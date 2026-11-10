Adobe Brings Agentic AI to the Content Supply Chain with CX Enterprise Coworker

- Adobe empowers brands to build the "Studio of the Future" where a set of integrated technologies, including an agentic content supply chain, will enable teams to accelerate the creation and delivery of personalized content experiences at scale.
- Adobe CX Enterprise Coworker—the industry's leading agentic teammate for Customer Experience Orchestration—will be available in GenStudio, putting human creativity at the center of agent-powered workflows to streamline processes across planning, creation and activation.
- CX Enterprise Coworker draws on Adobe Brand Intelligence to bring business and brand context into agent-led workflows, while leveraging new capabilities across GenStudio solutions to simplify ideation, content production and more.
Today, at Adobe MAX—the world's largest creativity conference—Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE)—the global technology leader that unleashes creativity, productivity and customer experiences through innovative tools and platforms—announced agentic AI innovations in Adobe GenStudio , an end-to-end content supply chain solution. As brands look to scale customer experiences that feel personal and relevant, Adobe is enabling teams to build the "Studio of the Future," where integrated solutions and AI agents help accelerate personalized content production. By bringing Adobe CX Enterprise Coworker (the industry's leading agentic teammate for Customer Experience Orchestration) into GenStudio, creatives and marketers can leverage a conversational interface to streamline processes such as creating personalized asset variations and focus on higher-value tasks around messaging and creative. This is anchored in a contextual layer that Adobe can uniquely provide—drawing on decades of powering enterprise creativity—for agents to manage brand adherence as teams ramp up content production and drive impactful marketing campaigns.
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"Adobe GenStudio has played a central role in helping global brands meet the insatiable demand for content, delivering over 7.8 trillion assets so far this year," said Varun Parmar, SVP and general manager, Adobe GenStudio and Firefly Enterprise. "Marketing and creative teams now have a mandate to personalize content experiences down to the individual level, and we are reimagining the content supply chain with agentic AI to drive the ‘Studio of the Future' and bring together impactful creative with deep data insights."
"Great technology should give people more time to explore different creative avenues," said Christopher Grove, Vice President, GenAI and Creative Tech, Xfinity. "Bringing Adobe Coworker into how we run campaigns gives us one place to direct the work. We see strong potential for agentic AI to handle more of the complexity behind the scenes, giving our teams more time for big creative ideas that make Xfinity stand out and create better experiences for our customers."
CX Enterprise Coworker activates a suite of Adobe enterprise applications that over 20,000 global brands rely on to unify data, create on-brand content and drive Customer Experience Orchestration. It will synthesize insights from across Adobe GenStudio and third-party applications (built on open standards including Model Context Protocol and Agent-to-Agent frameworks) while coordinating AI agents and workflows across an organization's content supply chain. Marketers and creatives can leverage Coworker to help orchestrate and streamline tasks such as creating campaign briefs, evaluating target audiences and producing asset variations for different channels and markets.
As agentic AI plays a bigger role in the content supply chain, brand context is critical for agents to make informed decisions. Adobe Brand Intelligence —a continuously learning AI that builds knowledge from written guidelines and undocumented institutional knowledge—will enable agents to fill in gaps and apply brand standards as content production scales. A recent Adobe survey of over 600 marketing and creative professionals found that nearly one-third of public-facing content was estimated to be off-brand. Brand Intelligence pairs individual judgment with agents that can provide a check on brand consistency.
Adobe is also announcing additional capabilities across GenStudio that creatives, marketers and the agents working alongside them can use across their content supply chain:
- Automated brand adherence: New capabilities in Adobe Brand Intelligence include intelligent asset adaptation, which automatically resizes and rearranges designs for different formats while keeping them on brand. Teams and agents can use it to adapt a campaign design for a website banner or mobile ad, for example, without rebuilding each version. Brand Intelligence will be further integrated into tools such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe InDesign and Firefly Creative Production for Enterprise, bringing brand guidance into the tools teams already use to create and adapt content.
- Agentic ideation and planning: New capabilities in Adobe Workfront —a marketing planning and project management solution—now include Ideation Space, an AI-powered collaborative canvas. It brings together ideas from creatives and marketers, with contextual and performance data pulled by CX Enterprise Coworker, to turn strategies into structured campaign briefs. For instance, a retailer planning a Black Friday campaign can draw from historical results and product details to develop a brief based on this season's goals.
- Governed creative workflows: Firefly Graph for enterprise is a node-based workflow application that combines Adobe's creative applications with top AI models to build governed, repeatable creative workflows that can be shared and reused across an organization. New capabilities (in Beta) include Capsules, which turn a finished workflow into a simple app that anyone can run and stay on-brand, while Node Publishing lets teams build shareable custom workflow components. Firefly Graph for enterprise outputs will also carry Content Credentials tied to the organization, attaching information about an asset's origin to help businesses track and protect intellectual property.
- Flexible product content creation: Adobe is advancing its 3D Digital Twin solution , which creates high-fidelity digital replicas of products, to accelerate the creation of product content. New capabilities will allow teams and agents to place product imagery into new 3D scenes, change labels and materials, generate video animations and set custom lighting—all without repeat rework.
About Adobe
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Public relations contact
Patrick Heffernan
pheffernan@adobe.com