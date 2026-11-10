Adobe and Google Deepen Partnership to Bring Leading AI Models and Integrated Workflows to Creatives and Enterprises

- Adobe and Google will expand the reach of Adobe's creative and productivity tools across Google Workspace, Gemini, Gemini Enterprise, and AI Mode in Google Search
- Adobe will bring Google's latest frontier AI models to its creative and productivity tools
- Adobe and Google DeepMind will collaborate to develop next-generation AI-powered image editing capabilities, starting with Photoshop
Today at Adobe MAX, the world's largest creativity conference, Adobe (Nasdaq: ADBE) and Google announced an expanded strategic partnership to bring Adobe's tools to more Google products and Google's AI models into more Adobe apps. Acrobat will be available in Google Workspace through Google Drive and Gmail. Adobe will expand its connectors in Gemini and Gemini Enterprise with Acrobat and additional creative tools, while also bringing its creative tools to AI Mode in Google Search. Google's latest imaging and video models will come to Adobe Firefly , Photoshop , Premiere , and Adobe Express , and Google's family of Gemini models will help power AI capabilities in Acrobat. Adobe and Google DeepMind will also collaborate on new AI-powered editing capabilities, starting with Photoshop. The partnership aims to deliver more seamless, integrated workflows that help more people—from creators and creative professionals to enterprise teams and digital workers—bring ideas to life faster and create higher-quality content.
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People who create and work with documents often move between several apps to finish a single project. The expanded partnership helps minimize that back-and-forth by embedding Adobe's tools into everyday Google productivity surfaces and deploying Google's AI into Adobe's tools. Together, the companies connect platforms with broad global reach: Adobe's creative and productivity solutions serve more than 1 billion monthly active users, while Google's products and services support billions of users globally.
"Adobe's mission is to empower everyone to create, and our AI innovations are helping more people express their ideas and create in ways that amplify their voice, while maintaining creative control," said Anil Chakravarthy, president and incoming CEO of Adobe. "Our expanded partnership combines Google's frontier AI with Adobe's industry-leading creative and productivity tools at global scale, enabling us to deliver differentiated experiences and bring Adobe's innovations to more people across Adobe and Google products."
"Our expanded partnership with Adobe builds on our commitment to open innovation and choice, bringing together Google's foundation models and Workspace collaboration services with Adobe's creative and productivity tools," said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. "By further connecting our respective platforms, we are giving creators and enterprise teams a powerful, integrated environment to turn their ideas into high-impact content."
Key areas of the partnership include:
- Bringing Acrobat to Google Workspace: Acrobat will be available in Google Workspace, giving people a direct pathway from Google Drive and Gmail into Acrobat. Acrobat will appear as a suggested app across both services, including through an "Edit with" entry point in file previews. With more than 400 billion PDFs opened with Acrobat each year, this integration will bring Adobe's PDF solution to the Google tools people use every day.
- Powering document intelligence with Gemini: Adobe will add Google's AI models to the range of models powering AI capabilities in Acrobat, which help people edit PDFs conversationally, understand the information in their documents, and create polished assets like presentations, resumes, and reports faster.
- Expanding Adobe's tools in Google's AI experiences: Building on the recent launches of Adobe connectors in Gemini and Gemini Enterprise, Adobe will expand these integrations with Acrobat and additional creative tools, enabling people to enhance images, customize designs and work with PDFs right in their conversations. Adobe will also bring its creative tools to AI Mode in Google Search, so people can move from searching for an idea to bringing it to life in one place.
- Integrating Google's frontier models across Adobe's creative tools: Creators, creative professionals, and businesses will continue to get access to Google's latest image and video models in Firefly, Photoshop, Express, and Premiere. Adobe customers can already use Google's cutting-edge models, including Gemini Omni, Veo, and Nano Banana. This builds on Adobe's partner model strategy , which gives its customers the choice to work with the industry's top AI models, paired with the precision and control of Adobe's pro-grade tools.
- Exploring creative editing experiences with Google DeepMind: Adobe and Google DeepMind will bring together Google's AI expertise with Adobe's deep understanding of creative workflows to explore new editing capabilities for creative professionals. For example, the companies are exploring customization of a Google image model for Photoshop that could enable near-real-time edits, allowing creative professionals to adjust images with prompts and choose among variants that best match their vision without interrupting their creative flow.
The expanded partnership builds on the companies' longstanding collaboration across their business areas. Recent collaborations include bringing Adobe CX Enterprise Coworker to Gemini Enterprise ; launching Premiere on Android ; bringing Photoshop, Lightroom, and Premiere to Googlebooks ; and partnering with YouTube on a dedicated YouTube Shorts creation space in Premiere mobile.
About Adobe
Adobe empowers everyone to create through industry-leading platforms and tools that unleash creativity, productivity and personalized customer experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com .
About Google
Google's mission is to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful. Through products and platforms like Search, Maps, Gmail, Android, Google Play, Google Cloud, Chrome and YouTube, Google plays a meaningful role in the daily lives of billions of people and has become one of the most widely-known companies in the world. Google is a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including those related to Adobe's new, enhanced or future AI and product capabilities, innovations and offerings and the expected benefits to Adobe. Each of the forward-looking statements Adobe makes in this press release involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions based on information available to Adobe as of the date of this press release. Such risks and uncertainties, many of which relate to matters beyond Adobe's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: failure to innovate effectively and meet customer needs; issues relating to development and use of AI; failure to compete effectively; damage to Adobe's reputation or brands; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of investments or acquisitions; service interruptions or failures in information technology systems by Adobe or third parties; security incidents; failure to effectively develop, manage and maintain critical third-party business relationships; risks associated with being a multinational corporation and adverse macroeconomic conditions; complex sales cycles; failure to recruit and retain key personnel; litigation, regulatory inquiries and intellectual property infringement claims; changes in, and compliance with, global laws and regulations, including those related to information security and privacy; failure to protect Adobe's intellectual property; changes in tax regulations; complex government procurement processes; risks related to fluctuations in or the timing of revenue recognition from Adobe's subscription offerings; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; impairment charges; existing and future debt obligations; catastrophic events; and fluctuations in Adobe's stock price. Further information on these and other factors are discussed in the section titled "Risk Factors" in Adobe's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Adobe's most recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10- Q. The risks described in this press release and in Adobe's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission should be carefully reviewed. Adobe undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
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