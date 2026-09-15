Alliance Coal Honors Outstanding Students Through 2026 Scholars Program

Since 1997, the Alliance Coal Scholars Program has awarded $627,000 to 283 college-bound high school seniors and their teachers.
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) announced the graduating high school seniors receiving college scholarships through its Alliance Coal Scholars Program. Visit www.CoalBenefits.comscholars-winners to see student photos. The company also announced the teachers chosen by the top-ranked students to receive Teacher Achievement Awards.
The Scholars Program recognizes children of Alliance Coal employees pursuing postsecondary education in college or vocational programs who have excelled in academics, community contribution and school leadership. The top three students received $2,000 renewable scholarships, while the next five highest-ranking candidates received $1,000 scholarships.
"We are honored to recognize these outstanding students for their hard work and academic success," said Christi Henson, Manager, Human Resource Services. "We look forward to seeing all they accomplish in the years ahead."
As Alliance Coal applauds the achievements of these graduates and contributes to their continuing education, the Scholars Program helps identify and cultivate top talent for the future.
This year's top three students, awarded $2,000 renewable scholarships, are:
Emalee Barton, graduate of Frankfort Community High School in West Frankfort, Illinois; daughter of Tony Barton, employed by Hamilton County Coal, LLC. Emalee will attend John A. Logan College in Carterville, Illinois.
Paige Mullis, graduate of F.J. Reitz High School in Evansville, Indiana; daughter of Brett Mullis, employed by Matrix Design Group, LLC. Paige will attend the University of Southern Indiana in Evansville, Indiana.
Addy Sutton, graduate of Sutton Homeschool in Norris City, Illinois; daughter of George Sutton, employed by CR Services, LLC. Addy will attend Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg, Illinois.
The scholars receiving $1,000 awards are:
Noah Baker, graduate of Crab Orchard School in Marion, Illinois; son of Michael Baker, employed by Hamilton County Coal, LLC. Noah will attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale in Carbondale, Illinois.
Hannah Higgs, graduate of Evansville Christian School in Newburgh, Indiana; daughter of Brandon Higgs, employed by CR Services, LLC. Hannah will attend Huntington University in Huntington Indiana.
Caeden Mileur, graduate of Oologah High School in Oologah, Oklahoma; son of Brenden Mileur, employed by Alliance Coal, LLC. Caeden will attend Oklahoma State University in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Mason Saylor, graduate of Muhlenberg County High School in Greenville, Kentucky; son of William Saylor, employed by Warrior Coal, LLC. Mason will attend Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky.
Carolyn Spratt, graduate of Lincoln Christian School in Tulsa, Oklahoma; daughter of Brian Spratt, employed by Alliance Coal, LLC. Carolyn will attend Tulsa Community College in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Behind every successful student is a teacher who helped inspire, encourage and support them along the way. The top scholarship recipients selected an elementary, junior-high or senior-high teacher to receive the $500 Alliance Coal Teacher Achievement Award.
"We commend the many educators who supported these students and offer special recognition to the teachers identified by our top scholars as having made a lasting impact," said Henson.
Teacher Achievement Awards were awarded to: Josh Maddox of Frankfort Community High School in West Frankfort, Illinois; and Bethany Sutton of Sutton Homeschool in Norris City, Illinois.
Scholarship America®, the nation's largest nonprofit scholarship administrator, conducts all aspects of the Alliance Coal Scholars Program, including the selection process.
About Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.
ARLP is a diversified natural resource company that is currently the second largest coal producer in the eastern United States, supplying reliable, affordable energy domestically and internationally to major utilities, metallurgical and industrial users. ARLP also generates operating and royalty income from mineral interests it owns in strategic coal and oil & gas producing regions in the United States. In addition, ARLP is positioning itself as a reliable energy partner for the future by pursuing opportunities that support the growth and development of energy-related technologies and infrastructure.
News, unit prices and additional information about ARLP, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), are available at www.arlp.com. For more information, contact the investor relations department of ARLP at (918) 295-7673 or via e-mail at investorrelations@arlp.com.
Media Contact:
Christi Henson
Manager, Human Resource Services
918-295-7525
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliance-coal-honors-outstanding-students-through-2026-scholars-program-302877885.html
SOURCE Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.