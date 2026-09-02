Aemetis Praises Unanimous Legislative Passage of California E15 Implementation Legislation

Aemetis Praises Unanimous Legislative Passage of California E15 Implementation Legislation

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), a diversified renewable natural gas and biofuels company, praised the unanimous passage of California Senate Bill 795, which will allow the state's fuel retailers to utilize existing vapor recovery equipment to dispense E15 based on manufacturer certifications.

Using a 15% blend of ethanol would reduce the cost of blended gasoline to California consumers by $2.7 billion per year, according to a UC Berkeley study. E15 was approved for year-round use in California by Assembly Bill 30, which was signed into law in October 2025. However, the implementation of E15 has been delayed by equipment certification requirements, which SB 795 resolves.

"As a leading California ethanol producer for the past 15 years, Aemetis has long advocated for the state to allow E15 in order to lower the cost of gasoline and provide a choice for consumers," said Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis. "This regulatory fix is a major step in opening California's market to more American-made ethanol."

The use of E15 instead of E10 in California would add more than 600 million gallons of annual demand for ethanol, which is about 10 times the capacity of the Aemetis 65 million gallon per year ethanol plant in Keyes, California. In addition to ethanol, the Aemetis plant produces more than two million pounds per day of distillers grain that is supplied to about 80 dairies in the Central Valley to feed more than 100,000 dairy cows with high-value animal feed. The Aemetis plant is also the largest California producer of renewable CO2, which is captured and used in beverages and food processing.

"We are grateful for Governor Newsom and the State Legislature's support of E15 as a choice to lower fuel costs for consumers and reduce pollution from on-road transportation," added McAfee. "We look forward to continuing to work with California legislators and regulatory agencies to advance clean fuels in California, while driving down costs of food production in the state."

SB 795 now awaits Governor Newsom's signature.

Contacts
Investor Relations:
investors@aemetis.com

Media:
Lisa Gibson
(701) 610-1172
lisa.gibson@sageandstonestrategies.com

About Aemetis

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a diversified renewable natural gas and biofuels company focused on the development and operation of innovative technologies that lower energy costs and reduce emissions. Founded in 2006, Aemetis is operating and expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste gas into Renewable Natural Gas. Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California's Central Valley near Modesto that supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed. Aemetis owns and operates an 80 million gallon per year production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality biodiesel and refined glycerin. To utilize the byproducts from ethanol production, Aemetis is developing a sustainable aviation fuel plant and a CO2 sequestration project in California. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www.aemetis.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events or other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, projections of financial results; statements related to the development, engineering, financing, construction and operation of the Aemetis biodiesel and other biofuel facilities; our ability to promote, develop, finance, and construct facilities to produce biodiesel, renewable fuels, and biochemicals; and statements about future market prices and effects of government statutes and regulations. Words or phrases such as "anticipates," "may," "will," "should," "would," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "showing signs," "targets," "view," "will likely result," "will continue" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions and predictions and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results or events could differ materially from those set forth or implied by such forward-looking statements and related assumptions due to certain factors, including, without limitation, competition in the ethanol, biodiesel and other industries in which we operate, commodity market risks including those that may result from current weather conditions, financial market risks, customer adoption, counter-party risks, risks associated with changes to federal policy or regulation, and other risks detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, and in our other filings with the SEC. We are not obligated, and do not intend, to update any of these forward-looking statements at any time unless an update is required by applicable securities laws.


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