potentially depriving local manufacturers of their full profits. The Guardian notes that in the worst-case scenario, these manufacturers could be forced out of business.

Strengthening anti-dumping capabilities means protecting the chances of these local manufacturers.

It's important to note that dumping is not always bad, especially if local producers aren't being disadvantaged.

According to TheGlobalEconomy.com, manufacturing makes up 5.36 percent of Australia’s economy. This is half of the world average of 12.33 percent, based on data from 153 countries.

Despite the smaller number, Australia sees manufacturing as a critical component of its economic landscape given that it's responsible for 45 percent of the nation's merchandise exports.

Manufacturing also contributes to 25 percent of total research and development spending in the country.

How does anti-dumping relate to mining?

Anti-dumping is relevant to the mining industry as protecting manufacturers equates to safeguarding domestic industries that supply essential materials and services to mining operations.

Steel is a major element in the manufacturing industry, with Australia currently having 44 anti-dumping measures in place on 12 steel products from 14 countries. Anti-dumping also protects downstream industries, given that mining supplies raw materials such as iron ore and bauxite used for steel and aluminum.

The Australian Steel Institute has said that robust anti-dumping provisions serve as a national defense against unfair trade practices. These policies prevent market distortions caused by dumped imports, helping maintain the viability of both manufacturing and mining sectors.

Anti-dumping and other Australian initiatives

Australia recently established a critical minerals strategic reserve to enhance the mining sector.

A report from Discovery Alert describes the reserve as a "strategic stockpile that emerges as a dual-purpose mechanism," saying that it will simultaneously incentivise domestic exploration and production, while establishing a national buffer against supply chain disruptions. This will assist in anti-dumping efforts by ensuring stable domestic supply of lithium, rare earths and the like, all of which are used in advancing manufacturing sectors.

The critical minerals strategy is also a show of national resilience, which complements the anti-dumping strategy. Foreign countries often use export restrictions or price wars to manipulate the global market raw materials scene.

By establishing a critical minerals reserve, Australia is protecting domestic industries, such as mining and high-tech manufacturing, from the risks of artificially low-priced imports and potential geopolitical leverage by foreign suppliers.

On February 11, the Future Made in Australia (Production Tax Credit and Other Measures) Bill 2024 passed through parliament. This means two additional tax incentives, namely:

  • A Hydrogen Production Tax Incentive worth AU$2 per kilogram of renewable hydrogen produced.
  • A Critical Minerals Production Tax Incentive worth 10 percent of eligible processing and refining costs for Australia’s 31 critical minerals.

At the time of this writing, the Australian Anti-Dumping Commission has identified 24 imported products or commodities that it believes are being sold in Australia at unfairly low prices. The list includes zinc-coated steel, aluminum extrusions and precision pipe and tube steel, all usable for mining.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.


