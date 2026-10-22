Aduro Clean Technologies to Engage Industry and Institutional Investors at Five Conferences Through Year-End 2026

Aduro Clean Technologies to Engage Industry and Institutional Investors at Five Conferences Through Year-End 2026

Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. ("Aduro" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ADUR) (TSX: ACT) (FSE: 9D5), a clean technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower-value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, today announced its participation in five industry and investor conferences taking place between October and December 2026.

Highlights

  • Institutional Investor Engagement: Chief Executive Officer Ofer Vicus will meet with institutional investors at the 15th Annual ROTH Deer Valley Event (December 9–12, Park City, Utah), providing updates on NGP Pilot Plant operations, FOAK Early Works engineering and procurement, progress in advancing HCT for upgrading logistically challenged crude oils, commercial engagement, and the Company's financial position.
  • European Commercial Engagement: Chief Revenue Officer Eric Appelman will join a panel at the Sustainable Packaging Summit (November 10–12, Utrecht) and present at AMI's Flexible Packaging Innovation and Recycling conference (November 24–25, Vienna), engaging brand owners, packaging producers, recyclers, and downstream petrochemical users of circular feedstocks.
  • Canadian Capital and Policy Engagement: Abe Dyck, Head of Corporate Development and Investor Relations, will attend the RCC Retail Sustainability Conference (October 27–28, Toronto) and the Canada Plastics Pact's Investment and Partner Summits (November 25–26, Toronto), engaging industry participants, investors, and policymakers on extended producer responsibility (EPR), recycled-content requirements, circular plastics investment, and industry collaboration.

Representatives from Aduro will participate in presentations, panel discussions, and meetings with industry stakeholders and institutional investors. These events provide opportunities to discuss the Company's progress in advancing Hydrochemolytic™ Technology (HCT) for waste plastics recycling and upgrading logistically challenged crude oils, alongside broader commercialization activities. Discussions will also cover NGP Pilot Plant operations, FOAK project development, and opportunities for strategic and commercial collaboration.

RCC Retail Sustainability Conference 2026
Date:  October 27-28, 2026
Location: Toronto, Ontario
Participation: Abe Dyck, Head of Corporate Development and Investor Relations – Attendee
Website: https://rccretailsustainability.ca/agenda/
   

Organized by the Retail Council of Canada (RCC), Retail Sustainability Conference 2026 brings together retailers, packaging producers, recyclers, technology providers, and policymakers to address sustainability challenges across Canada's retail sector. The program covers recycled-content requirements, extended producer responsibility (EPR), and the development of markets for recycled materials, including a workshop developed with Environment and Climate Change Canada and the Association of Plastic Recyclers. Abe Dyck will attend on behalf of Aduro to engage with industry participants on evolving policies, the potential role of chemical recycling, and collaboration opportunities across the packaging value chain.

Sustainable Packaging Summit 2026
Date:  November 10-12, 2026
Location: Beatrix Theatre, Jaarbeurs Event & Exhibition Centre, Utrecht, Netherlands
Participation: Eric Appelman, Chief Revenue Officer – Panel Discussion
Website: https://www.packagingsummit.earth/
   

Organized by Packaging Europe, Sustainable Packaging Summit 2026 brings together global brands, packaging manufacturers, recyclers, technology developers, and policymakers to address the challenges of advancing packaging circularity. Eric Appelman will participate in a panel discussion exploring the role of advanced chemical recycling in converting difficult-to-recycle waste plastics into circular feedstocks. His participation will highlight Hydrochemolytic™ Technology (HCT), complementary recycling approaches, and the technical and commercial requirements for integrating circular feedstocks into downstream petrochemical applications.

Flexible Packaging Innovation and Recycling 2026
Date:  November 24–25, 2026
Location: NH Danube City, Vienna, Austria
Participation: Eric Appelman, Chief Revenue Officer – Speaker
Website: https://www.ami-events.com/event/73ddb33e-e698-4982-9d6d-93e6712b65c3
   

Organized by AMI, Flexible Packaging Innovation and Recycling 2026 focuses on developments in flexible packaging design, recycling technologies, regulatory requirements, and recycled-content markets. Eric Appelman will present "Circularity in plastic packaging: combining multiple technologies for an affordable solution" in the Advanced Recycling Routes for Flexible Films session. His presentation will compare design-for-recycling, mechanical recycling, and chemical recycling, examining how complementary technologies can improve circularity while maintaining cost competitiveness, including the potential role of Hydrochemolytic™ Technology (HCT).

Investment Summit for Circular Plastics 2026 & CPP Partner Summit
Date:  November 25-26, 2026
Location: SixtyEight at ScotiaPlaza, Toronto, Ontario
Participation: Abe Dyck, Head of Corporate Development and Investor Relations – Attendee
Website: https://plasticspact.ca/investmentsummitforcircularplastics/
https://plasticspact.ca/partnersummit/
   

Organized by the Canada Plastics Pact (CPP), the Investment Summit for Circular Plastics 2026 brings together investors, lenders, industry participants, and policymakers to examine investment opportunities in Canada's circular plastics economy. The program includes new research on investment opportunities, risk-return profiles, and infrastructure requirements, alongside discussions on project financing, technology commercialization, and market development. Abe Dyck will attend on behalf of Aduro to engage with investors and potential strategic partners on financing and commercial development opportunities for advanced chemical recycling. On November 26, Abe will also participate in the CPP Partner Summit, a partner-focused forum dedicated to strengthening industry collaboration and establishing collective priorities for advancing plastics circularity in 2027 and beyond.

15th Annual ROTH Deer Valley Event
Date: December 9–12, 2026
Location: Montage Deer Valley, Park City, Utah, USA
Participation: Ofer Vicus, Chief Executive Officer
Website: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_139387/conference_home.html
   

The 15th Annual ROTH Deer Valley Event brings together institutional investors and executive management teams for meetings and networking opportunities. Chief Executive Officer Ofer Vicus will attend on behalf of Aduro, meeting with institutional investors to provide updates on NGP Pilot Plant operating campaigns, FOAK Early Works engineering and procurement, progress in advancing HCT for upgrading logistically challenged crude oils, commercial engagement, and the Company's financial position. Participation supports continued institutional investor engagement as Aduro advances its scale-up and commercialization activities.

Aduro representatives will be available for meetings during these events. Investors and industry participants interested in connecting with the Company are encouraged to contact ir@adurocleantech.com to arrange a meeting.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's Hydrochemolytic™ Technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

For further information, please contact:

Abe Dyck, Head of Corporate Development and Investor Relations
ir@adurocleantech.com
+1 226 784 8889

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Aduro's anticipated participation in industry and investor conferences during October through December 2026, scheduled presentations, panel discussions, investor meetings, and expected industry engagement. Forward-looking statements also include statements concerning NGP Pilot Plant operations, FOAK Early Works engineering and procurement, FOAK project development, commercialization activities, and the advancement of Hydrochemolytic™ Technology (HCT) for waste plastics recycling and upgrading logistically challenged crude oils.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including changes in conference schedules or participation, market conditions, investor interest, industry engagement, the Company's ability to execute its technology development and commercialization plans, progress in NGP Pilot Plant operations, advancement of the FOAK project, technical performance and scalability of HCT applications, and other risks described in the Company's filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and SEC EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Aduro - 2026b Conferences

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: 
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/55df613b-c4f4-46b6-bcdd-e06e41c42c53


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