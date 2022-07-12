Precious MetalsInvesting News

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - July 12, 2022 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) and Cloudbreak Discovery PLC ("Cloudbreak") (LSE: CDL) (the " Alliance ") are pleased to announce that crews will be mobilizing in mid-July to the Klondike Copper property to complete the first modern drill test of the property, funded by partner Allied Copper Corp. ("Allied") (TSX-V: CPR) under the terms of its earn-in agreement with the Alliance. Site and logistical preparation will be completed prior to the drill arriving by late July. Currently, five holes are planned to test three target areas for a total of 1,000 metres of drilling. The Klondike Property consists of 76 unpatented mining claims, a State of Colorado Exploration Permit and an exclusive right to a State lease.

"We are looking forward to testing the targets we have prioritized at Klondike," stated Rob Duncan, M.Sc., Vice President, Exploration of Alianza. "Three excellent targets exist at the Northeast Fault, West Graben and East Graben areas, each of which shows multi-kilometre strike length potential for copper mineralization. This first phase of drilling is designed to make an initial test of each of the three targets."

Two holes are planned for the Northeast Fault target to test its potential at depth to follow up a 4.6 m chip sample that averaged 1.56% copper and 1.4 g/t silver in 2021 sampling. One hole will  test the East Graben Fault at depth, where surface sampling returned 2.8% copper with 37.8 g/t silver and 1.5% copper with 24.3 g/t silver. Two holes will test the West Graben Fault, following up 2021 sampling that returned 6.23% copper and 127 g/t silver from a grab sample.

About the Klondike Property

The Klondike Property is located approximately 25 kilometres south of Naturita, Colorado. This property lies within the Paradox Copper Belt, which includes the producing Lisbon Valley Mining Complex. Numerous historical copper occurrences have been identified throughout the district, however, many of these have not been explored using modern exploration techniques.

A 2021 reconnaissance program consisting of mapping, stream sediment sampling and rock sampling was undertaken at the Klondike Property to help define drill targets at the West Graben Fault and East Graben Fault targets. Rock sampling and mapping successfully expanded the footprint of both targets and identified a new target named the Northeast Fault. Sampling at the Northeast Fault returned 1.56% copper and 1.4 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver over a 4.6 metre chip sample of bleached, bitumen spotted and altered Jurassic sandstones of the Saltwash member of the Morrison Formation.

Copper mineralized sandstones at the Northeast Fault target can be traced along the fault and outboard from it into the adjacent sandstones over an area 200 metres long by 100 metres wide before becoming obscured beneath gravel cover. Further anomalous copper, including 2.1 metres of 463 ppm copper, was encountered over one kilometre to the northwest where the structure and host strata next appear from beneath the same gravel cover.

At Klondike, documented copper exploration ceased in the 1960s with subsequent exploration targeting uranium the 1970s. Previous workers reported high-grade copper mineralization highlighted by results of 6.3% copper and 23.3 g/t silver in outcrop. In addition to its high-grade potential, disseminated copper-silver mineralization has been observed which may be amenable to modern open pit mining with Solvent Extraction Electrowinning ("SXEW") processing similar to the Lisbon Valley Mining Complex. Sedimentary hosted copper deposits are an important contributor to world copper production, accounting for more than 20% of the world's copper supply annually.

The project is road accessible year-round, traveling two kilometres of gravel road from paved highway. The project is comprised of 76 mining claims on Federal mineral rights managed by the BLM, in addition to an Exploration Permit and an exclusive right to a State lease from the State of Colorado.

Figure 1. Klondike Geology and Drill Plan with Copper Results


Click Image To View Full Size

About the Strategic Alliance

U nder the terms of the Alliance, either Cloudbreak Discovery PLC or Alianza Minerals Ltd can introduce projects to the Alliance. Projects accepted into the Alliance will be held 50/50 but funding of the initial acquisition and any preliminary work programs will be funded 40% by the introducing partner and 60% by the other party. Project expenditures are determined by committee, consisting of two senior management personnel from each party. Alianza is the operator of Alliance projects unless the Alliance steering committee determines, on a case-by-case basis, that Cloudbreak would be a more suitable operator. The initial term of the Alliance runs for two years and may be extended for an additional two years.

About Cloudbreak Discovery PLC

Cloudbreak Discovery PLC, is a leading natural resource project generator, working across a wide array of mineral assets that are being developed and managed by an experienced team with a proven track record. Value accretion within the projects being developed by Cloudbreak's generative model enables a multi-asset approach to investing and exploration. Diversification within the mining sector and amongst resource classes is key to withstanding the cycles of natural resource investing.

About Allied Copper

Allied Copper Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC Canada is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and developing potential long life, scalable copper-gold assets in the Western United States. The Company's strategy is to focus on low cost and potential high growth operations in low-risk jurisdictions. Allied Copper's management is committed to operating efficiently and with transparency in all areas of the business.

About Alianza Minerals Ltd.

Alianza employs a discovery-focused business model of joint venture funding and self-funded projects to maximize opportunity for exploration success. The Company currently has gold, silver and base metal projects in Yukon Territory, British Columbia, Colorado, Nevada and Peru. Alianza has one project (Tim, Yukon Territory) optioned out to Coeur Mining, Inc. and is actively seeking partners on other projects.

Alianza is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ANZ" and trades on the OTCQB market in the US under the symbol "TARSF".

Mr. Jason Weber, P.Geo., President and CEO of Alianza Minerals Ltd. is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Weber supervised the preparation of the technical information contained in this release.

For further information, contact:

Jason Weber, President and CEO

Sandrine Lam, Shareholder Communications

Tel:  (604) 807-7217

Fax: (888) 889-4874

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Scott Logan

slogan@renmarkfinancial.com

Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

www.renmarkfinancial.com

To learn more visit: www.alianzaminerals.com

Twitter:

LinkedIn:

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. STATEMENTS IN THIS NEWS RELEASE, OTHER THAN PURELY HISTORICAL INFORMATION, INCLUDING STATEMENTS RELATING TO THE COMPANY'S FUTURE PLANS AND OBJECTIVES OR EXPECTED RESULTS, MAY INCLUDE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON NUMEROUS ASSUMPTIONS AND ARE SUBJECT TO ALL OF THE RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES INHERENT IN RESOURCE EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT. AS A RESULT, ACTUAL RESULTS MAY VARY MATERIALLY FROM THOSE DESCRIBED IN THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Alianza MineralsTSXV:ANZPrecious Metals Investing
ANZ:CA
Alianza Minerals

Alianza Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Alianza Minerals Receives Permits to Begin Drilling at the Klondike Copper Property, Colorado

Alianza Minerals Receives Permits to Begin Drilling at the Klondike Copper Property, Colorado

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - June 22, 2022 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) and Cloudbreak Discovery Plc ("Cloudbreak") (LSE:CDL) (the " Alliance ") are pleased to announce t hat the required permits to begin the 2022 drilling program on behalf of partner Allied Copper Corp. ("Allied") (TSX-V: CPR) have now been received. The drill program is expected to begin in mid July, 2022.  The Klondike Property consists of 76 unpatented mining claims, a State of Colorado Exploration Permit and an exclusive right to a State lease.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alianza Minerals Closes Private Placement

Alianza Minerals Closes Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - May 19, 2022 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) (" Alianza " or the " Company ") is pleased to report that the financing announced originally on April 25, 2022 has now been closed.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alianza Minerals Private Placement Fully Subscribed

Alianza Minerals Private Placement Fully Subscribed

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - May 13, 2022 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) (" Alianza " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the non-brokered private placement of 10 million Units of the Company at a price of $0.075 per Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of up to $750,000 (the " Offering ") is fully subscribed and will be closed shortly.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Magnetics Survey Completed at Klondike Copper Property, Colorado

Magnetics Survey Completed at Klondike Copper Property, Colorado

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - May 2 2022 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) and Cloudbreak Discovery Plc ("Cloudbreak") (LSE: CDL) (the " Alliance ") are pleased to announce that partner Allied Copper Corp. ("Allied") (TSX-V: CPR) has completed an airborne magnetics survey at the Klondike Property (" Klondike "), located in southwestern Colorado, United States. A total of 213 line kilometres of surveying was completed at the property in order to help prioritize drilling targets for future campaigns. The Klondike Property consists of 76 unpatented mining claims, a State of Colorado Exploration Permit and an exclusive right to a State lease.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alianza Minerals Announces $750,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

Alianza Minerals Announces $750,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) (" Alianza " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of 10 million Units of the Company at a price of C$0.075 per Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of up to $750,000 (the " Offering

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
More Shallow Oxide Gold: Lahontan Drills 21.0m Grading 0.93 gpt Au Eq at Slab-Calvada

More Shallow Oxide Gold: Lahontan Drills 21.0m Grading 0.93 gpt Au Eq at Slab-Calvada

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG) (formerly 1246765 B.C. Ltd.) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce drill results from the final three core drill holes exploring the Slab-Calvada pit area of the Company's 19 km2 Santa Fe Project in Nevada's Walker Lane. The three drill holes, totaling 552 metres, were completed in late 2021 and targeted down-dip extensions of oxidized gold and silver mineralization along the Calvada fault. Historic drilling in this area outlined significant potential oxide resources. Highlights include

  • 21.0 metres grading 0.89 gpt Au and 2.7 gpt Ag (0.93 gpt Au Eq) of oxidized mineralization in drill hole CAL21-007C confirming oxidized precious metal mineralization over a vertical range of over 150 metres (please see cross section and table below).
  • 32.1 metres grading 0.54 gpt Au and 3.7 gpt Ag (0.58 gpt Au Eq) starting at a vertical depth of only 60 metres in drill hole CAL21-006C.

These three drill holes intercepted shallow, oxidized gold and silver mineralization along the Calvada fault zone, an east-west trending structure that links the previously mined Slab and Calvada pits (please see map below). Gold and silver mineralization crops out on the surface and now has been traced down-dip over a vertical range of almost 200 metres; mineralization remains open at depth.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Finlay Minerals enlarges its ATTY Property with the Acquisition of the ATG Property

Finlay Minerals enlarges its ATTY Property with the Acquisition of the ATG Property

Finlay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) (" Finlay " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (the " Purchase Agreement ") for the purchase of the ATG Property from Electrum Resource Corporation (" Electrum "), which will enlarge Finlay's ATTY Property. The ATTY Property, which was purchased from Electrum in 1999, and the ATG Property are located in the Toodoggone Mining District of British Columbia and are neighboured, to the south by Centerra Gold Inc.'s Kemess Underground and East copper (Cu) gold (Au) porphyry deposits, and to the north by Amarc Resources Freeport McMoRan's Joy property.

Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, Finlay will acquire the ATG Property, which comprises three mineral tenures totaling approximately 1,105 hectares, for consideration consisting of 1,750,000 fully paid common shares of Finlay with a deemed value of $0.08 per share, for a deemed total value of $140,000 (the " Transaction ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Receives Geophysical Survey Results from the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Receives Geophysical Survey Results from the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that it has received preliminary results of a ground geophysical survey carried out in May 2022 at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini"), located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . The 2022 time-domain electromagnetic ("TDEM") survey has successfully expanded the scope of geophysical surveys carried out by the Company in 2016 and demonstrates the continuity of conductive zones where lithium-bearing clays and water were encountered during the Company's 2022 drilling program (see Nevada Sunrise news releases dated May 18, 2022 and June 6, 2022 .

The 2022 TDEM survey was designed to outline the possible lateral extent of the conductive, lithium-bearing clay layers that were intersected in drillholes GEM22-01 and GEM22-02. A total of 13.0 line kilometres were carried out on three new survey lines as shown in Figure 1.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Firefox Gold Closes Second and Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Firefox Gold Closes Second and Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

FireFox Gold Corp. ("FireFox" or the "Company") announces, effective July 7, 2022 that, subject to regulatory acceptance, it has completed the second and final tranche of the non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") announced on June 14th, 2022. In completing the second tranche, FireFox has increased the total gross proceeds of the Private Placement to $502,010

In this final tranche, the Company has raised gross proceeds of $50,000 by issuing 357,143 units of the Company at a purchase price of $0.14 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant being exercisable to acquire one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.21 per share for a term of two years from the date of issuance. The Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Hammer Engages Drilling Contractor for Near-Term Drill Program at Silver Strand Project in Idaho

Silver Hammer Engages Drilling Contractor for Near-Term Drill Program at Silver Strand Project in Idaho

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR; OTCQB: HAMRF) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer" ) is pleased to announce plans to begin an 11-hole Phase II diamond drill program from the Company's established underground drilling station, before the end of July at its past-producing Silver Strand Project in Idaho.

The Phase II drill program will focus on expanding the known silver-gold zone down-dip and will also assess the potential for additional mineralized chutes (Figure 1). Targets for this program are based on exploration work performed by Silver Hammer in 2021, including a drone supported magnetic survey, Phase I drilling, as well integration of drilling data acquired from previous owners of the Silver Strand Project ( see Jan 26, 2022 news release ).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SKRR Exploration Inc. Closes Private Placement Financing

SKRR Exploration Inc. Closes Private Placement Financing

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES ./

SKRR Exploration Inc. (" SKRR " or the " Company ") (TSXV: SKRR) (OTC: SKKRF) (FSE: B04Q) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") for gross proceeds of $229,502 consisting of 2,991,700 flow-through units of the Company (each, a " FT Unit ") at a price of $0.06 per FT Unit and 909,091 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.055 per Unit.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×