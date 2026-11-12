Allot Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenue growth of 16% and SECaaS ARR increases 41% year-over-year

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative Security-as-a-Service (SECaaS) and network intelligence solutions for communications service providers and enterprises, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2026.

ALLOT Logo

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2026

  • Strong revenue growth to $30.6 million, up 16% year-over-year;
  • Security-as-a-Service (SECaaS) revenues of $9.9 million, increasing 37% year-over-year;
  • September 2026 SECaaS ARR* of $38.8 million, up 41% year-over-year;
  • GAAP operating income of $2.8 million, compared with $2.2 million in the third quarter of 2025;
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $3.9 million compared with $3.7 million in the third quarter of 2025;
  • Operating cash flow of $7.4 million, up 85% compared with $4.0 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Management Comment

Eyal Harari, CEO of Allot, commented, " This quarter demonstrated continued excellent execution and showed the strength of our business model. Allot is now a sustainably profitable company, and we continue to expand our profitability as we grow our business. We delivered a strong third quarter, combining double-digit revenue growth with improved profitability and robust cash generation. Growth was driven by both SECaaS and SMART solutions, that are both now showing double-digit year-over-year revenue increases. The SMART product growth follows our high level of backlog which we are converting into revenue, following our recent significant wins."

Mr. Harari added, "SECaaS ARR continues to grow strongly at 41% year-over-year, further building our recurring revenue base and our visibility into the quarters ahead. We continue to innovate to find new ways to protect consumers, as demonstrated with our recent launch of Allot IOT security. As threat actors use AI to target individuals and businesses at-scale, it is becoming more critical for service providers to provide a layer of protection for their end-customers, supporting demand for cyber-security solutions."

Mr. Harari concluded, "Given the momentum, we are raising the midpoint of our guidance for 2026 and narrowing the range to between $116 million and $118 million. We also expect SECaaS revenue growth for 2026, to be above 40%."

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results Summary

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2026 were $30.6 million, a 16% increase year-over-year compared with $26.4 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2026 was $21.9 million (gross margin of 71.6%), a 16% increase compared with $18.9 million (gross margin of 71.4%) in the third quarter of 2025.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2026 was $22.0 million (gross margin of 71.9%), a 15% increase compared with $19.1 million (gross margin of 72.2%) in the third quarter of 2025.

Operating income on a GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2026 was $2.8 million (operating margin of 9.2%), a 31% increase compared with $2.2 million (operating margin of 8.1%) in the third quarter of 2025.

Operating income on a non-GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2026 was $3.9 million (operating margin of 12.9%), a 6% increase compared with $3.7 million (operating margin of 14.0%) in the third quarter of 2025.

Net income on a GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2026 was $3.4 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared with $2.8 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025.

Net income on a non-GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2026 was $4.7 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared with $4.6 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025.

Operating cash flow generated in the quarter was $7.4 million, compared with $4.0 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Cash and cash equivalents, bank deposits, restricted deposits and investments as of September 30, 2026, totaled $112 million, compared with $88 million as of December 31, 2025.

Conference Call & Webcast:

The Allot management team will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2026 earnings results today, November 12, 2026, at 8:30 am ET, 1:30 pm UK, 3:30 pm Israel time. To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

US: 1-888-668-9141, UK: 0-800-917-5108, Israel: +972-3-918-0644

A live webcast and, following the end of the call, an archive of the conference call, will be accessible on the Allot website at: https://investors.allot.com/ 

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a leading provider of innovative converged cybersecurity solutions and network intelligence offerings for service providers and enterprises worldwide. Allot enhances value to its customers' customers through its solutions, which are deployed globally for network-native cybersecurity services, network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1,000 enterprises. Allot's industry-leading network-native security-as-a-service solution is already used by many millions of subscribers globally.

For more information, visit www.allot.com 

Performance Metrics

* SECaaS ARR – measures the current annual recurring SECaaS revenues, calculated as estimated SECaaS revenues for the month of September 2026, multiplied by 12.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation:

The Company presents non–GAAP financial measures that adjust GAAP results to exclude items that management considers not reflective of the Company's ongoing operational performance. Non-GAAP gross profit is defined as GAAP gross profit excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and acquisition–related expenses. Non-GAAP operating income is defined as GAAP operating income excluding primarily share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and acquisition–related expenses. Non-GAAP net income is defined as GAAP net income excluding primarily share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, loss from extinguishment, acquisition–related and other non–recurring expenses, financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences and changes in tax-related items.

These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results are presented below. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our expected financial performance and operational performance including our revenue guidance, revenue, growth, demand for our solutions, our ability to execute our strategy, our ability to convert backlog into revenue, our product innovation, capital allocation, share repurchase programs, maximizing shareholder value, and future opportunities, as well as statements that include the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "forecast," "estimate," "may," "should," "anticipate" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements set forth in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our accounts receivable, including our ability to collect outstanding accounts and assess their collectability on a quarterly basis; our ability to meet expectations with respect to our financial guidance and outlook; our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors; government regulation; the timing of completion of key project milestones which impact the timing of our revenue recognition; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on third party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Additionally, the forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:
EK Global Investor Relations
Ehud Helft
+1 212 378 8040
allot@ekgir.com

Public Relations Contact:
Seth Greenberg, Allot Ltd.
+972 54 922 2294
sgreenberg@allot.com

 

Allot Ltd.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED  BALANCE  SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)










September 30,

December 31,


2026

2025



ASSETS



CURRENT ASSETS:



Cash and cash equivalents

$            29,650

$         17,107

Restricted deposit

4,243

3,573

Short-term bank deposits

24,500

15,100

Available-for-sale marketable securities

52,355

48,663

Trade receivables, net (net of allowance for credit losses of $9,095 and
$9,611 on September 30, 2026, and December 31, 2025, respectively)

28,974

17,451

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

6,845

9,906

Inventories

17,011

13,180

Total current assets

163,578

124,980





NON-CURRENT ASSETS:



Severance pay fund

$                 324

$              295

Restricted deposit

908

3,327

Operating lease right-of-use assets

6,143

5,518

Other assets


835

732

Property and equipment, net

4,978

6,014

Goodwill

31,833

31,833

Total non-current assets

45,021

47,719





Total assets

$          208,599

$       172,699





LIABILITIES AND

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Trade payables

$               2,776

$               938

Employees and payroll accruals

11,433

9,254

Deferred revenues

42,980

24,700

Short-term operating lease liabilities

1,622

348

Other payables and accrued expenses

14,806

11,919

Total current liabilities

73,617

47,159





LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:



Deferred revenues

$               9,004

$            5,912

Long-term operating lease liabilities

4,463

5,392

Accrued severance pay

672

886

Total long-term liabilities

14,139

12,190





SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

120,843

113,350





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$           208,599

$        172,699





 


 

Allot Ltd.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)











Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


September 30,

September 30,


2026

2025

2026

2025










Revenues

$                    30,588

$                  26,405

$                    84,750

$                  73,606

Cost of revenues

8,690

7,539

24,342

21,362

Gross profit 

21,898

18,866

60,408

52,244










Operating expenses:







Research and development
costs, net

6,351

5,489

19,624

18,741

Sales and marketing

8,580

8,148

24,445

22,747

General and administrative

4,153

3,079

10,898

9,722

Total operating expenses

19,084

16,716

54,967

51,210










Operating income

2,814

2,150

5,441

1,034

Loss from extinguishment

-

-

-

(1,410)

Other income

-

-

-

100

Financial income, net

1,091

869

3,851

1,902

Income before tax

3,905

3,019

9,292

1,626

Income tax expenses

486

195

1,358

823

Net income

$                      3,419

$                    2,824

$                      7,934

$                        803










Income per share







 Basic

$                        0.07

$                       0.07

$                        0.16

$                       0.02

 Diluted

$                        0.07

$                       0.07

$                        0.16

$                       0.02










Weighted average shares
outstanding







 Basic

49,276,707

41,487,057

49,070,116

42,580,555

 Diluted

49,806,002

43,253,509

49,845,813

44,909,810










 

 

 

 

Allot Ltd.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)






Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025







Cash flows from operating activities:












Net income

$              3,419

$                 2,824

$                 7,934

$                    803

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization

588

835

1,933

3,254

Share-based compensation

1,123

1,559

3,860

3,989

Capital loss

113

-

113

255

Loss from extinguishment

-

-

-

1,410

Other income

-

-

-

(100)

Amortization of premium, discount and accrued
interest on marketable securities

162

(237)

(283)

(1,099)

Financial income from lease modification

-

-

(1,158)

-

Loss (gain) on foreign exchange on cash and
cash equivalents

68

(44)

99

(454)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net

36

28

(243)

117

Decrease (increase) in other assets, other
receivables and prepaid expenses

1,443

(3,817)

510

(2,198)

(Increase) decrease in operating leases liability

(834)

190

(253)

(13)

Increase in operating lease right-of-use asset

404

292

1,131

871

Increase in trade receivables

(3,804)

(679)

(11,523)

(4,332)

Decrease (increase) in inventories

486

(5,703)

(3,831)

(5,597)

Increase in trade payables

1,358

6,274

1,838

6,252

Increase (decrease) in employees and
payroll accruals

2,651

844

2,179

1,417

(Decrease) increase in deferred revenues

(1,963)

420

21,372

2,956

Increase in other payables and accrued expenses

2,125

1,211

2,737

2,126







Net cash provided by operating activities

7,375

3,997

26,415

9,657







Cash flows from investing activities:












(Increase) decrease in restricted deposit

(848)

-

1,749

353

Investment in short-term bank deposits

(13,000)

(16,800)

(44,400)

(32,550)

Withdrawal of short-term bank deposits

19,600

11,050

35,000

31,000

Purchase of property and equipment

(360)

(100)

(1,010)

(789)

Investment in marketable securities

(30,844)

(44,213)

(65,398)

(99,647)

Proceeds from redemption or sale of
marketable securities

35,660

38,694

61,910

88,377

Proceeds from sale of patent

-

-

-

100







Net cash provided by (used in)
investing activities

10,208

(11,369)

(12,149)

(13,156)







Cash flows from financing activities:












Issuance of share capital

-

4,617

-

42,308

Purchase of treasury stocks

(1,624)


(1,624)

Exercise of employee stock options

-

-

-

238

Redemption of convertible debt 

-

-

-

(31,410)

Net cash (used in) provided by
financing activities

(1,624)

4,617

(1,624)

11,136







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and
cash equivalents

(68)

44

(99)

454







Increase (decrease) in cash and
cash equivalents

15,891

(2,711)

12,543

8,090

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning
of the period

13,759

26,943

17,107

16,142







Cash and cash equivalents at the end
of the period

$            29,650

$                24,232

$                29,650

$                24,232







Non-cash activities:





Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for
operating lease liabilities

-

(12)

593

(83)

Redemption of convertible debt

-

-

-

(10,000)

 

 

 

Allot Ltd.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)









Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


September 30,

September 30,


2026

2025

2026

2025


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)









GAAP cost of revenues

$                     8,690

$                     7,539

$               24,342

$           21,362

 Share-based compensation

(80)

(211)

(320)

(465)

 Amortization of intangible assets

-

-

-

(305)

Non-GAAP cost of revenues

$                     8,610

$                     7,328

$               24,022

$           20,592









 GAAP gross profit

$                   21,898

$                   18,866

$               60,408

$           52,244

 Share-based compensation

80

211

320

465

 Amortization of intangible assets

-

-

-

305

 Non-GAAP gross profit

$                   21,978

$                   19,077

$               60,728

$           53,014









 GAAP operating expenses

$                   19,084

$                   16,716

$               54,967

$           51,210

 Share-based compensation - Research and development costs, net 

(203)

(400)

(731)

(1,022)

 Share-based compensation - Sales and marketing

(427)

(466)

(1,590)

(1,237)

 Share-based compensation - General and administrative

(413)

(482)

(1,219)

(1,265)

 Non-GAAP operating expenses

$                    18,041

$                   15,368

$               51,427

$           47,686









 GAAP operating Income

$                     2,814

$                     2,150

$                 5,441

$             1,034

 Share-based compensation

1,123

1,559

3,860

3,989

 Amortization of intangible assets

$                             -

$                             -

$                         -

$                305

 Non-GAAP operating Income

$                     3,937

$                     3,709

$                 9,301

$             5,328









 GAAP Net income

$                     3,419

$                     2,824

$                 7,934

$                803

 Share-based compensation

1,123

1,559

3,860

3,989

 Amortization of intangible assets

-

-

-

305

 Loss from extinguishment

-

-

-

1,410

 Exchange rate differences*

(189)

116

(86)

159

 Changes in tax related items


329

80

627

150

 Non-GAAP Net income 

$                     4,682

$                     4,579

$               12,335

$             6,816









 Non-GAAP income per share








 Basic 


$                       0.10

$                       0.11

$                       0.25

$                   0.16

 Diluted 


$                       0.09

$                       0.10

$                       0.24

$                   0.15


















Weighted average shares outstanding






 Basic 


49,276,707

41,487,057

49,070,116

42,580,555

 Diluted 


51,204,432

44,592,351

51,102,519

46,409,437









* Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection
with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.















 

 

 







Other financial metrics (Unaudited)





U.S. dollars in millions, except top 10 customers as a % of revenues and number of shares










Q3-26

FY 2025

FY 2024

Revenues geographic breakdown






Americas

5.8

19 %

19.1

19 %

14.2

15 %

EMEA

14.8

48 %

63.7

62 %

54.0

59 %

Asia Pacific

10.0

33 %

19.2

19 %

24.0

26 %



30.6

100 %

102.0

100 %

92.2

100 %









Revenues breakdown by type






SECaaS (Security as a Service)

9.9

33 %

26.8

26 %

16.5

18 %

Products & Professional Services

11.1

36 %

39.3

38 %

38.4

42 %

Support & Maintenance

9.6

31 %

35.9

36 %

37.3

40 %



30.6

100 %

102.0

100 %

92.2

100 %









Top 10 customers as a % of revenues

57 %

41 %

43 %




















 

 

 

SECaaS (Security as a Service) revenues- U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)











Q3-2026

9.9






Q2-2026

9.4






Q1-2026

8.7






Q4-2025:

8.1






Q3-2025:

7.3















SECaaS ARR* - U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)














Sep. 2026

38.8






Dec. 2025:

30.8






Dec. 2024:

18.2






Dec. 2023:

12.7
























 

 

 

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