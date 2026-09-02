Aemetis Praises Unanimous Legislative Passage of California E15 Implementation Legislation

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), a diversified renewable natural gas and biofuels company, praised the unanimous passage of California Senate Bill 795, which will allow the state's fuel retailers to utilize existing vapor recovery equipment to dispense E15 based on manufacturer certifications.
Using a 15% blend of ethanol would reduce the cost of blended gasoline to California consumers by $2.7 billion per year, according to a UC Berkeley study. E15 was approved for year-round use in California by Assembly Bill 30, which was signed into law in October 2025. However, the implementation of E15 has been delayed by equipment certification requirements, which SB 795 resolves.
"As a leading California ethanol producer for the past 15 years, Aemetis has long advocated for the state to allow E15 in order to lower the cost of gasoline and provide a choice for consumers," said Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis. "This regulatory fix is a major step in opening California's market to more American-made ethanol."
The use of E15 instead of E10 in California would add more than 600 million gallons of annual demand for ethanol, which is about 10 times the capacity of the Aemetis 65 million gallon per year ethanol plant in Keyes, California. In addition to ethanol, the Aemetis plant produces more than two million pounds per day of distillers grain that is supplied to about 80 dairies in the Central Valley to feed more than 100,000 dairy cows with high-value animal feed. The Aemetis plant is also the largest California producer of renewable CO2, which is captured and used in beverages and food processing.
"We are grateful for Governor Newsom and the State Legislature's support of E15 as a choice to lower fuel costs for consumers and reduce pollution from on-road transportation," added McAfee. "We look forward to continuing to work with California legislators and regulatory agencies to advance clean fuels in California, while driving down costs of food production in the state."
SB 795 now awaits Governor Newsom's signature.
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Media:
Lisa Gibson
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About Aemetis
Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a diversified renewable natural gas and biofuels company focused on the development and operation of innovative technologies that lower energy costs and reduce emissions. Founded in 2006, Aemetis is operating and expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste gas into Renewable Natural Gas. Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California's Central Valley near Modesto that supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed. Aemetis owns and operates an 80 million gallon per year production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality biodiesel and refined glycerin. To utilize the byproducts from ethanol production, Aemetis is developing a sustainable aviation fuel plant and a CO2 sequestration project in California. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www.aemetis.com.
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