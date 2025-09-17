Akamai Is Recognized as a 2025 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Online Fraud Detection

The Gartner Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience with the product or service

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online, has been named a Customers' Choice in the August 2025 Gartner Peer Insights ™ "Voice of the Customer" for Online Fraud Detection. Akamai was the only vendor to receive this distinction in the report.

Gartner defines the online fraud detection (OFD) market as "the market for solutions that detect and prevent fraudulent actions within digital channels (browsers and mobile apps). OFD solutions provide a spectrum of capabilities within digital channels to prevent direct and indirect financial losses and to mitigate risks."

Vendors placed in the upper-right "Customers' Choice" quadrant of the "Voice of the Customer" have scores that meet or exceed the market average for both axes (User Interest and Adoption, and Overall Experience). "We believe that Akamai understands the rising importance of online fraud detection, especially with the growing impact of AI bots," said Patrick Sullivan , CTO of Security Strategy at Akamai. "We remain focused on defending against the most advanced bot and abuse attacks, and we're proud to be the only vendor named a Customers' Choice in the 2025 'Voice of the Customer' for Online Fraud Detection."

Enterprises around the world continue to choose Akamai's fraud detection solutions to secure their platforms and optimize user experience.

Some testimonials from Akamai customers:

"Akamai provides crucial services in regard to brand protection and bot protection for us and helped to onboard in a fast and professional manner. It helps to attack bot attacks in real time and reduces load on our internal infrastructure." — IT Associate, Media

" Akamai Bot Manager is essential to protecting our ecommerce through malicious and automated bots." — Cybersecurity Specialist, Retail

"The way it leverages AI and machine learning to confirm user identity is great and drives home that it is a cut above everyone else on the market." — Regional Owner, IT Services

"Our experience was of extreme gains with the Bot Manager, in addition to bringing more security to our environment." — Cyber Security Senior Analyst, Banking

"It effectively helps detect and mitigate suspicious login behaviour and creds abuse, particularly in risk sensitive applications." -— Senior Lead DevOps Engineer, Transportation

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Online Fraud Detection, Peer Contributions, 11 August 2025 . Gartner ® and Peer Insights are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner ® Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Reviews have been edited to account for errors and readability.

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai's full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world's most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog , or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn .

×